10 Surprising Facts About HYG

Break out the party hats and balloons, the iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) turns 10 this month. I know, I know, many of you are thinking, "So what?" It is kind of like when a friend's kid has a birthday - you wish the family well, but really it doesn't have a big impact on your life. But I think the 10-year mark for HYG is a bit different, and it's something worth celebrating.

The fund started out with the idea of giving investors access to a diversified portfolio of high yield bonds on the stock market. Back then, the question was: Who would use it? 10 years later, the answer is clear: HYG has become an integral part of fixed-income markets. It is used by individuals to seek income, by large institutions to help manage liquidity, and by everyone in between. As we mark HYG's 10-year milestone, here are 10 things you probably didn't know about the fund.

Consistent performance



Since inception, the fund's annualized performance has been within 4 basis points (bps) of its index after fees.1 Its tight tracking stretches over a volatile period that included the 2008 financial crisis, the U.S. Treasury downgrade, the European sovereign debt crisis, and the collapse in oil prices. Universal appeal



HYG is not just for institutional investors. Retail investors have also embraced it, and they make up approximately 51% of the fund holders.2 Room to grow



HYG has grown to over $17 billion in assets under management (AUM). Even so, it represents less than 2% of the overall high yield bond market.3



From over-the-counter to exchange-traded



84% of HYG's trading occurs on equity exchanges like the New York Stock Exchange, without a bond needing to be traded. With over $750 billion in trades to date, the fund has become a robust source of liquidity for high yield investors.4



Bond trading, fast forwarded



Unlike individual bonds, it can be traded as easily and rapidly as a stock. One of the most actively traded high yield bonds (Sprint 6% 11/15/22) traded on average 45 times per day in December 2016. HYG traded over 23,000 times per day on average during the same time period.5 One basis point spread



HYG has been 50 times cheaper to trade than a high yield bond: 1 bp bid/ask vs. 50 bps for the cash bonds.6



A "go-to" in a crisis



When high yield markets become volatile, investors turn to HYG. For example, on December 11, 2015, the onset of the high yield crisis, it traded $4.3 billion, the most ever for a corporate bond exchange-traded fund (ETF).7



Open for business



HYG can provide an alternate venue for liquidity when the bond market is closed or impaired. For example, in 2016, it traded an average $1.7 billion on the exchange on Veterans Day and Columbus Day.8



Supported by a broad ecosystem of investment professionals



There are 49 different firms that provide liquidity for HYG throughout the day, almost as many as the FedEx (NYSE:FDX) stock.9



A player in the options market



HYG's options market has tripled since 2015 to $12 billion today. If this market were its own fund, it would be the eighth-largest fixed-income ETF in the U.S.10

HYG can be a good complement to a core bond position, providing a source of higher income potential and diversification. Coming off of a 10-year record of successful trading, the fund has played its supporting role well in many portfolios.

This post originally appeared on the BlackRock Blog.

The performance quoted represents past performance and does not guarantee future results. Investment return and principal value of an investment will fluctuate so that an investor's shares, when sold or redeemed, may be worth more or less than the original cost. Current performance may be lower or higher than the performance quoted. Performance data current to the most recent month end may be obtained by visiting www.iShares.com or www.blackrock.com. For standardized performance for HYG, please click here.

