Check Out This Municipal Bond Closed-End Fund Trading At An Attractive Discount

The fund is leveraged and does take on some interest rate risk.

The AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:AFB) is a leveraged national municipal bond fund with about fairly high credit quality and decent trading liquidity. Its focus is on after-tax return as well as total return.

The portfolio managers adjust the risk level of the portfolio depending on how well investors are being compensated. They seek extra income during favorable markets, and try to reduce risk in times of caution.

The fund invests at least 75% of its net assets in investment grade municipal bonds, and up to 25% in high yield municipals.

I will be discussing 14 factors that I have used in the past to evaluate other municipal bond closed-end funds. For more background information on these factors, refer to my first report on NPM.

Factor #1: What is the distribution rate?

AFB currently pays a distribution yield of 4.68%. It pays a regular monthly dividend of $0.05205 per share or an annual distribution of $0.6246. In March, the monthly distribution was cut from $0.0552 (about a 6% reduction).

Factor #2: What is the likelihood the fund can raise its monthly dividend?

To determine this, I look at the Average Earnings/Current Dividend Ratio. This ratio tells you whether or not a fund is earning its current dividend. If the value is well above 100%, it means the fund can easily afford to raise its distribution rate.

For AFB, the average earnings over the last three reported months was $0.0525, so the Average Earnings/Current Dividend ratio= 100.8%.

This factor is slightly positive. There is a tiny negative "Undistributed Net Investment Income" or UNII of -0.0098, which means that AFB should be able to cover its existing monthly payout in the near future.

Factor #3: What is the Expense Ratio?

I look at the Baseline expense ratio which does not include leverage costs. AFB has a baseline expense ratio of 0.96% (Source: last annual report), which is lower than average for leveraged municipal bond closed-end funds.

Factor #4: What is the discount to NAV?

AFB is currently selling at a -8.62% discount to NAV. The 6-month average discount is -8.07%. The one-year Z statistic is -1.06, and the one-year average discount is -6.96%. So on a one-year basis, the discount is a little over one standard deviation more than the average. Overall, this factor is quite positive for AFB.

Factor #5: How much leverage is used, and what is the borrowing cost?

AFB currently uses 37.44% effective leverage. They use various forms of leverage listed in the table below:

The fund reported borrowing costs on some of their leverage in the last annual report, but this data is now somewhat stale since the Fed Funds and Libor rates have increased. The auction rate preferred financing had the lowest interest cost at the time. I would estimate the average overall borrowing cost now is around 2%.

Factor #6: What is the AMT exposure?

The alternative minimum tax or AMT percentage is 9.86%. There has been some recent speculation that the proposed Trump tax legislation may eliminate the AMT, but no one really knows what will happen.

Factor #7: What is the credit quality?

I look at the breakdown of AAA, AA, A, BBB, Below BBB & Unrated.

AFB is a low-to-moderate risk fund with an average credit rating a little below AA.

Factor #8: What is the interest rate exposure?

The underlying portfolio of AFB has an effective duration of 5.57 years. But the leverage adjusted effective duration is 9.37 years. This is about average for muni bond CEFs.

Factor #9: What is the call exposure?

The fund does not provide a call date profile. But the average coupon rate of its bonds is 5.34%, and many of the bonds in the portfolio are trading above par. But because the Fed is expected to raise interest rates over the next year, I'm not too concerned about call risk right now.

Factor #10: For a national fund, what is the breakdown by state?

Here are the top ten holdings by state as of February 28, 2017:

Factor #11: How good is the trading liquidity?

AFB has an average daily volume of 84,000 shares, and an average dollar volume of $1.12 million. The bid-asked spread is often only a penny, although it may go to two cents during slow periods. It is relatively easy to buy or sell one or two thousand shares of AFB without affecting the price.

Factor #12: What percent of the portfolio is in Housing-Multifamily bonds?

In older reports from five years ago, I tried to avoid funds where the Housing Multi-Family sector was above 10%. But the housing multi-family sector is not as risky now. In any event, AFB has little or no exposure here.

Factor #13: Fund Management

AFB is team-managed by the following individuals:

Factor #14: Other Analyst Coverage

AFB is not covered by the Merrill Lynch closed-end fund team. It is covered by Wells Fargo and appears on their Closed-End Fund Select List.

Based on the above 14 factors, I believe that AFB is a solid choice now for someone who is willing to take on some interest rate risk. It is now covering its distribution (after the recent cut) and trades at an attractive discount to NAV.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.