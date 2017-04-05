Seadrill - Mr. Market Finally Gets The Message

Shares will end up having very little or even no value.

Note:

I have covered Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL) previously, so investors should view this article as an update to my earlier publishings on the company.

It wasn't the first time that debt laden offshore driller Seadrill has warned shareholders about the most likely outcome of the company's ongoing restructuring efforts but, clearly, today's press release went one step further by explicitly stating:

(...) the Company currently expects that shareholders are likely to receive minimal recovery for their existing shares. (...)

Admittedly, I was somewhat astonished by today's violent sell-off as the stock has been mostly able to shake off similar warnings by the company in the past.

Picture: Drillship "West Gemini" - Source: Company Website

After all, today's disclosure can hardly be viewed as a surprise after the company updated investors at the end of January on its ongoing inability to come to terms with bondholders and other major creditors like for example John Fredriksen-controlled entity Ship Finance International (NYSE:SFL). At that time, Seadrill also revealed its presentation to bondholders which turned out to be one of the most outrageous restructuring proposals I have witnessed over the past two decades.

The company also disclosed the bondholders' counterproposal which already called for a wipe-out of the current equity with the only "recovery" allocated to common shareholders being some out-of-the money options.

Even worse, the company also had to go back to the drawing board with its banks as disclosed in the company's fourth quarter 2016 earnings release:

We currently believe that material additional amendments to the terms of the proposed bank amendments will be necessary to raise the required new capital. Feedback from certain stakeholders and potential new money providers also indicate that a comprehensive and consensual agreement will likely require conversion of our bonds to equity. Under such circumstances, the new capital raise and any resulting debt conversion would likely result in substantial dilution to current shareholders and potential losses for other financial stakeholders. Discussions with the banks, potential new money investors, the advisers to the ad hoc committee of bondholders and Hemen Holdings Ltd. continue. Given timing, however, it will be challenging for the Company to finalize a fully consensual agreement before 30 April 2017, which is the maturity date of the West Eminence facility and also a milestone under the bank facility amendments entered into in April 2016.

Today, the company addressed the timing issue by extending a series of key deadlines:

Seadrill Limited ("Seadrill or the Company") announces today that it has reached agreement with its banking group to extend a series of key dates as part of the Company's ongoing restructuring efforts. The Company has reached an agreement to extend the milestone to implement a restructuring plan from 30 April to 31 July 2017 and also to extend the related covenant amendments and waivers expiring on 30 June 2017 to 30 September 2017. Finally, the Company has also received lender consent to extend the maturity dates of the following three facilities: The US$450 million credit facility maturing on 30 April 2017 will be extended until 15 August 2017 The US$400 million credit facility maturing on 31 May 2017 will be extended until 31 August 2017 The US$2.0 billion NADL credit facility maturing on 30 June 2017 will be extended until 14 September 2017 These extensions provide additional time for the Company to further advance the ongoing negotiations with its banks, potential new money investors, and the advisers to the ad hoc committee of bondholders regarding the terms of a comprehensive restructuring plan, which may include the infusion of new capital. While no definitive terms have been reached, based on stakeholder and new money investor feedback, as well as the Company's existing leverage, we currently believe that a comprehensive restructuring plan will require a substantial impairment or conversion of our bonds, as well as impairment, losses or substantial dilution for other stakeholders. As a result, the Company currently expects that shareholders are likely to receive minimal recovery for their existing shares. We expect the implementation of a comprehensive restructuring plan will likely involve schemes of arrangement or chapter 11 proceedings, and we are preparing accordingly. The Company's business operations remain unaffected by these restructuring efforts and the Company will continue to meet its ongoing customer and business counterparty obligations.

So, negotiations will obviously continue for the next couple of months, again leaving plenty of time for traders and speculative investors to occasionally chase the stock on perceived catalysts like, for example, higher oil prices or some renewed, ambivalent statements by the company's largest shareholder, Norwegian-born shipping magnate John Fredriksen.

Even with this latest disclosure, many Seadrill investors continue to bet on John Fredriksen to save their day, particularly in light of his roughly 23% equity stake in the company.

Unfortunately, his interests are by no means aligned with outside shareholders anymore as he has long hedged his bets on the company by accumulating a significant amount of Seadrill's outstanding bonds via one of his primary investment entities, Hemen Holdings.

In consequence, whatever he might lose as an equityholder, will most likely be allocated back to him once his bonds are converted to equity in the upcoming restructuring. Moreover, should Ship Finance International also be required to convert some of their claims to equity, he might end up controlling an even greater stake in Seadrill than before.

Clearly, there's no incentive for Fredriksen to bail out current equityholders.

Lastly, a short discussion of how the restructuring will most likely be implemented:

As the company's New York-law governed notes currently require a 90% approval rate for any given restructuring proposal, it seems basically impossible for Seadrill to remain out of court, particularly in light of the fact that the company so far has been unable to even get a simple majority of bondholders behind their most recent proposal.

With the large amount of bank debt ranking above the unsecured noteholders in the company's capital structure, Seadrill could simply file for a pre-packaged chapter 11 with the support of its banking group but given Fredriksen's involvement as a significant bondholder, the negotiating parties will most likely continue to work on a solution supported by a majority of each of the company's main creditor classes.

The renewed extension of key deadlines clearly demonstrates the willingness of the company's banks to reach a mostly consensual agreement among the relevant stakeholder groups.

But as already discussed above, Seadrill will have to utilize chapter 11 proceedings under basically any given scenario to overcome dissenting bondholders.

Bottom line:

After mostly ignoring the company's repeated warnings on very substantial dilution or even worse ahead for Seadrill's already badly stricken shareholders, Mr. Market finally got the message today as the company now explicitly pointed to "minimal recovery" for current equityholders.

Even after today's 56% plunge, the company's market capitalization still calculates to roughly $375 million. There's absolutely no way for creditors to leave that much on the table for equityholders, particularly in light of the substantial concessions being required by the company's bondholders and other stakeholders like, for example, SFL. After all, I wouldn't be surprised to see the current equity being wiped out entirely with only some out-of-the-money options being the "minimal recovery" for common shareholders.

That said, the new deadline leaves plenty of time for traders and speculative investors to again chase the stock on the heels of perceived catalysts like an ongoing recovery in oil prices, new contract announcements or positive commentary regarding the company's progress in its ongoing restructuring efforts.

Personally, I was very surprised by today's violent sell-off and accordingly speculated on some sort of rebound over the course of the afternoon but was, in fact, caught flat footed and got stopped out for a sizeable loss.

I also picked up some shares in the company's subsidiary North Atlantic Drilling (NYSE:NADL) near day lows which I decided to keep for a potential rebound tomorrow despite my firm expectation for North Atlantic Drilling's equity to be cancelled without any recovery for shareholders. Should the stock exhibit further weakness, I will not hesitate to take my losses, though.

While I firmly expect Seadrill's stock price to move lower over time, today's sell-off might have created the chance for a temporary rebound in the shares, particularly when potentially being supported by another uptick in oil prices over the next few days.

In summary, Seadrill's shares will continue to serve as a playground for traders and speculative retail investors for another couple of months. Investors still owning the stock from much higher price levels should consider taking their losses and move on.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NADL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: As a daytrader, I have actively traded the majority of the stocks discussed above in the past and may chose to do so at any time going forward - both long and short.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.