Electronic Arts: A Rational Investment In The Gaming Industry

The corporation is in good shape and looks attractive in terms of both business and financial states.

Electronic Arts is one of the biggest players in the market and has an excellent product portfolio.

One of the corporations that have a decent position in the video games market with an excellent product portfolio is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA). The company is likely to profit from the gaming industry development and seems to be attractive for investment due to several reasons, including sound financial position, exposure to mobile gaming and well-established game franchises in the company's product portfolio. This article provides an analysis of the business and the financial state of Electronic Arts and finds the intrinsic value of the corporation using DCF model.

Industry Overview

The gaming industry is a vast and evolving business, evident by $99 billion in revenue generated in 2016. The market is comprised of the three crucial divisions: console gaming, PC gaming, and mobile gaming with 29%, 32%, and 37% market shares respectively. The console gaming industry rose by 4.5% over 2015, while the mobile gaming business was up 30%, and this difference in growth rates is estimated to remain in the near future. Overall, the market size of the gaming industry is anticipated by Newzoo to increase to about $119 billion by 2019, representing 6.6% CAGR.

EA's Business Analysis

First of all, Electronic Arts is famous for its well-established gaming franchises. They include Battlefield, FIFA series, Mass Effect, Madden NFL, and other big titles which are traditional classics in the console and PC gaming worlds. Thus, FIFA 17 was "the best-selling console title in the world in 2016." Moreover, new (for the company) releases like Star Wars: Battlefront are accepted by gamers with the same success peculiar to the corporation, shown by 14 million copies of the game sold in fiscal 2016. The second chapter of the Battlefront series is anticipated to be released this year, helping EA develop its new franchise. Therefore, it is clear EA has a proven ability to maintain its position in the console and PC markets with established games and new titles having robust sales.

Additionally, while console and PC gaming markets are attractive and anticipated to grow steadily in the coming years, the growth rate of the mobile gaming business makes the industry a significant driver of potential revenues. For instance, the two leading mobile platforms, Apple's (NASDAQ:AAPL) iOS and Google's (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Android, allowed the two corporations to generate $4.2 billion and $2.7 billion respectively from game apps downloaded on their digital stores.

Luckily for EA, people from the company are aware of the current trends: the corporation has shown a solid presence in the mobile gaming business with $147 million in mobile revenues generated only in fiscal Q3 2017, representing 21% of the total digital sales. This was achieved by successful acquisitions, "including Plants vs. Zombies developer PopCap Games and Icycle: On Thin Ice developer Chillingo," and by developing mobile versions of EA's existing titles, namely FIFA and Madden NFL. Moreover, the company's mobile games like Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes have a decent retention rate: 155 minutes of average gameplay time per user in Q3 2017. This enables the company to drive its extra content sales to a significantly high level - $1200 million through 12 months ended December 31, 2016.

(Source: EA's presentation)

Another trend that helps EA increase its profits is digitalization of sales. The company's digital revenue accounted for 54% of total revenue in fiscal Q3 2017, up 20% year over year, according to the company's report. Digital sales help many game publishers increase their margins since this sales channel is more effective due to no packaging costs, and Electronic Arts shows its apparent ability to gain from the digitalization.

Key Stats Analysis

The valuation multiples of Electronic Arts show reasonable pricing of the company's stock. Thus, P/E ratio of 22.5 (according to Morningstar) is considerably lower than the industry average. For instance, Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI), one of the largest competitors of Electronic Arts, has a P/E multiple of 39, while the three-year average net income growth, net margin, and ROE are much lower than those of EA.

(Source: Morningstar.com)

The corporation has shown strong operating profit over the last three years from fiscal 2015 to now. Moreover, gross margin has steadily increased over the years from 63.4% in fiscal 2014 to 72.1% (expected) in fiscal 2017 due to the aforementioned digitalization and good product portfolio.

It is important to note that Electronic Arts' R&D spending is stable and it is higher than those of Activision Blizzard, which has almost 1.5 times as high sales as sales of EA. High R&D expenses should help the company keep developing new successful titles for emerging platforms like Virtual Reality (VR). The ability to perform this was already shown by integrating VR mission into Star Wars: Battlefront game for Sony's (NYSE:SNE) PlayStation VR.

DCF Analysis

I use discount cash flow analysis to identify the intrinsic value of EA. Overall, the model shows that the current share price is fully justified under the basic scenario (12x EBITDA terminal value multiple), while moderately optimistic scenario (15x EBITDA terminal value) shows about 15% upside potential for the price with $103 target.

Here are my key assumptions:

1. Data for fiscal 2017 is taken either from Morningstar TTM data, or extended using available numbers for the nine-month period ended December 31, 2016, and then normalized with some seasoning factors.

2. The average annual revenue growth over the horizon period of 5 years is estimated to be around 16.8%, with 22% increase in fiscal 2018. This complies with the analysts' forecast and should be achieved by several means, including more exposure to mobile gaming, improvements in the console gaming market, and the further development of VR, which is expected to involve new customers into gaming.

3. Effective tax rate of 20% stated in EA's Q3 report is taken as an income tax rate. The rate is lower than the US statutory rate due to "non-U.S. profits subject to a reduced or zero tax rate."

4. The cost of equity capital (14.7%) is calculated using CAPM with 0.89 beta, 2.3% risk-free rate, and 14% market premium. The 4.2% cost of debt is computed using fiscal Q3 data on debt: $600 million of 3.7% notes and $400 million of 4.8% notes. The WACC is, therefore, estimated to be 14.31%.

5. The long-term growth rate is expected to be 5%.

As a result, the model shows $27,108 million equity value under the base scenario, which assumes 12x EBITDA terminal value. In this case, the value per share is $88.

However, I find the optimistic scenario, which assumes 15x EBITDA terminal value, to be of high possibility if the company will keep its innovative pace and continue creating a gaming community around its products. Under this scenario, the fair stock price is $103 per share, which represents more than 15% upside potential. Therefore, the suitable price range is $87-103, representing (-2.2%) - 15% potential for the stock.

Conclusion

Electronic Arts is a good company involved in a globally evolving gaming business. The corporation has an exceptional product portfolio and, importantly, proved its ability to create new successful games. Moreover, exposure to mobile gaming and VR provides the company with an ability to scale further its operations and continue growth.

The analysis of the company's key stats shows reasonable pricing of EA's stock. Thus, 22.5 P/E ratio (representing 21.38 forward P/E) is below the industry average and makes the stock attractive in comparison with such competitors as Activision Blizzard. Therefore, EA is attractive for investment with the target price of $103 per share.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.