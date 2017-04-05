Sterling Remains Lower After U.K. Construction Data

The pound remained broadly lower on Tuesday after data showing that growth in the UK construction sector slowed slightly in March, as housebuilding cooled.

GBP/USD was down 0.28% at 1.2452 by 09.20 GMT, after falling to lows of 1.2420 earlier.

Financial data company Markit said its Construction Purchasing Managers' Index fell to 52.2 for March from 52.5 in February. Economists had forecast a reading of 52.4.

The report said that new business was still subdued, with some clients holding off on new projects due to tighter budgets and planning delays. Growth in housebuilding slowed to a seven-month low, offsetting a rebound in civil engineering and commercial construction. Inflation pressures, which have built since the Brexit vote because of the fall in sterling and higher oil prices, eased.

The report also noted that "reduced Brexit-related anxiety and the resilient economic backdrop" was helping builders remain confident.

The data came one day after a similar survey showed that growth in the UK's manufacturing sector slowed last month as rising inflation hit consumer demand.

The reports underlined concerns that the economy could be losing momentum as the economic headwinds of Brexit pick up.

Sterling was also lower against the euro, with EUR/GBP up 0.16% at 0.8558.

