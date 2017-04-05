Enphase Energy Energized

Enphase Energy's (NASDAQ:ENPH) AC Battery storage, or "ACB", released this past August, has been selling quite well. Other companies that were part of the August residential storage sensation have already thrown in the towel and declared bankruptcy. Yet others, like Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), have made hype announcements and have dropped models of products altogether before they've even been released. But not Enphase - its vision and strategy has not changed.

The company's products, as most installers will tell you, just work and are easy to install. In the State of California, the SGIP rebate program offers AC Battery customers a $430 rebate per battery, according to Blair Reynolds, Sr. Energy Storage Product Manager at Enphase.

In a recent article, CEO Paul Nahi stated that Enphase's AC Battery made ~$6.5 million worth of revenue in 2016, and by 2018, that revenue stream is projected to be ~$107 million. This statement signifies that the Enphase AC Battery could become 50% of the company's future revenue increase by 2018. With this type of revenue increase, if a 2015-16 baseline comparison is made, then $340 million annual revenue is possible, and this could grow to ~$500 million, especially if Enphase's partners are successful in untapped markets like Germany, Italy, Eastern Europe, China, India and the rest of SE Asia.

In Enphase Energy's latest 10-K, the company stated that "in 2016, primarily in the fourth quarter, the Company recorded the impact of product-cost reduction initiatives for its sixth generation microinverters, which are backwards compatible with previous microinverter generations and will be used to fulfill future warranty obligations for all microinverter generations in the field". This means going forward, the IQ series technology will allow Enphase to simplify the supply chain and reduce costs for all warranty fulfillments for all previous microinverter models.

Also mentioned in the 10-K is the company's completion of a 17 million ATM, which means the stock dilution activity is now over - for the time being. The dilution explains the share price deflation from a $2 high to $1.14 on March 9. With the dilution completed, there are now 82.5 million shares outstanding, including the 10.8 million shares for the Rodgers & Doerr investment and this recently completed ATM. In Enphase's recently submitted Form Pre 14A, Proxy Statement and Notice of Shareholders Meeting to be held on May 18, 2017, there are two main issues to vote on which concern share dilution: 1) whether or not to extend the share cap from 100 million to 125 million; this would ensure the ability for new dilution if necessary, and 2) whether or not to extend the 2011 Options Plan with 3 million more shares in dilution. With Enphase's revenue projections for the latter half of 2017 and the company's 18 million OpEx streamlining, more share dilution should not be necessary.

On March 21, the company announced the release and availability of the long-awaited, 6th-generation line of microinverters (see "s290" pgs 22-26). These new "IQ6+" microinverters utilize a relatively new semiconductor material composition called GaN, which allows Enphase to reduce production costs by up to 30%. The new microinverter product makes solar installations smarter, reduces electrical components parts count, improves design flexibility, and enables faster commissioning. The new cabling is 50% lighter in weight than the previous "trunk" cable, and more importantly from a financial perspective, it uses a 2-wire concept which will: 1) halve wiring costs for installers, 2) reduce installation times by as much as 30% using plug-n-play technology, and 3) allow for even better system communication between microinverters and the Envoy communications gateway.

In addition to the release announcement of the IQ6+ microinverter, the company also projected that the Enphase Energized AC Modules with integrated IQ-series microinverters will arrive this summer from its partners Jinko Solar (NYSE:JKS), LG (OTC:LGEAF), and SolarWorld (OTCPK:SRWRF).

Another boost to the company's bottom line is its growing list of new accessories - the IQ Combiner Box and the Q-Aggregator Box. Both products simplify and reduce the installation time for Enphase's Home Energy Solution. The IQ Combiner Box allows installers to "combine" the: 1) Envoy communications gateway, 2) three double-pole 20-Amp circuit breakers (for the solar strings), and 3) a production CT; it also includes a 5-Amp circuit breaker for the Envoy. The Q-Aggregator device allows installers to combine three IQ solar circuits on the roof such that only a single 2-wire circuit needs to be run off of the roof. The Q-Aggregator is going to replace the need for separate AC combiner boxes on the roof for each individual solar string, reduce wiring costs, and make for an even simpler system.

Enphase Energy stated that the IQ6+ microinverter would begin shipping in Q1-2017, and according to sources, the new technology came in on time and under budget. The IQ6+ has been released first, and the IQ6 should be released some time this summer, but who knows for sure - maybe Enphase could follow First Solar's move (NASDAQ:FSLR) and skip that model and go straight to its 7th-generation, iPhone-sized, $0.10/Watt IQ7 microinverter.

When it comes to a customer buying a solar solution, there is a key attribute called "efficiency". All solar panels have an "efficiency" rating. An average panel out there today may have 17% efficiency. What does this mean? It means 17% of the sun's photon energy is converted to voltage and 83% is dissipated as "heat" energy! Along with the panel efficiency, there is another efficiency that must also be considered, and that is the solar electronics' or solar inverter's efficiency. In California, they have a term called "CEC", or California Energy Code, and the following list shows the efficiencies of all known inverters. A hidden caveat, though, is that when it comes to comparing Enphase's microinverters to, say, its competitor SolarEdge's (NASDAQ:SEDG) inverters, you must also include the competitor's power optimizers as well in the comparison. So, from that list, you can see that Enphase's newest IQ6 microinverters are rated at 97% efficiency. However, SolarEdge's inverters are rated at 97.5% efficiency, so it would appear that they are better, but in actuality, they are not, for the company's power optimizers are rated at 98.8%, and you must multiply the inverter's efficiency by the power optimizer's efficiency, which gives you a 96.5% efficiency! Not that ~1% is any great deal breaker, but a lot of hype has circulated in the community around whose technology is more efficient. The CEC List is a great baseline for the truth, so using values from that list and making the calculations, it would appear that Enphase now has the efficiency edge with its new microinverter technology, and this is very important for the company's growing share of the MLPE market, now at ~30% in California alone.

One last point to show that a renaissance is occurring at Enphase is the growing interest and participation in its "free" online webinars. These webinars offer a great opportunity for people to learn about solar technology from company veterans who have been leading the solar revolution for a long time. Enphase prides itself on its products' quality, simplicity, and ease of installation, and the social webinars add even more synergy to the company's products. The webinars are a great way for people to learn without having to travel to classes, purchase study materials, etc. Enphase offers webinars almost weekly on such topics as installing AC Battery storage, the IQ Envoy, the IQ microinverters, and other accessories. The webinars are usually packed with upwards of 500 attendees.

The company now has T.J. Rodgers in the director's seat. He is a leader with a reputation for being a passionate defender of shareholders' rights, and is a true fiscal conservative with a stellar track record as a CEO. Mr. Rodgers' most recent letter to Cypress (NASDAQ:CY) shareholders demonstrates who Enphase now has at the helm. The recent $10 million investment that brought Rodgers to Enphase came with a key "element", and that was for the company to "achieve profitability as quickly as possible".

In summary, with 1) new products being released, 2) entirely new revenue streams, 3) a considerably reduced OpEx, and 4) new management at the top, Enphase should now be energized and headed towards greener pastures of profitability.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ENPH.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.