It's Time To Pull The T-RIG-ger: Instead Of RICs, Use Credit Bricks

Instead of choosing the path leading to a higher potential reward, income seekers would be better off choosing the path paved with lower risk.

The same entity might offer investors different types of instruments with different levels of attractiveness.

Credits are an alternative, less risky and more pure way to generate income than RICs.

In my last article, I claimed that true income seekers must put more emphasis on public-trading credits than they seem to be putting on the Regulated Investment Companies ("RICs"), such as Equity REITs ("eREITs"), Mortgage REITs ("mREITs") or Business Development Companies ("BDCs").

The main advantages of a specific credit are:

Single focus. Diversification is key, but it's hard to analyze dozens, if not hundreds, of names. A single name allows more focus. A less risky type of asset. Investing in a public-trading debt (a bond) is less risky and, in most cases, much less volatile than investing in an equity-like type of RIC. Final-fixed maturity. While a legal entity is an ever-rolling over vehicle, a bond is an instrument with a pre-set expiry date. Easier analysis. Analyzing a debt is a less complicated task than analyzing an equity. Better clarity. The requirements of a debt are different and less demanding than from an equity.

In some cases, investing in a debt of a certain company makes perfect sense, while investing in the equity of the exact same entity doesn't. This article is providing an example of such a situation.

While the case for investing in the common stock of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) is probably questionable, this article presents a favorable case for investors to be looking into RIG's debt. More than pointing out at the debt as a worthwhile buy, we try to show here how the same company can offer investors different types of instruments to invest in, and income investors should always, first and foremost, look into the debt of a company before they rush to check out its shares - be it a common, preferred or other equity-related type of stock.

Energy prices (USO, OIL, UNG, DBO) have lost ground recently. Since the beginning of 2017 energy ETFs posted double-digit negative returns:

We believe that while this correction may continue a bit further, most of the decline (looking at the foreseeable future) is behind us. If so, one would assume that this could be a good opportunity to load on energy-related stocks such as producers, refiners, drillers, etc.

At this point, we wish to remind you that this is exactly what we called for over a year ago, and then again less than two months later. Nonetheless, the risk/reward profile of energy stocks today is completely different from what it was back then, about 13-14 months ago.

Don't get me wrong, this (pro-energy stocks) might be the right call to sound now too. We don't rule out such a possibility/opportunity. Nonetheless, we wish to offer a different, perhaps an out-of-the-box, view. A less risky and still very rewarding path.

Since nobody really knows where oil prices might be within the next 3, 6 or 12 months - definitely not beyond that time frame - we rather make the following assumption: while they may fluctuate and present extreme volatility, we expect oil prices to remain above $40 over the next 5-10, on average.

Again, we don't rule out prices moving below $40 along the way, but we believe any such move would be short-lived, because prices below $40 aren't sustainable over the long run.

The name we are focusing on today is Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG), an international, well-known provider of offshore contract drilling services for both oil and gas wells with a $4.8 billion market cap.

Why don't we buy the stock? Because on one hand you have those that see a big upside for RIG, like Barron's. Its analysts see an upside potential of 35% over the next year or two. Trading at only a third of its estimated BV versus peers trading at half, RIG surely seems like a compelling relative value play. Furthermore, it is trading at a P/E of <6, while it has a screaming cheap valuation considering its long-term median P/E which is ~19.

Then, on the other hand, you have those like the BMO analysts who rate RIG a sell, claiming that the share should trade only at ~$10 based on the NAV.

Admittedly, we scratch our heads when it comes to RIG common stock. Both sides present reasonable arguments, and most of all, as we mentioned above, we find it hard to buy an energy stock like RIG at a time like this. The potential for a market correction on one hand, and the acknowledgement that no one really knows what direction energy prices are headed in the near/foreseeable future.

So here we are. We do like to increase our energy exposure, we do like the RIG potential, but we are not certain (enough) when it comes to the stock. What shall/can we do?

Our way of thinking is, therefore, based on let's eat only some of the cake and have it too...

Here are few facts about RIG from the past month:

Q4/2016 earnings were a huge beat, driven by both higher-than-anticipated revenues as well as lower-than-expected costs.

RIG's $11.3 billion contract backlog (based on its February fleet status report) is twice as much as that of its nearest rival.

The company is very successful in cutting costs and increasing efficiency. Q4/2016 was the second consecutive quarter in which RIG had revenue efficiency better than 100% and EBITDA margins higher than 50%.

The company is not only cutting costs, but it also keeps buying back its distressed debt at a discount. RIG's net debt went down by 40%, from $9.5 billion in 2011 to $5.7 billion.

