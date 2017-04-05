BG Staffing Inc. - A Great Play For DGI Investors In Search Of Capital Appreciation

Staffing agencies should continue to experience strong upside as employers report shortages of people with the necessary skill-sets.

Investment Thesis

With the stock market sitting close to all-time highs, it has made it difficult to find stocks that offer both upside and a strong margin of safety. One stock that has bucked the trend has been BG Staffing Inc. (NYSEMKT:BGSF) as they have experienced a 31.5% drop in share price since reaching their 52-month high. I believe that BGSF is currently mispriced when we consider the growth prospects it has available. At these prices, investors can pick up BGSF at an excellent entry point that provides an outsized dividend yield of nearly 7% and a significant margin of safety.

What Does BGSF Do?

BGSF is a multi-divisional staffing company that has operations across 22 states and is focused on providing staffing solutions that include temporary, temp-to-hire and direct hire services for the following industries.

Information Technology

Light Industrial

Finance & Accounting

Administrative and Clerical

Multifamily

BGSF is ranked as the 56th largest US Staffing Company (up from 71st in 2015) and 71st fastest growing US Staffing Company (up from 99th in 2015). I think it is worth noting that many of the staffing companies ranked against BGSF are not direct competitors as they provide services to industries outside of BGSF's focus.

US Staffing Industry - A Growing Market

Employers have come to embrace staffing agencies because they eliminate the need for additional in-house Human Resources (more than necessary) and allow employers to get back to what they do best. The US Staffing Industry Forecast estimates that there is more growth to come over the next year. Numbers used are in billions.

Source: BGSF - Corporate Presentation

Source: BGSF - Corporate Presentation

From these two graphs, I believe that BGSF is set to benefit from the following:

With Staffing Forecasts estimating a potential market of almost $145 billion, BGSF's $250 million in revenues has a lot of market share it can capture. BGSF's move away from commercial staffing seems very reasonable (although it is worth noting they have continued to grow revenues and profits from the commercial services segment) as this area represents the least upside in terms of growth.

Fast-Paced Growth Fueled By Strategic Acquisitions

For being such a young company, BGSF has fueled growth through a number of strategic acquisitions that took place from 2007 until about 2015.

Source: BGSF - Corporate Presentation

In its reports, BGSF organizes its operations into three segments:

1. Multifamily - Highest Gross Profit Segment

2. Professional - 2nd Highest Gross Profit Segment

3. Commercial - 3rd Highest Gross Profit Segment

Many of the acquisitions that were made by BGSF contributed to the professional services segment as evidenced by the following chart.

Source: BGSF - Corporate Presentation

Using the above chart as a reference point, BGSF has been growing its multifamily and professional services operations at a fast clip. In 2013, these two segments made up less than 53% of revenues, and now they are responsible for closer to 65% of total revenue. The benefit from this has been two-fold:

Increased profitability from higher contribution margin segments. Increased diversification away from commercial services that create a well-balanced revenue stream.

Liabilities

In regard to the balance sheet, I see several positives for BGSF (right-hand column is for 2015):

Source: BGSF - Corporate Presentation

Every aspect of current liabilities has decreased year-over-year (YoY). Total liabilities have decreased more than 30% on a YoY basis. Rapid elimination of debt gives BGSF the edge to be able to finance future acquisitions.

Income Statement

The income statement presents a very similar story, but there are a few areas I would keep a close eye on:

Source: BGSF - Corporate Presentation

Gross profit as a percent of revenue continues to increase every year for the last three years. Adjusted EBITDA as a percent of revenue has also increased every year for the last three years. The cost of services (which is the biggest business expense) has continued to drop from approximately 80% of revenue in 2014 to 76.3% of revenue in 2016. So far, BGSF continues to do a good job of managing its selling, general, and administrative expenses as a % of revenue. Their costs for this category were under 14% in 2014 and they are still under 15% in 2016. Net Income per diluted share has not been enough to cover the dividend yield. While I believe this overcome by the growth prospects of BGSF, I would have liked to see them keep the dividend lower and continue growing operations and developing a healthy balance sheet. Most recent EPS of $1.02 shows that the company does generate enough core earnings to cover the dividend.

Conclusion

BGSF's growth and history speak for itself, and while there are a few areas of concern, I believe that the trajectory shown by the corporate timeline, reduction of liabilities, and continued growth of revenues and profit as a percent of revenues is enough to compensate for this shortfall. Management has kept costs in-line and even reduced overall costs sales costs as a percent of revenue, which lets investors know that the management team is acting in everyone's best interest.

Major competitors have size over BGSF, but I do not believe that they have the same growth prospects over the long-term. The competitors I am referring to include:

Allegis Group - Privately Owned

Adecco Inc - (VTX: ADEN)

ManpowerGroup Inc - (MAN)

Robert Half International - (RHI)

Kelly Services Inc - (KELYA)

I am likely going to initiate a position in the next 72 hours because I see a strong upside from the margin of safety in price and because this will help diversify the portfolio I already have (I do not currently own any staffing firms).

