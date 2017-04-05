ASML Holding N.V. Does Not Show Catalysts For Further Growth In Valuation

ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) is Europe's largest supplier to semiconductor manufacturers and has the highest market capitalization in the industry. The main business of the company is the production of microchip-making machines deployed by many chipmakers. ASML is an international company with offices in 60 cities in 16 countries, headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands. Many of entity's R&D and manufacturing sites are located in United States.

The company finished off fiscal 2016 with record revenues of EUR 6.8B and net income of EUR 1.5B. The current price of ADR traded on NASDAQ is around $133 per share. The stock has continually grown in value since the last recent low in January 2016. Since March 2016, the stock has gained a return of 38% compared to 55.50% and 22.2% delivered by industry and NASDAQ 100, respectively (see Diagram 1).

Diagram 1

(Source: NASDAQ.com)

Having looked at the income statement, we did not notice anything special that can drive the price of the stock up even further. The company finished FY2016 on a positive note. However, the growth rates do not look sustainable. The net sales have been increasing gradually since FY2011 but the rate of growth is constantly going down. The three-year average revenue growth stands at 9.1%. Despite the increase in operating income of 5.9% in 2016, we would like to point out that the rate was 22.1% in 2015. Moreover, a closer look reveals unstable changes in EBIT margins over the last 10 years. The same has happened with net income (see Table 1). The historical CAGR in FY2012-2016 has been around 8%. We expect revenue CAGR to be similar in FY2017-2021. The average revenue growth is expected to be approximately 9.5%, which is higher than the company's historical rates. This number is based on expectations of rapid development in the industries that are the main customers of ASML Holding's solutions (cloud computing, internet of things, etc.).

Table 1

(Source: Morningstar.com)

A large chunk of consumers is located overseas the Euro zone. The geographic structure of sales is represented in Diagram 2. The continuous quantitative easing keeps weakening the Euro. Thanks to that, foreign clients may use this tendency to decrease their costs by purchasing ASML's solutions. However, the impact of this switching is unlikely to be material for the company's top-line in the long-term.

Diagram 2

(Source: Company's Integrated Report 2016)

The company's capital spending as percentage of net sales has been reducing for the last two years, as well as R&D spend (See diagram 3). The annual report is filled with information about the importance of "deploying innovative and modern technologies through all production chains". The reduction in capital expenditures and R&D is not a good sign for future revenue and business growth overall. In light of the tough competition in the industry, this tendency may hinder the ability to offer the latest top-notch solutions to customers.

Diagram 3

(Source: Company's financial statements, own calculations)

An analysis of operating efficiency shows declining margins. The gross profit margin has gone down substantially: compared to FY2015 figure of 46.1%, the FY2016 value is 44.8%. The operating profit margin has also fallen to 24.4%. As a result, the net income margin has touched the level of 21.7%. The declining trend in the margins is obvious (see Table 2). We consider this as an additional element of downward pressure on the stock.

Table 2

(Source: Morningstar.com)

ASML Holding N.V. is overvalued by almost all comparable ratios (see Diagram 4). We find the potential reduction in the P/E ratio to be 27%, in the P/S ratio to be 49%, and in the P/B ratio - around 10%, compared to industry averages.

Diagram 4

(Source: own calculations)

Another negative fact is that the company is not going to distribute profits in the form of buy-backs this year. Instead, the available cash will be directed to the acquisition of Carl Zeiss SMT - the maker of lenses and other optical equipment:

"For 2016, a proposal to declare a dividend of EUR 1.20 per ordinary share will be submitted to the 2017 AGM. On January 20 2016, we announced our intention to repurchase approximately EUR 1.5 billion of our own shares within the 2016-2017 timeframe. In the light of the acquisition of HMI and the announced investment in Carl Zeiss SMT, we have paused the share buyback program. As a result, the 2016-2017 program may not be completed for the full amount. Otherwise, the current program will remain in place, yet it may be further suspended, modified or discontinued at any time". Upon the agreement, ASML holding will acquire a 25 % stake in the supplier.

DCF Analysis

We would like to strengthen our financial analysis by including a financial model to conclude the fundamental valuation of company's shares. The DCF model is presented in Diagram 5.

The model shows that, after adjusting for balance sheet items, the fair value of equity is around $47.1B. Consequently, the stock's fair value is around $110 per share, which is 17% lower than the current share price.

Diagram 5

(Source: Author's DCF model)

Sensitivity

Our analysis is based on certain assumptions. The sensitivity analysis covers a range of possibilities resulting from deviations from the base scenario. Assumptions related to WACC and the Terminal EV/EBITDA multiple show that the fair price range is between $104 and $115 per share. This means that the downside risk is between 13% and 21% (see Diagram 6).

Diagram 6

(Source: Author's DCF model)

Conclusion

Taking into consideration the latest financial results, we suggest that the current value of the company is above its fundamental levels. In other words, the stock is overvalued. We think that there are no strong catalysts for further growth in the stock price in the mid-term. Our calculations show that the fair price for the stock is around $110 and the fair price range is between $104 - $115 per share. Hence, we recommend staying away from the stock at current price levels. An appropriate entry point into a long position is approximately 20% lower.

Societe Financiers is an investment research team focused on long-term, long- and short-only ideas. Our research objective is to cover equities in various regions, such as North America, EMEA, Asia, Australia, and Emerging Markets.

