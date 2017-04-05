Long Exxon 4/4/17

Market data seems to indicate that supply and demand are rebalancing.

Background

We have written four recent articles on the price of crude oil and the United States Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:USO) over the last several weeks. We had been bearish in early March, and profited from two short positions which we published on March 9th and March 20th. Both short positions were well-timed.

On March 27th, we published our intention to find a good entry point to sell into an expected relief rally. On Monday March 27th, crude oil seemed to have put in a near-term bottom, and we changed our short- and medium-term outlook to bullish for crude oil and the USO.

In our article earlier this week, Momentum for USO?, we published our expectation that crude oil would continue its move to the upside. We believe that the weekly chart of crude oil convincingly demonstrates the near-term upward trend. At each interaction with this trendline, crude oil rebounds convincingly over a period of three or more weeks.

Moreover, the crude oil market is beginning to show signs of a re-balancing of supply and demand. In an article published on April 3rd, Bloomberg suggested that as many as 10 to 20 million barrels of crude oil have recently left the Caribbean. This is significant because Caribbean islands have been used as a storage location for the excess supply of crude oil.

There are other reasons for our general positive outlook for crude oil, which we covered in an earlier article this week.

Why Exxon?

Since USO experiences time decay due to its rolling forward of futures contracts, it is our preference to go long on an oil E&P company rather than be long USO, especially for longer held positions.

We chose Exxon (NYSE:XOM) for an investment hold for several reasons:

Exxon currently enjoys a 3.6% dividend yield. That's a nice premium to cash at the moment. Exxon has an extremely low long-term debt, amounting to under 10% of total assets. The downside risk is limited by this low leverage. Exxon's former chairman is now the U.S. Secretary of State. Although we don't believe that there will be intentional "favors" given to Exxon by the current administration, we believe that having relational access to Washington and the heads of state around the world should generally be viewed as positive. We believe that environmental and energy regulations will be less harsh on oil & gas exploration under the new administration. Over the past year, the share price of Exxon has been outperformed by the price of crude oil (seen in the chart below); and Exxon appears to be forming a rounded bottom, which is a good sign that the stock price will reverse direction.

XOM is preparing to overtake its 50 DMA (shown by the black trend line). As long as crude oil continues its upward momentum, we expect that XOM will rise as well. If the crude rally stalls out and/or Exxon resumes its slide, we will re-evaluate.