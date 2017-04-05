The Great Reserve Supply Gap Debate

Schlumberger: it's all about reserve replacement

Last week Schlumberger Chairman and CEO Paal Kibsgaard gave a presentation at the Scotia Howard Weil Energy Conference in New Orleans. In the presentation CEO Kibsgaard stepped right into the debate of whether we are facing a severe oil supply deficit crisis in the next few years.

CEO Kibsgaard makes a few key points in his presentation to buttress his emerging oil supply deficit. First, external estimates of global demand continue to grow above 1 M b/d over the next few years. Secondly, that oil supply solely from North American unconventional shale will be unable to satisfy the impending supply deficit down the road. Thirdly, that break-even costs are headed higher driven by cost inflation from the oil-field service industry. Fourth, producers outside of the Mideast, Russia, and North America continue to under-invest in exploration in 2017 by 50% below 2014 levels.

Look at the Depletion Rate

Schlumberger's Kibsgaard zeroed in on the real issue in his discussion: reserve replacement of production through the creation of new reserves when he analyzed the "interplay between production rates reserve replacement and decline-and-depletion rates".

The decline rate is the year-over-year decline in production volumes. You can minimize the decline rate by adding production capacity: drill more wells through infill drilling that reduces the distance between wells, and simply run your wells harder. The latter effect can damage your wells by reducing reservoir pressure too quickly. The decline rate can give you a false signal on production sustainability or the ability to maintain reserve supply by adding reserves.

However, the depletion rate reveals how quickly the proven developed reserves are being produced. A low depletion rate implies that you are replacing reserves as quickly as you are producing from the reserve base. This gives a clear signal on production sustainability or whether you are replacing production with new reserves.

But, over the last few years and including 2017, global exploration investment spending has been severely reduced. This has significantly limited the growth in proven developed oil reserves. Where the decline rate may be low due to production wells performing to hard that will send a false signal of production sustainability. However, in reality your depletion rate is increasing and signaling a true message that production sustainability is falling. Essentially reserve creation is insufficient to sustain production supply. This is exactly the oil supply predicament we are currently facing in the next few years.

Rystad Energy: future demand requires offshore and onshore production

The net impact of reduced global exploration and deferred investment sanctions from 2015 to 2018 will create a global oil supply shortfall by roughly 2020/2023. Rystad Energy, a Norwegian oil & gas consultancy firm, has estimated that combined with natural depletion from currently producing oil fields and the lost production opportunity from the reduced exploration will necessitate roughly an additional 11 M b/d of future production.

In my article published on February 2, 2017 titled "Oil Price Recovery Is A Prime Investment Catalyst For Oil Equities". I staked out my claim on the deficit side of the argument. In that report, I stated that by 2020, or earlier oil prices will move beyond $60/bbl. into a range of $70 to $80+/bbl. driven by demand overtaking supply. A supply deficit will emerge due to the recent lack of exploration.

Oil Traders: short-cycle projects and hedging

Even the oil traders have waded into the debate onto the side of a supply deficit, as reported in Bloomberg Online: "Oil Traders Warn There's a Supply Crunch Looming". Oil traders correctly point out that current project spending in the U.S. is focused on "short-cycle" projects involving unconventional shale basins; "you won't be able to satisfy demand with short-cycle barrels". Additionally, producers are hedging their production through oil futures that in turn has pushed future prices lower that disincentivize further exploration investment.

International Energy Agency (IEA): investment increasing, but still insufficient

"Oil companies are reviving investment after a two-year rout, easing but not eliminating the risk of a future supply crunch, the International Energy Agency said earlier this month." The key point by IEA is that the emerging supply deficit may be softened but not eliminated.

HSBC Global Research: post-peak production and fewer discoveries

In a report by HSBC "MULTI-ASSET NATURAL RESOURCES & ENERGY", Sept. 2016, they highlighted that over 80% of global oil supply has already peaked, and that new discoveries and exploration success have been on the decline for several years.

The Counter Argument: it's all about global demand

In a nutshell, no pun intended, the argument against a supply crisis emerging is rooted in global oil demand. This view rests on the belief that global economic growth (GDP) will remain in a low growth mode that will be insufficient to boost oil demand. In this camp, are proponents that drilling productivity improvements will continue to advance, particularly in unconventional shale exploration and production (E&P). Additionally, others believe that unconventional shale E&P will spread abroad and combined with U.S. shale output global supply will remain ahead of global demand.

What does the Majors' Oil Production and Reserve Replacement performance reflect?

From 2004 to 2016, I aggregated the production and proved reserve replacement for the eight Majors: Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), Chevron (NYSE:CVX), Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A), BP (NYSE:BP), Statoil (NYSE:STO), Total (NYSE:TOT), ENI (NYSE:E), and ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) from data gathered from their annual reports. Over the thirteen year period, we saw neither aggregate oil production growth nor aggregate production replacement through proved reserve growth; rather there was a slight decline in oil production and proved oil reserves. We divided oil production and proved reserve growth over three periods, to see if during high price periods reserve growth and production replacement exhibited higher or positive growth.

Oil production reported no growth over the three periods. Additionally, individually not one of the eight majors showed any oil production growth from 2004 to 2016. As to oil reserve growth, over the thirteen year period there was no aggregate growth. Individually, only XOM recorded a positive oil reserve growth at a below par 0.3% from 2004 to 2016.

Over the three time periods, only from 2010 to 2014 in the aggregate did the eight Majors post positive proved oil reserve growth at an anemic 0.5%.

Next, I looked at oil production replacement through the creation of proved oil reserves. Whether from a total reserve replacement definition that includes external reserve acquisition or through the drill-bit called Finding & Development (F&D) that is internal exploratory prowess, the results were in line with our earlier results. From 2004 to 2010 oil reserve growth was inadequate to replace production; roughly for every ten barrels of oil produced, only seven barrels were replaced through reserve growth. In the high oil price period from 2010 to 2014, production replacement was roughly equivalent.

Conclusion:

If the eight Majors' who have formidable balance sheets, industry leading technical knowledge and skill-set are unable to grow their production and reserves, then it does not bode well for the rest of the industry over the long-term.

The clock is ticking and the damage has been done. The time to sanction and develop projects to bring them to first oil is too long a timeline to reverse the coming supply gap crisis. It seems clear that the industry is heading towards a supply crunch in the coming years; even if the industry begins to increase exploration spending this year.

