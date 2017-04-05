Is Palladium Approaching A Potential Cycle High?

Car sales have taken a nose dive in China and the US, but an interest in different models could still spark consumer interest.

Palladium traders have experienced a strong bullish trend for the last year, is that set to continue?.

Palladium is almost entirely used in industry, for catalytic reactions, like hydrogenation, and pharmaceutical manufacture, as well as in jewelry, dental fillings and crowns. Its main use though, is in the catalytic converters in car exhaust systems.

Whereas gold and silver have definite investment attraction, investment in palladium is primarily based on industrial demand and supply. So far in 2017, the market has been very bullish. Is that set to continue?

Demand Growth

Going into 2017 the market was considering limited supply to be the primary factor supporting palladium prices, with limited sector growth expected from the US car industry, (expected to have found a demand ceiling). A weakening of auto demand coming from Europe, (with preference switching towards electric models), and most auto growth expected from China. So, how are expectations measuring up?

US Car Manufacturing

The expected ceiling has been all too evident in 2016-7 manufacturing numbers, which can be artificially 'pumped' up, by dealers taking delivery of vehicles which haven't really sold but been lost from inventory numbers. This could help explain the dramatic end of year shift in the US. However compare the incline in sales in January 2017, with the same image in January 2016, there seems to be quite a difference, sentiment might be explained in this article about a changing interest in model designs:

US auto industry could surprise everyone in 2017.

So new auto sales have 'corrected' at the same time as palladium prices have been rising in expectations of falling supply.

Trading Economics Source:

China Car Manufacturing

Manufacturing in China has also taken a similar 'nose dive', which could mirror the cyclical low in early 2016, with a less acute spike. China struggled with high local inflation due to food prices in the first half of 2016, consumer sentiment started to normalize in the second half, which might explain the July recovery. The 2017 angle of descent seems less acute than 2016, with swings that could be due to a similar cyclical build up in inventory.

Trading Economics: Source

Chinese consumer sentiment for March was reported as just slightly lower than expected.

Seasonal Chart

Palladium seems to be seasonally strong until mid month in April, and looking at the stock chart, that appears to be the case this year too.

Palladium COT Chart

The COT chart (source barchart.com) shows potential selling resistance which starts nearby, but can equally extend to the mid $220's with the spike up in March 2016. COT positions are not showing any sign of correcting as yet.

Investing In Palladium

Palladium ETF include Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust PALL and Physical Palladium Shares SPPP which are both backed by physical metals. Service fee ratios can be checked using this calculator.

Palladium Chart

The Palladium chart is looking very complicated, but an imminent wave five high is possible at the selling resistance plotted earlier. Although it isn't clear whether the market could break lower first, it does appear to be trying to rise at the moment, and that would coincide with early month seasonal strength in April followed by a correction.

So in the chart above, the first 5 is wave 1, the second 5 is to wave 3, and the current high (developing) would be wave 5.

Seasonally Palladium is likely to be weaker after the middle of the month, and at that point in time, it's also likely to be due a chart correction. In 2016 there were similar weaker periods for car sales in both China and the U.S.

Traders should be wary of Palladiums RSI. Check the outcome of the RSI position and outcome of January (wave 3), which reached an over bought RSI, pulled back slightly, and then bounced up to new price highs. There is always the possibility of negative divergence, (or rising prices with reducing buying volume, i.e short covering bounces), which can stretch expectations and patience. It's best to anticipate potential risk for both the bullish and bearish case until a change in trend is confirmed.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.