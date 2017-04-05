Amazon Scores Big NFL Win

Last year, Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) secured streaming rights to a package of Thursday night National Football League games. By all accounts, it was a success for the firm, with a few million viewers each week. Since it was only a one-year deal and Twitter's financials have been so-so lately, the NFL was looking for a new partner. This week, it seems to have found one, with Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) likely securing a key win in the media wars.

According to ESPN, Amazon has secured rights to live stream games simulcast on either CBS Corp. (NYSE:CBS) or NBC (NASDAQ:CMCSA). However, unlike Twitter's deal that let anyone who logged on to see the games, Amazon will only allow its Prime subscribers to have access. Additionally, the company will be able to sell some advertisements, creating a source of revenue to partially offset its cost.

Recently, Amazon was considered one of the finalists for this deal, with its main competitors being Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) and Alphabet's (GOOG, GOOGL) YouTube. There has also been speculation about Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) looking into live events, especially sports, but it was not considered a primary bidder here.

For Amazon, $50 million is basically pocket change, as the company is projected to have more than $165 billion in revenues this year. As it looks to build its Prime Video service with billions in content, live sports adds a nice piece. If Amazon can add just a few hundred thousand subscribers to Prime, this deal will more than pay for itself over time.

While I have been critical of Amazon in the past, a deal like this is likely to be favored by both the Street and investors. By not just giving away the content like Twitter did, Amazon can keep growing the moat around Prime, a key part of its business. Additionally, it can keep valuable sports content away from competitors like Facebook and YouTube. In this media-rich world, this NFL deal was a hot item, and Amazon secured the win.

