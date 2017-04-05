Gramercy Is A Diamond In The Rough

Gramercy could become a top performer, clearly a diamond in the rough.

Gramercy has successfully integrated with Chambers Street and the company is now becoming a simpler REIT.

In recent weeks, I have written articles on Monmouth Real Estate (MNR), STAG Industrial (STAG), and Easterly Government Properties (DEA) – all higher-yielding REITs that generate reliable and predictable earnings growth.

Owning shares in REITs that offer steady and reliable dividend growth is essential, and that’s one of the reasons that I recently decided to create the Rhino Rating system.

In my newsletter (Forbes Real Estate Investor), I publish a list of over 100 REITs and MNR’s Rhino score is 3.869, STAG’s score is 3.424, and DEA’s score is 3.673.

The purpose for the Rhino Rating system is to score each REIT based on its overall reliability and predictability. Each REIT is scored based on a number of durability and performance metrics, and each company is measured and compared to the direct peer group.

I decided to use the tool in my recent newsletter to highlight the top 16 REITs – the “Sweet 16” – and fellow Seeking Alpha writer Jussi Askola (follow him HERE), helped prepare the Rhino REIT scoring system.

As I was researching these 3 REITs recently, I ran across a diamond in the rough. This gem scored 3.700 in the Rhino Rating model, and the company appears to have plenty of potential, especially for investors who are seeking income and growth.

Gramercy Property Trust (GPT) is a real diamond in the rough, and now I provide you with the true value proposition and catalysts that could make you look like an intelligent REIT investor.

Gramercy Property Trust was almost extinct in 2009, and that's when the marriage between GPT and American Financial began to unravel, primarily due to the combined company's significant leverage as well as the growing distressed loans originated by GPT's legacy lending organization.

After bulking up on leverage to the failing multifaceted platform, lenders (Citigroup (NYSE: C), Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS), SL Green Realty (NYSE: SLG) and LBS Debt Holdings) began to force GPT's hand.

The primary investors - SL Green, Citigroup, and Goldman Sachs - took significant losses in the paper bet. All ended up losing, and had it not been for the "hard net lease assets" owned by American Financial, GPT would have likely been extinct.

In 2012, Gramercy installed a new management team led by veteran REIT executive, Gordon DuGan. He placed a strong emphasis on reducing leverage and building a durable portfolio of high quality net lease assets.

Along with the new team (many experienced former W.P. Carey employees), DuGan was hired to reposition the company from real estate finance (legacy was Gramercy Capital Corp.) to net lease property owner, rebranding GPT into Gramercy Property Trust.

On December 17, 2015, GPT and Chambers Street completed their merger. Under the agreement, GPT shareholders were to receive 3.1898 common shares of CSG for each share of GPT that they own. The transaction, which was first announced on July 1, 2015, created the largest industrial and office net lease REIT.

Now that the Chambers Street reverse merger is complete and assets are integrated, the GPT portfolio repositioning is basically done. Back in September 2015, GPT outlined a plan in phase one and phase two to sell $1.1 billion to $1.2 billion of assets, very largely office assets at a 6.7% to 7.2% cap rates.

The company is now closing in on $1.6 billion and way ahead of its goal - actually a year ahead of schedule. As a % of the wholly-owned portfolio NTM Cash NOI, Gramercy has grown its industrial portfolio from 47% to ~70% in the past year. The goal by the end of 2017 is to have 75% of NTM NOI coming from Industrial, 15-20% from Office and 5-10% from Specialty Retail. As you can see below, GPT is an Office and Industrial REIT, focused heavily on Industrial:

In 2017, Gramercy should see the benefit of reduced complexity, with fewer moving pieces. The company sold approximately 25% of its asset base in 2016, and as the CEO explained on the Q3-16 earnings call:

that puts a lot of noise through the income statement. There will be much less noise as we go into a growth model.

GPT's wholly-owned portfolio is comprised of 318 assets that generate 69% of NTM Cash NOI. The current top five markets measured by NOI are Chicago, Dallas, L.A., Baltimore/Washington and New York/New Jersey.

Here's a snapshot of the top 10 tenants:

Here's a snapshot of the top industries:

Here’s a snapshot of the wholly-owned portfolio:

The European Business

GPT has reduced its combined investments in JVs from December 31st of 2015 from $580 million down to ~$100 million. This has been a very significant reduction in capital deployed through JVs.

