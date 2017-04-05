Home Depot Vs. Lowe's: Battle Of The Home Improvement Retailers

Forward P/E ratios for both Home Depot (20.4x) and Lowe's (17.7x) are attractive considering each has projected EPS CAGR of at least 15% over the next 3 years.

Home Depot (dividend yield of 2.43%) and Lowe's (dividend yield of 1.71%) return capital to shareholders through dividends, but an even larger amount through share repurchases.

An expanding economy and stable housing market has resulted in strong revenue growth for Home Depot (34% growth) & Lowe's (29% growth) over the past 5 years.

While the U.S. housing market is still on firm ground, I've been taking a closer look at the two largest home improvement retailers, Home Depot (NYSE:HD) and Lowe's (NYSE:LOW). Keep in mind that their performance is closely linked to housing indicators such as:

Housing starts & permits

New & existing home sales

Home prices

Growth in private residential construction investment as a percentage of GDP

Age of housing stock

While growth in housing starts & permits appears to be stagnating a bit, the levels are still way above 2008/2009 recession figures. The good news is new and existing home sales have been strong. For example, sales of new single-family houses (full report here) in February 2017 were 6.1% above January and 12.8% above February 2016 figures.

Below, I'll pit Home Depot vs. Lowe's in categories including historic performance, balance sheet, dividend strength, share repurchases, Wall Street's opinion, and valuation. Keep reading to see which one I've marked as the overall winner.

Historic Performance - Winner: Home Depot

Both Companies have a had a strong run over the last 5 years, but Home Depot tops Lowe's in Revenue, Net Income, and EPS growth.

Balance Sheet - Winner: Home Depot

Both companies don't have a ton of cash on hand, which is ok since each is growing at such a nice pace. Both are investing cash flow into building new stores, and returning capital back to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases. Either could easily start building up a cash war chest if they wanted to. However, Lowe's ($15.2 billion) carries more debt than Home Depot ($23.6 billion). Keep in mind that Home Depot is much bigger than Lowe's, so their debt burden turns out to be less severe.

Dividend - Winner: Home Depot

Projected 3 Year EPS CAGR rates provided by S&P 500 IQ Reports

Cash Protection is calculated with the most recent quarter's cash balance divided by the previous fiscal year's dividend payments (i.e. a 1 would indicate that a company could cover their dividend payment with cash reserves for 1 year with everything else held constant. A higher number is better and means more cash reserve coverage).

Dividend Payout Ratio is calculated using the company's average free cash flow production divided by average dividend payments over the previous 3 years. Free cash flow was calculated using cash flow from operations and deducting capital expenditures.

Max Yield assumes each company uses 100% of their free cash flow for dividend payments.

Both companies produce a lot of cash flow and have conservative payout ratios, which are the key indicators I look at for dividend strength. This means that each can easily increase dividend payments in the future and also maintain payments should performance slip a little bit.

This was a really close battle, but I'm going to give the round to Home Depot. I'll take more yield now combined with faster dividend growth.

Share Repurchases - Winner: Lowe's

Share repurchase programs sometimes don't get much love from investors, but I appreciate them. Stock repurchases help boost EPS and should be viewed in a similar fashion to dividend payments since its a form of returning capital back to shareholders. I also believe that companies wouldn't buy their own stock unless they think its attractively valued.

Over the last 3 years, Home Depot has spent an average of $6.7 billion per year repurchasing shares and Lowe's has spent an average of $3.7 billion. Since Lowe's has a much smaller market cap, they have returned a higher percentage of value back to shareholders compared to Home Depot.

Wall Street's Opinion - Winner: Home Depot

According to MarketWatch, the average target price for Home Depot is $156.49, which represents 6.9% upside based on the current share price of $146.35. The average target price for Lowe's is $86.74, which represents 6.5% upside based on the current share price of $81.47.

Another close battle, but Home Depot wins given a higher percentage of Wall Street analysts recommending the stock as a 'buy'.

Valuation - Winner: Lowe's

Lowe's is the clear winner here. Lowe's has a cheaper forward P/E and currently trades at lower Price/Sales and lower Price/FCF multiples. Lowe's is especially attractive given it has a similar forward P/E to the S&P 500 (17.6x), but a much higher projected growth rate.

Conclusion

It's pretty hard to choose a winner, since each stock carries the following qualities::

Solid historic and projected growth

Sustainable & growing dividend

Additional capital returned to shareholders through stock repurchases

Positively viewed by Wall Street

Attractively valued

With that being said, I'd recommend buying Lowe's over Home Depot . This is mostly a result of Lowe's more attractive forward valuation, which is being driven by projected earnings growth and aggressive share repurchases. I'm also more confident that Lowe's can hit growth targets relative to Home Depot just given their lower store count. Home Depot has reached more saturated levels in the U.S., so is expanding internationally while Lowe's can still grow domestically. Either way, you can't go wrong with either stock as long as the housing market stays decently strong. Make sure to keep an eye on housing statistics which can easily be found on various government websites.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.