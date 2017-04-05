April Portfolio Update: Adapting To Higher Market Valuations

This article is an update to the two I posted at the beginning of the year, and it explains changes I've made to my holdings and my investment plan over the past three months. I'm hesitant to post regular quarterly updates as a rule, but I felt this one was justified, especially for the extra clarity on my allocation targets in today's richly-valued market.

All graphics in the article show figures as of the March 31 market close. All other year-to-date mentions are of the same point in time, unless otherwise indicated.

Performance-wise, the lead over the S&P 500 which began last year has continued, though I still haven't made up lost ground from 2014-15:

With tax season upon us, I've had a chance to calculate the impact of taxes and fees on my 2016 return. A slight negative from trade commissions was almost exactly negated by a slight tax benefit (primarily from losses on energy stocks), resulting in an identical 24.6% adjusted return.

The biggest contributions to YTD outperformance come from Monsanto (NYSE:MON), Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) and Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN). Performance has been dinged somewhat by Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI), First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR), Fannie Mae (OTCQB:FNMA) and Freddie Mac (OTCQB:FMCC).

My asset allocations are little changed since the end of 2016 aside from equity funds and bonds, which were previously 16% and 4%. I transferred funds from my employer plan's large cap value fund to its high-yield bond fund, in response to a change in allocation targets explained later in the article.

I've used this year's cryptocurrency rally as an opportunity to reduce my cost basis for this speculative but in-demand store of value. My YTD return for the group (as of April 2, to include the weekend surge) is roughly 170%, a third the size of my YTD single stock return in absolute terms. Even after profit-taking, my cryptocurrency position appreciated from 1.0% of my end-of-2016 assets to 1.7% in the above chart (metals are 3.8%). Those interested in further detail can find all of my 2017 cryptocurrency trades, as well as all stock trades since May 2016, by following the Twitter link in my profile.

My single stock allocations per the category system described in my previous portfolio strategy articles (links here and here) are shown below. I've replaced the previous "Conservative" label with "Asset-Oriented", and "Deep Discount" with "Price-Oriented". My criteria have also gotten less specific since the 2014 article, but the categories remain important in my stock selection process.

A brief recap of the categories follows.

Asset-Oriented Value: large, stable industry leaders with either strong profitability or strong balance sheets; business quality takes precedence over stock price in selection

large, stable industry leaders with either strong profitability or strong balance sheets; business quality takes precedence over stock price in selection Price-Oriented Value: stocks trading well below Morningstar's fair value estimates; stock price comes foremost in selection

stocks trading well below Morningstar's fair value estimates; stock price comes foremost in selection Growth: large, faster-growing industry leaders

large, faster-growing industry leaders Speculative: stocks with exceptional price potential, usually with disruptive business model characteristics

stocks with exceptional price potential, usually with disruptive business model characteristics Industry Diversification: owned primarily for diversification; valuation and business quality are secondary but still important factors

As predicted in my strategy article from this January, I've increased my Industry Diversification holdings, although by more than expected. I've done moderate selling in Growth and Speculative, as well as heavy buying in Price-Oriented Value.

Below are the individual holdings in their entirety, color coded to match the category colors in the previous chart. Since the end of 2016 I've added Walmart (NYSE:WMT), Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) and Simon (NYSE:SPG); I've also removed Fannie and Freddie, Valeant (NYSE:VRX), Medtronic (NYSE:MDT), and Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Holdings with notable weighting changes are Monsanto, Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP), and Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG).

I first bought Monsanto shares in April 2016 for diversification. I increased my stake later that year, after the merger agreement was announced and an analysis I read gave a high probability of the deal closing. The large purchase I made this year came after the news that it was added to Berkshire Hathaway's portfolio, which I assume reflects an increased probability for the deal.

I exited Fannie and Freddie shortly after the February 21 court ruling against the lawsuits challenging the net worth sweep. I exited Valeant after their latest quarterly report implied lower odds of a successful turnaround. Although I intended Medtronic and J&J to be long-term holdings, I decided to prioritize cutting back on higher-P/E names once the S&P 500's P/E climbed into the mid-20s.

As of March 31, shares I've held for over a year make up 35% of my single stocks' total value. Another 4% are on track to reach the year marker by the end of April. I intend to raise this number to 55% by the end of 2017, allowing 30% of slack for the shorter-term Price-Oriented category and another 15% for potential inflows from non-investment income.

I have six allocation targets currently in effect:

Cash and Bonds: my allocation to cash and bonds as a percentage of overall assets.

my allocation to cash and bonds as a percentage of overall assets. Dividend Payers: the percentage of my equities (i.e. stocks and funds) which have a dividend yield at least 75% that of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF.

the percentage of my equities (i.e. stocks and funds) which have a dividend yield at least 75% that of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF. Low/Medium Uncertainty: the percentage of equities either in funds or in single stocks with Low-to-Medium fair value uncertainty ratings by Morningstar.

the percentage of equities either in funds or in single stocks with Low-to-Medium fair value uncertainty ratings by Morningstar. Sector Imbalance: the percentage of equities which cause one of my sector weightings to exceed the S&P 500's weighting in the same sector. My goal here is to make no further purchases in sectors contributing to the imbalance once I'm at or above the maximum of 20%.

the percentage of equities which cause one of my sector weightings to exceed the S&P 500's weighting in the same sector. My goal here is to make no further purchases in sectors contributing to the imbalance once I'm at or above the maximum of 20%. Price-Oriented Value: the percentage of single stocks in the Price-Oriented Value category described earlier. No further purchases are planned once I reach the 30% maximum.

the percentage of single stocks in the Price-Oriented Value category described earlier. No further purchases are planned once I reach the 30% maximum. Speculative Cost Basis (not shown in chart): I plan no further increases to the aggregate cost basis of my Speculative stocks relative to their end-of-2016 cost basis. So far this year, I've made more reductions (exiting Fannie and Freddie) than increases (recategorizing Intuitive Surgical, which I previously labeled Growth), so I continue to meet this goal.

The Cash and Bonds target has increased from 13% to 17% since 2016, primarily due to Morningstar fair value cuts to some of my holdings. As explained in my January strategy article, Morningstar's fair value estimates are an input to the formula I use to determine this target. My allocations have not yet caught up to the new target. Other than that, all targets are currently met.

Sector Imbalance is a target I added this year, and it reflects my goal of maintaining sector weightings close to those of the S&P 500. For now, thanks to Monsanto, my most overweight sector is materials (14% of my equities, versus the S&P's 3%). The remaining 9% of overweight allocations are mainly from financials (19%, versus the S&P's 16%) and consumer cyclicals (16%, versus 11%). My notably underweight sectors are technology (11%), consumer defensive (6%) and energy (3%).

I have no plans to invest directly in the S&P 500. While I believe the index offers adequate long-term returns, many of its components are overpriced. For now it functions solely as a measuring stick in my investment plan.

Three of the target values - Dividend Payers, Sector Imbalance, and Price-Oriented - are fixed. The Low/Medium Uncertainty target is derived from the same formula I use for Cash and Bonds.

As a closing note, March 2017 was my least active month by number of stock trades since November 2015. This is partly due to the cooling of the post-election rally, but also a result of the tighter targets I now have in place. The stocks I most readily purchase tend to be those in the Price-Oriented category, but for now all candidates for purchase are in sectors where I'm overweight. Until volatility returns, I'm likely to use most of my new cash rebalancing toward the allocation targets.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ALL ASSETS, UNLESS OTHERWISE STATED.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.