GPT has said it is exploring a potential IPO of Europe in 2017. In reference to an IPO or sale of the European assets, DuGan suggested:

I think it's likely that it will be a capital event in 2017. I think investors will see that directionally we've been very right about tightening cap rates in Europe and that will be a very positive event for Gramercy as we go into 2017.

In Europe, GPT’s asset management business are actually two funds. There is a small fund 1, which is about a €100 million, which is in wind down mode, and another fund 2, which is roughly €9 million of assets. That's the entity that GPT plans to either IPO or sell.

In my opinion, I think that GPT's bifurcation of the European business will be positive for GPT investors. The uncertainty in markets outside of the U.S. provides more complexity for analysts and investors. The company should focus on its US platform, where it has the most potential to become a consolidator. On the recent earnings call, Gordon DuGan (CEO at GPT) explained:

We think that will happen in 2017 and we'll have some clarity on that toward the mid to end of Q2 and we're still expecting to be able to accomplish that in 2017.

The Balance Sheet

GPT ended 2016 with target leverage of approximately 6x debt to EBITDA. The company ended the year with approximately $66 million drawn on the revolver, which was made up of our euro and pound borrowing, which the company used to hedge European investments.

The revolvers currently are only floating rate borrowing, and GPT ended the year with over $67 million in cash and liquidity of over $850 million.

GPT has 38% net debt/TEV with no significant debt maturities until 2019.

GPT has investment grade ratings from Fitch (BBB Stable), S&P (BBB- Stable) and Moody’s (Baa3 Stable). Going into 2017, the company has approximately $350 million in potential dispositions prepped and ready to go for the first half of the year. Ben Harris (President at GPT) explains:

We will not see wholesale selling assets and we will also be looking to be very price disciplined as we approach it. We will continue to sell down office, but we'll also look to harvest certain low cap rate assets specifically specialty assets as we continue to focus portfolio around core industrial holdings.”

The company has achieved the bulk of its repositioning plan, but there could be another $200 million to $400 million of sales. Once there is more clarity with Europe (hoping Q2-17), Gramercy should be primed to outperform.

The Latest Earnings

As noted, 2016 was a busy year for GPT. The company closed on 34 separate transactions totaling $1.4 billion. GPT acquired 20 million square feet across 71 industrial properties with an average cash cap rate of 6.8% and straight line of 7.4% with nearly 10 years of lease term.

GPT was one of the most active buyers of industrial in the U.S. in 2016.

GPT’s AFFO for Q4-16 was $0.48 per share. That compares to AFFO of $0.46 in the same quarter of 2015 and $0.48 for Q3-16. Full-year AFFO was $2.04 per share as compared to $1.62 in 2015.

GPT’s NAREIT defined FFO for Q4-16 was $0.49 per share as compared to a $0.30 loss in the same quarter of 2015 and $0.42 in Q3-16. For full-year FFO was $1.93 compared to $0.67 in the prior year.

Here’s a snapshot of historical 2016 AFFO growth:

As you can see, GPT guides AFFO of $1.95 to $2.10 in 2017, here’s a closer look:

I Can See the Gem Beginning to Shine

It’s clear that GPT has successfully integrated with Chambers Street and the company is now becoming a simpler REIT. Lease activity is solid in the industrial portfolio (69% of revenue) and there is strong demand in the market combined with modest vacancies. The portfolio is highly leased at 98.5%, and the total lease expiration is only 2.8% of rents rolling in 2017 and 5.7% in 2018.

GPT has a strong Industrial portfolio, and I’m pleased to see the company invested in my home town of Greenville/Spartanburg, SC.

In fact, GPT has a new build-to-suit underway a few miles away from my office:

Several catalysts support my BUY recommendation including: (1) strong acquisition activity combined with low cost of capital, (2) above average lease durations (7.9 years) that provide stability, experienced management team (see below):

(4) above average dividend yield, as evidenced below:

As you can see (above), I included red circles representing the payout ratios of the REITs with higher yields. All of the REITs to the right of GPT have higher payout ratios than GPT, indicating the company has a much safer yield and plenty of room to grow (the dividend).

Now let’s examine the P/FFO multiple:

As noted above, the Rhino Rating score for GPT is 3.700 (higher than STAG and DEA). This suggests that GPT is a higher quality REIT that is trading at a wide discount. Lexington (LXP) and GPT are both rated BBB- (by S&P) but LXP has significantly more office exposure. When GPT divests its European complexity, I see no reason that shares should not trade in line with LPT (rated BBB by S&P) or STAG (BBB- Fitch).

