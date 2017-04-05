What If Le Pen Wins, And What Would Happen To The Markets?

What if Maurine Le Pen wins? Is it too far off to be a possibility? This has been a year of the unbelievable with elections. Brexit and Trump are the world's poster boards for "what just happened?". No one saw either of those coming. Yet, they both are woven from the same cloth, that of populism movements. They are largely the same. And, now France finds itself with a presidential candidate that at one point no one thought had a chance; Le Pen is leading the French election using the same populist rhetoric that was used in both Brexit and Trump elections. That will spell chaos for the markets, interest rates, FX and stock markets. Here is what to watch for.

First, Le Pen is slightly ahead of Macron. There are effectively five candidates but the only two that matter of the front-runners: Macron and Le Pen. In France, in the first election, if a candidate does not secure at least 50% of the vote then the top two advance and have a run-off. It is similar in regards to the primaries in the States but, instead of all the candidates running against each other in the first round, the American primaries deal with just the individual parties. The real French election will happen on May 7th, 2 weeks after the first election.

But, just because Le Pen is in the lead now does not mean she will win. First, there are five candidates. There will be only two in the run-off. So, anyone who voted for a candidate that did not advance now has to choose between the two other candidates. How does that play out? There is no way to determine that up front.

Because of that lack of certainty, that spells a potential for chaos over the next several weeks as we get closer and closer to election time. Le Pen has made it clear that she has no love affair for the EU. Instead, she may very well want to put forth a referendum. The EU can survive the United Kingdom leaving. But, not France. France is at the very core of the EU. The EU is largely a German-Franco experiment with a lot of other bit players joining in.

Instead, Le Pen is making several remarks that make it sound as if given the opportunity she would opt out of the EU.

This would push markets around the world into chaos should that ensue. There would be a rush into safe-haven assets. Interest rates on U.S. government bonds would be cut dramatically as investors around the world rushed into the relative security of the American bonds. Gold would rise precipitously. Equity markets would plummet in the European area. The Swiss franc would head though the roof as money left Europe for the safety the mountain nation offers. And, I guess that means the EUR would effectively be worthless.

A Le Pen victory is not too far off the charts. Look at the Untied States. Donald Trump did not win the presidency. Hillary lost. This was largely a referendum on her. And, too many people abstained in voting for Hillary, and the others that did vote for Trump won out those that voted for Hillary. That same abstention is looking like it might happen in France.

The markets are very likely to get jittery over the next several days leading in to the election. Factor in selling that is starting to happen in the United States and maybe there is a perfect storm that pushes markets downward rapidly. The fact that there was so much certainty with a Brexit no and a Hillary yes tells you that no matter what the polls tell us, the populists are starting to win in ways that were not possible before.

And, the markets are going to be very interesting in this next round. Be cautious. There could be a major upset on the way.

Look for European interest rates to drop over the next four weeks until we know the winner of the French election. Also, the European stock markets will likely sell off in advance.

