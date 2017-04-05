BlackBerry: Looks Like It's Time To Fade The Rally

The turnaround story at BlackBerry (NASDAQ:BBRY) has never looked so promising, and the market is taking note. After the company reported strong Q4 results and management gave optimistic commentary about the company's future as a software service provider, the stock skyrocketed higher. The rally has continued, and the stock now sits near 52-week highs. We think its time to fade the rally, though, as the even under reasonably bullish assumptions, the stock seems fully valued above $8 per share.

The story at BBRY is pretty enticing to buy into, and we reasonably understand the stock's recent rally. After years of deteriorating operational results, there is finally some tangible clarity on the company's future as a high-margin software business. As of last year, BBRY had outsourced all hardware development, so opex has been falling, but so have revenues. That has taken a toll on bottom-line results, but we now seem to be at an operational inflection point. High gross margin software segment ramp is now the focal point for investors, as growth there seems to be largely outweighing the hardware segment's decline.

But can the software segment continue to grow at anywhere between 10% and 15% a year? We think so. BBRY has long been affiliated with security, so the shift to selling a suite of security-focused software products shouldn't be terribly difficult. This is especially true considering the current market dynamics which underscore the need for software security. Ford's (NYSE:F) vote of confidence in BlackBerry's car software bodes well for the company's revenue potential in the connected car space. The connected car market is a secular growth market with a projected 36% CAGR into 2022, and BBRY has positioned itself as an early leader in this growing market. Competition will undoubtedly intensify, but in a 36% compounded growth market, BBRY can afford to cede market share and still experience strong topline growth.

The software and services segment looks like a lock for 10%-plus compounded growth over the next several years. Gross margins will continue to expand to around 80% long-term, and it looks the quarterly opex rate will run around $190 million, so there is room for significant opex leverage as software revenue scales. Overall, earnings per share should grow quite quickly, but the Street isn't so sure about that. Analysts only see about 8.5% compounded earnings growth over the next 5 years. We think its more like high-teens compounded earnings growth over the next 5 years.

But the stock is trading at a rather rich 134.5x trailing earnings. Granted, that is on a depressed LTM earnings base of $0.06, but we only reasonably see mid-teens compounded growth from that depressed base. The shift to a software-focus does make the company a low capex rate business, and that's a long-term tailwind for free cash flows. Even so, a 134.5x trailing multiple for maybe mid-teens earnings growth isn't a great PEG profile, especially for a stock that has just skyrocketed into overbought territory.

Technically, this run-up looks a lot similar to previous run-ups the stock has had over the past year. All of those sharp run-ups were followed by equally steep sell-offs, and we think the fundamentals support a similar dynamic here. Operationally, BBRY is most certainly headed in the right direction, but the valuation is just too loaded to give the stock an attractive risk-reward profile at these levels. As such, we think the smart move is to fade the rally.