$1.35 billion is coming in as a result of the sale of the company's 15 jack-up drilling rigs fleet (to Borr, an Oslo-exchange listed rig operator).

What does this tell us? Not only that RIG investors are in a much better position now than they were in a year ago, but also - and more importantly - that the debt holders have much better visibility and much lower risk than the common stockholders have.

This is exactly how one eats some of the cake and still has (most of) it too!

What we actually suggesting you today is to look at RIG's debt rather than RIG's equity.

Without repeating our base case for (and fear of) higher rates/yields again - after all, we have written about this dozens of times - we would say this: we don't like durations (to call date or final maturity, as applicable) that are longer than 5 (preferably) to 6 (maximum) years. The preferred share that we wrote about earlier this week and the RIG debt we are writing about here are both examples for debts with shorter durations that we like.

With no further ado, here's the groom:

Trade characteristics/recommendation

ISIN: US893830BE80, RIG 9% 15 July 2023



Source: Bloomberg

Source: Bloomberg Callable starting 15 July 2020 as follows:



Source: Bloomberg

Source: Bloomberg Nature: High yield, short duration, publicly traded debt

Purpose: Fixed income

Suitable for: All investors who understand (and agree) that RIG's debt is much safer than its equity.

Level of risk: 2-3 = Medium minus

Time horizon: Medium term (i.e., between 5 and 10 years to maturity)

Holding period: 6 years, till final maturity.

Expected total return (per annum, over time) category: 8%.

Trading levels/points: Buy at market (104.75) or at a lower limit if you wish/expect to get more than 8% p.a.

Portfolio size allocation: Up to 6%.

I/Our position/stance: Long. Might add to position at 104 or below.

As you can see from the above images, the composite rating is only BB-, i.e. "Non-investment grade speculative" by definition. Nonetheless, the short duration and the much better cash flow stance of RIG make us believe this debt is worth more than a standard BB-.

Furthermore, it's worthwhile to note that shortly before this debt was issued (early July 2016), a well-respected credit research company (I can't reveal its name due to copyright issues) that analyzes debts on a regular basis wrote the following (part of a bigger piece):

This is a senior unsecured debt. It means this debt has priority (in a case of insolvency) over all type of equities (common, preferred, etc.), all types of junior debts and, apparently (based on the above short quote), is also slightly ahead of the regular senior debt of RIG (that is only backed by the parent company, and nothing to do with assets/collaterals held by RIG's subsidiaries).

Here's the graph price of this debt since it was issued:

Source: Bloomberg

Finally, I find it important mention two additional things in order to keep things balance as well as to possibly encourage you to be (a little bit) more patient before pulling the t-RIG-ger:

1. HY debts' spreads are widening, and we expect them to keep widen further:

Source: IFRE

As a matter of fact, as the above chart shows, March already wiped out the entire (unjustified, if I may add) contraction that we witnessed during January and February.

2. Spreads of debts issued by energy-related entities are skewed even more than the HY space as a whole:

Source: The Heisenberg Report

As the above chart proves, oil prices were almost twice as much as they are today during the last time that we saw spreads visiting the same levels where they are trading today.

Now you can understand why we'd rather wait a bit before we allocate more money to this debt. Nonetheless, we are already in and most of you aren't.

Do your due diligence and take a decision that suits you, your needs and targets. Most of all, good luck and choose wisely.

But before you choose, bear in mind that there are many legal entities out there offering investors different types of instruments. More than the entity itself, it's the specific instrument that you should focus on. While one instrument might be attractive, another instrument issued by the exact same legal entity might not be so. Each instrument has its own merits and risks!

Different paths have different signs/directions. Some can cause confuse (and/or a good laugh)...

... while other may be truly misleading.

No matter what, it's important to choose the right path, because this is what will determine success or failure.

Income seeking investors should ask themselves one and one thing only: What is the minimum risk I need to take in order to meet my (income) needs and targets? Unfortunately, many income seekers get tempted to take excessive risk that might end up with more reward, but surely makes for more risk than they need/wish to take!

When it comes to income, there are also few paths an investor can walk through. One path may offer a much higher reward (than you actually need), but it surely comes along with much higher risk than you should take. True income-seeking investors would be far better off choosing the more boring, routine path. Indeed, this is a path that offers less potential reward and, admittedly, less excitement, but it's paved with lower-risk bricks; the type of path that is not only more comfortable (to walk on), but most importantly, suits the shoes you're wearing and the pace you're looking to adopt.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ISIN: US893830BE80, RIG 9% 15 JULY 2023, SPXU, TBT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.