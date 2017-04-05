Silver And The Miners... Bull Or Bear?

Silver in Euro based on past examples, may at best trade sideways, and not provide much investment support for Dollar denominated silver.

Seasonally silver is entering a weakening phase, at the same time as it trades at the long term down trend line.

The Euro is entering a strengthening cycle against the U.S Dollar, and Dollar weakness normally coincides with commodity strength, what does this mean for silver?

With the Euro in a cyclical strengthening position against the dollar, what does that mean for silver, since research shows the precious metals gold and silver have a tendency to a negative relationship with interest rate increases?

Euro Dollar

The long term chart for the euro is below, which is backed up by the Deutschmark before 2000. As you can see, the length of the current down cycle is about equal to the 1990's down cycle, and like the low of the 2000's, has also just completed a double dip. European elections will no doubt create volatility, but there's a very clear long term pattern to break, (this article notes how extremely difficult it would be for countries to negotiate a withdrawal).

Long Term Deutschmark-Euro

(Source Astrocycle.net)

I added the current euro-dollar chart to the Astrocycle chart below, to illustrate the current position long term. Wave 4 down appears to be the 2000 low, and wave 5, the 2008 high. Although a different pattern, the Euro-Dollar has also completed, a potential ABC down series in January with a second leg equal to the first, as was the case in the two prior corrections of the eighties and nineties.

Euro Silver

Source: goldbroker.com

So with a strengthening Euro, what does this mean for those Europeans who have been investing in precious metals to balance concerns about break up of the Union, as well as loss of access to the European currency?. The interest in acquiring more precious metal investments has to be weaker. The chart below shows that minus the spike of 2011, although stronger than Dollar silver, silver in Euro has been range trading since 2013. Past highs in the range, have either fallen to the lower green trend line (2008-9), or just traded sideways as in 2006, (diagonal red trend lines).

Although gold can get a bit of a life in April-May, seasonally, silver is in a weak spot, and could be until June. Source : seasonal charts, equityclock

Investing in Silver

Different factors influence different types of investment. Some miners will have a relatively low operating cost, and expanding assets, but stocks suffering from lack of interest because of the price of silver. Investors shouldn't expect such 'under valued' company stocks, to correct to the same level as 'over valued' stocks. While ETFs which are highly correlated to silver, whether linked to miners performance or metals, and marketed as such, will obviously suffer during a metal correction.

Silver ETF

iShares Silver Trust (NYSEMKT: SLV)

This ETF just holds silver, and charges an annual fee of 0.50%, so it'll track the price of silver closely, (minus fee).

Silver Miners (ETF)

iShares MSCI Global Silver Miners ETF Ticker SLVP

Designed to track the MSCI ACWI Select Silver Miners Investable Market Index, SLVP invests only in companies in the silver mining industry that are "highly sensitive to the underlying prices of silver."

Dollar denomination issue: a minority of fund assets are invested in U.S. dollar-denominated stocks. The being an assortment of Canadian dollar, British pound, and Mexican peso-denominated assets.

Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:USD) SIL

'Sil' tracks the performance of the Solactive Global Silver Miners Total Return Index, which invests in a range of international companies involved in exploration, mining, and/or silver refining. The index could own 20-40 companies at any one time. There's less currency risk involved here than the iShares fund, but company investment does change, so monitor this moving forward.

Gold/Silver Miner Bullishness Index

The mining bullishness index offers an indication of sentiment, for gold and silver mining investment. Rising from an extreme low, it seems to be about to dip again.

Stock Charts

Silver Miners

There are charts of two silver miners provided below which compare possible correction patterns, however some miners for whatever reason will be in advancing patterns from previous oversold levels, and that needs to be taken into account.

Examples:

Silver Wheaton - SLW

Silver Wheaton needs to break the red diagonal to confirm a continued bullish leg, it's just about holding the 200ma, but trading below the 50ma in blue. On break out of the blue diagonal, that acted as trading support as well as the green horizontal support band, obviously that blue line is descending at an angle. I've drawn in the second green band much lower, as a potential elongated an incomplete correction from $32.00. To retain a bullish bias, the 61.8% Fibonacci reversal needs to be maintained. However you will see several other possible bounce points in between that and the January lows. We can see that April - June, SLW is inclined to be weak.

Great Panther GPL

GPL is a small CAP, and with a low formed in 2015 in cents, that represents overwhelmingly negative investor sentiment. Obviously a huge difference fundamentally to SLW, but these comments are just limited to company stock charts. GPL has two potential wave counts, one has a wave 5 high just developing (a potential double top), while the other had a wave 5 high in the Spring of 2016. Longer term we can see a rising trend channel from 2013-2014 which GPL is currently using as support, so in the event of a major correction, that channel is likely to be the first support. We can also see, that historically April - July GPL is inclined to be weak.

Silver Charts

Weekly

Silver on the weekly chart is still bouncing down from the blue diagonal trend line, which it needs to break through for a continued bull leg.

Silver Long Term

On the long term chart, silver appears as the potential right shoulder of a head and shoulders chart pattern. 2009 support was found on a rising trend line from the 1980's, currently at approximately 11.157. A failed attempt at a double top appears on the high in 2008.

European investment support for silver, may dwindle as the euro is in a more bullish cycle against the dollar; even as a weaker dollar normally supports commodities. Expectations of further US interest rate increases may further curb investment interest in silver.

Although there is a direct link between performance and metal based ETF assets, miners need to be charted independently, as fundamentals can vary enormously.

Silver is trading the edge of the 'falling trend line' again, as it approaches the seasonal April high. While for the two miner examples provided 'some weakness' is apparent in past April quarters.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.