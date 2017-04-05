DryShips: Reactionary Investment Advice Is Useless

It is too late to play this latest dilution. However, DryShips will emerge from this capital raise stronger.

Morgan Stanley's bullish note on shipping rates seems to have called the top on a move that began in February.

DryShips has diluted shareholders again. But if you didn't predict this, there is no point is going short now because shares probably aren't available to borrow.

Source

We've seen arguments from readers and contributors who decry our lack of coverage on factors like Economou's self dealing and the specifics of past dilutions. There also seems to be a focus on specific facts over the big picture. While specific facts are important, debate around them should not overshadow (or replace) discussion over the thesis they are intended to support.

The goal of investment analysis is to predict the future, not to report the past. And so far, I think we have done a pretty good job in producing actionable investment advice for our readers.

Let's go over our directional predictions for DryShips in 2017.

February 14, Countdown to The Next Dilution: DryShips (NASDAQ:DRYS) announces a major dilutive capital raise three days later.

March 19, A Bullish Swing Trade Opportunity: The thesis comes to perfect fruition as Panamax rates increase on soybean exports from Brazil to China.

DRYS data by YCharts

April 1, Will DryShips Run Out of Cash?:DryShips announces a Dilutive capital raise for $226.4 million a day after publication.

There directional predictions have not only been correct in thesis, but also in timing. Investors who focused on what DryShips did in the past, would have missed all these potential profits. So what comes next?

Near Term Outlook for DryShips

DryShips' $226.4m dilution will exert significant downward pressure on the stock for the next couple of weeks. Anyone who is familiar with this company knows the drill.

The next near term risk factor is the stock price falling below $1.00 because Economou may reverse split the stock to prevent delisting. Both a reverse split and dilutive capital raise will ensure heavy short interest for the foreseeable future. If you were quick enough to find shares to short before this news was announced, good job.

Many analysts will say now is the time to go short, but as usual, reactionary investment advice is useless because the opportunity has passed and no shares are available to borrow.

This concept also applies to Morgan Stanley and its recent remarks on the shipping industry. On March 28th Morgan Stanley upgraded sevel shipping stocks in the face of an "improved outlook for rates". Almost as soon as Morgan Stanley released their note, the Baltic Dry Index began to decline!

What does this mean for DryShips? Well, the good news is that the Panamax component of the index is still increasing while the Capesize component is declining. DryShips' fleet is overwhelmingly comprised of Panamax vessels, and this is good news.

However, the Panamax rate rally predicted in our previous article has passed, and we no longer believe Panamax rates represent a bullish catalyst for the stock in the near term. We believe Panamax rates will begin to fall by mid April or May as the Brazilian soybean export season comes to a close.

In addition, later in the year, DryShips will be sufficiently diversified out of Panamax via its acquisitions. The total Baltic Dry Index will become a better metric to watch than the individual sub indexes.

Conclusion

As with the previous dilution, DryShips' stock will continue to bleed out over the next few weeks, and a R/S split is likely. But there is no actionable investment advice on this news because shares are probably not available to borrow. Instead of looking at the past, investors should try and predict the future.

The Morgan Stanley note shows how reactionary investment advice is useless at best and downright dangerous at worst. The recent rally in the Baltic Dry Index looks to be fading as Capesize rates decline. Panamax rates continue to increase. But we predict this move will also stall within 10 days.

In the near term, there are scant bullish factors for DryShips. But the company will emerge from this latest dilution stronger at the expense of current shareholders.

Follow Short Only

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.