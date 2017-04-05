Nvidia May Have The Momentum To Get To $200

It is hard to believe, but shares of Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) were trading at less than $20 a share around 20 months ago. Shares of this company went up a whopping 73 points last year or 220%+ to put it in percentage terms. The stock is trading close to $100 a share as I write (04/04/2017), and sentiment, not surprisingly, is near nosebleed levels, illustrating that many investors continue to believe in the potential upside of this name. From a growth point of view, some of this bullishness is definitely warranted. Last quarter, top line revenues rose by over 55% and 8% sequentially, and operating income grew by a whopping 190% over the same quarter of 12 months prior.

Source: Sentimentrader.com

Earnings also look very strong, with EPS coming in 172% above the fourth quarter of the previous year and 138% over 2016 numbers. Furthermore, sales growth of 38% was extremely impressive, but analysts are not predicting the same type of growth rates going forward. In fact, in fiscal 2018, analysts are looking for $8.03 billion in revenues along with $2.83 in earnings per share. These numbers, if achieved, would report growth rates of 16.2% and 10.1% respectively, which would be a sizable drop in the growth rates we have become accustomed to recently. All growth stocks need to keep performing in terms of top and bottom line growth to justify their valuations. Nvidia is not cheap as it is currently trading at 42 times earnings and 10 times sales. Could it go much higher? Of course, especially with the impression the company is currently making in the data center area where revenues rose by a whopping 23% in the fourth quarter of last year.

This really is the dilemma facing Nvidia investors at present. Although we are dealing with an expensive stock here priced to perfection, equity markets could continue to grind to the upside. Investors need to remember that it is not necessarily the cheapest stocks that will outperform if equities go vertical, but in fact, the stocks with the necessary momentum. Even if Nvidia earnings cool off a bit over the next few years, investors are going to remain ultra interested if the company's margin levels can keep grinding to the upside, which they are doing at present. Therefore, here are some areas I will be watching keenly over the months and quarters ahead.

With Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) firmly in the picture in this sector this year with its Ryzen and Vega launches, it will be interesting to see how Nvidia's earnings and profit margins hold up. To date (especially since the latter part of 2015), analysts have underestimated Nvidia's numbers, and bulls will be hoping this will continue. In fact, there seems to be a divergence between what analysts are predicting concerning earnings growth in the near term (up to 30% by fiscal 2020) and long-term growth rates, which is hovering around 10%. Nevertheless, more than 80% of Nvidia's earnings come from their GPUs, and the majority of this comes from the gaming area. Although Nvidia is prominent in other high growth sectors such as AI (Artificial Intelligence) and Automotive, they don't generate enough revenue at present to move the needle, which is why gaming revenues remain critical for the company going forward.

First impressions of the GTX 1080 Ti are good, but remember that the GTX 1080 has already had its price marked down to make way for the better upgrade. A lot of hype is currently surrounding the AMD Vega, so it will be interesting to see numbers from Nvidia in this crucial segment this year. Remember it has to at least match growth rates expected by analysts or the stock price could get hit. This is probably the most pressing matter in the near term.

Although the gaming division is essential in the near term, astute investors know that the Data Center area is where Nvidia can really make inroads in the quarters ahead. There seems to be huge scope here for Nvidia's technology to be used across multiple areas going forward and not just cloud service providers, which is what we have predominantly at present. The opportunity here is big, and Nvidia's competitors know this, which is why steep competition is expected in the near term. However, Nvidia is in the driving seat at present, and if its AI technology (HGX-1) can become the new standard in this area, then Nvidia would be in pole position to increase its earnings in a big way. You just have to look at who is availing of Nvidia's services in this segment to see the huge growth potential here.

Fujitsu (OTC:FJTSF) has come in for multiple supercomputers (DGX-1), and public bodies such as universities also are looking to Nvidia's technology to control their data. Suffice to say that it will only be a matter of time before data center technology spans out to more areas. Bulls will be hoping that Nvidia can remain the leader in this area as fierce competition hunting for really big contracts will become the norm before long.

Technically Nvidia could be at a bit of a crossroads though. Its 50-day moving average has now crossed over with its 10-day average, which usually is a sign of downward prices ahead. Furthermore, there is plenty of room below $97 if its March lows are breached. The challenge now is to hold onto its 2016 gains, which could prove difficult considering the sheer up-move the stock witnessed last year. If we are dealing with a true growth stock, buyers should step in here as the stock is oversold. This would definitely reassure long-term bulls.

To sum up, I feel that Nvidia is a stock that will be helped by a rising stock market especially if we witness a bubble phase. That is when valuations become meaningless, whereas momentum, growth rates and fundamentals become far more important. Nvidia, especially with the data center, is operating in high growth areas. Downside risk definitely exists, which is why strict risk management should be adopted here on all long positions.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.