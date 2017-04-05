I Like Starbucks For The Long Term

In this article, I am going to share some thoughts on Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX), a stock that is a good long-term investment despite the relatively rich valuation. The investment thesis is rather simple. Starbucks has excellent growth prospects thanks to the relatively low penetration in many regions outside the United States and has attractive fundamentals. High margins and free cash flows, a relatively strong balance sheet, a growing dividend and a recession-proof business are some of the main factors that contribute to the long case.

Short-term weakness?

Almost every company that is exposed to the effects of declining foot traffic has seen its stock fall as a consequence of declining sales or at least slowing growth. Starbucks has been somehow protected by the nature of its service, but nonetheless, the company reported a lower growth rate in the last few quarters. The stock has corrected from the top reached in October 2015, but has recently started to head higher.

The reason of the stock correction is clear when we look at comparable store sales. As we can see in the chart below, the growth rate has declined from 7-8% in 2015 to 3% last quarter. Nothing we should be concerned about, but it explains why the stock declined from $64 to $50 between October 2015 and November 2016.

Well, after the longest correction since 2009, many investors are trying to understand whether the current price is a good entry point, and I have tried as well. The first thing I want to highlight is that despite the beauty of its chart, SBUX is not a good stock for short-term trading. I could be wrong, but I think there is too much uncertainty surrounding factors such as foot traffic and tourist spending to place a smart short-term trade. Instead, I would focus on the company's long-term prospects, which suggest an attractive long-term play for investors who are comfortable with some short-term uncertainty.

The main thing investors seem to be concerned about is the traffic decline in the Americas. Last quarter, Americas traffic declined 2%, more than the 1% decline reported in the previous quarter.

The traffic decline is not an effect of Starbucks losing attractiveness. Actually, investors have different theories about it, and there could be several reasons behind the traffic decline. Price increases are seen as the main reason. The company has already raised prices twice this year, and some customers prefer to avoid Starbucks and opt for cheaper places. On the other side, part of this weakness may be a result of the decline in foot traffic that has affected malls, shops and which has a negative effect on any company that depends on foot traffic to reach customers. In other words, customers go out less, go to the mall less and shop in physical stores less. As a consequence, less people stop for a coffee, tea or whatever. This, in part worsened by weak tourist spending, could be the main reason behind the weak traffic.

I would have no problems with a slight decline in foot traffic generated by higher prices. If the company can earn more by raising prices, why shouldn't it do so? I have also heard and read that Starbucks may have problems of excessive demand. I hope this problem persists, and I see price increases as a very effective way to deal with it.

I really think there is no company-specific weakness here, and the slight decline in foot traffic is nothing I am concerned about. Total money spent in stores is what I care about, and as you can see in the chart below, declining foot traffic has been more than offset by the rise in tickets.

Long-term prospects

Trying to bet on the next 1-2 quarters is something I don't want to do with SBUX. Foot traffic may keep declining for external reasons, or tourist traffic may continue to be weak. This is very difficult to predict. I would rather try to understand if the company's long-term prospects can justify a buy and hold. In this regard, I think Starbucks has the potential to grow at an interesting pace for many years. The brand has shown to be easy to export and highly successful basically everywhere, if we exclude a few markets where the company decided not to expand due to unfavorable conditions. In Italy, for example, its products would probably have no success, due to the habits and tastes of Italian consumers. Besides a few exceptions like that one, Starbucks has been successful basically everywhere, but still has a low penetration rate in many of the markets where it operates.

The company has now 25,800 stores in 75 countries and plans to add 2,100 new stores in 2017 alone, including approximately 1,000 in China-Asia Pacific, 800 in the Americas, and 300 in EMEA. I don't know about you, but I think this growth rate for a company this size is simply great. Management said the current growth rate will continue for years to come, and I don't see any reason why it should not. The only place where the company may have problems of saturation is the United States, which is a small part of the total addressable market.

An interesting question is, "How many stores can Starbucks open?" I have no idea, but if you consider that McDonald's (NSE:MCD) has 37,000 restaurants and is a fast-food chain, Starbucks can grow its store base by 43% without problems, which is more or less what the company wants to do in the next few years, as management said it wants to open 12,000 additional stores by 2021. The company also promised to hire 240,000 additional employees in the next 5 years, which would mean a 70% increase in Starbucks' employee count from 330,000 today. There is almost always a direct correlation between the number of employees and revenue, and at Starbucks, revenue usually grows more than employee count. I expect revenue to grow more than 70% in the next 5 years, and I think there is a good probability to see a doubling in earnings.

A great growth opportunity for Starbucks is growing its premium brand, including opening new Roastery locations in cities such as Shanghai, Tokyo, New York and Milan over the next two years. In addition to growing its Roastery business, Starbucks will be launching up to 1,000 Reserve stores and adding Reserve bars to up to 20% of its existing locations by the end of 2017, in a bid to one day dominate the so-called "third wave" coffee movement. Moreover, the company wants to double its food business over the next five years and shows interesting growth numbers in its ready-to-drink grocery store business.

Financials and Valuation

When we look at Starbucks' financials, there is not much to complain about. Revenue is in constant uptrend despite the recent deceleration in the growth rate, and all margins keep expanding a little bit every year. Revenue grew at a 9.5% compound annual growth rate in the last 9 years, while net income grew at a 17% CAGR during the same period. While these growth rates may be difficult to replicate, the company's expansion plans should continue to support a strong uptrend for many years.

Starbucks also has a relatively strong balance sheet. It's still an asset-intensive company that should obviously show some leverage, but it has a much more solid balance sheet in comparison to peers such as McDonald's or Dunkin' Brands (NASDAQ:DNKN), which have Total-Liabilities-to-Assets ratios above 1, against only 0.6 for Starbucks. Its current ratio is above 1, with cash and equivalents covering half of the current liabilities. The solid balance sheet is also supported by a strong and constant stream of free cash flows, which are basically in line with earnings.

Investors who like dividend growth may also be happy with Starbucks' performance. The company has started to pay a dividend only in 2010, but has increased it every year, at a 38% CAGR. The dividend yield is just 1.5%, but dividend payout is still below 44%.

For investors who like more tax-effective ways to build wealth, Starbucks has shown a great ability to compound Book Value over time, which has grown from $1.60 per share in 2007 to $3.98 for the TTM.

The only concern I have is related to the current valuation. I'm afraid that at a P/E of 30, there is little to no upside that could be unlocked by multiple expansion. On the other side, the growth story has not ended for sure, and I expect many years of revenue growth with a moderate but steady margin expansion.

Final thoughts

Starbucks is a growing business with strong fundamentals and many attractive characteristics, such as high and resilient margins, strong free cash flows, a solid balance sheet and great potential for dividend growth. I think the company has still many years of high growth ahead, thanks to the low penetration in many markets. Despite the relatively rich valuation, I am positive on the stock as a long-term investment, considering the company's growth prospects and the recession-proof nature of its business. I will start to accumulate shares with a 5-6 year investment horizon. I don't see any particular operational risk with this company. The main risk I see is related to the rise in interest rates, which may have an unfavorable present value effect on the stock, triggering a multiple contraction.

