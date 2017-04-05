The ETF Monkey Vanguard Core Portfolio: 2017 Q1 Update

This simple portfolio forms one of the benchmarks against which I measure The ETF Monkey 2016 Model Portfolio and its retirement variant. I will report on those in future articles.

In this article, I will break down the performance of each of the ETFs, and their related asset classes.

My Vanguard Core Portfolio, consisting of a mere 3 ETFs, outperformed its selected benchmark, the S&P 500 index, by the slightest of margins during Q1.

This article is an update to the following articles:

On July 1, 2015, I wrote an article for Seeking Alpha introducing The ETF Monkey Vanguard Core Portfolio. On January 7, 2017, I provided the 2016 Year-End update. This article incorporates by reference everything that took place prior to that update.

In this article, I will report on the performance of the portfolio for the period ended March 31, 2017.

For purposes of attaching the correct symbols to this article, here are the 3 ETFs in the portfolio:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

Evaluating the Portfolio: Q1 2017

Here is the corresponding Google Finance page for the portfolio as of the market's close on 3/31/17, the last trading day of Q1. Have a look, and then I will offer a few comments.

First, as a reference point, the S&P 500 index closed at 2,238.83 on December 31, 2016 and 2,362.72 on March 31, 2017, for a gain of 5.53% for the period.

Second, the portfolio received dividends totaling $223.07 during this period, bringing the cash balance in the portfolio to $637.84. This came from the 3 ETFs as follows:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) - $138.21

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) - $48.96

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) - $35.90

So how did the portfolio perform? As it turns out, extremely well. The closing value of the portfolio was $55,798.84 as of March 31 vs. $52,845.86 on December 31, for a gain of 5.59%. Therefore, the portfolio outperformed the S&P 500 by .06% over this period. Since the portfolio holds roughly a 16% weighting in bonds and also had a cash balance of roughly 1% throughout the quarter, I have to say that I am very satisfied with these results.

Overall, Q1 turned out to be a solid quarter for the U.S. market. The market started the year much the same way 2016 ended, based on what some have dubbed the "Trump trade;" an expectation that the Trump administration would be able to move forward with tax reform, deregulation and infrastructure spending policies, all of which are considered pro-growth. However, as February gave way to March, doubts began to creep in. On March 17, when it became clear that a Republican-led bill that would have replaced Obamacare was headed towards a losing vote, the bill was pulled, leaving questions as to whether other aspects of the Republican agenda could face similar difficulties.

The Nasdaq index was the clear winner for the quarter, rocketing upwards by 9.82% from its year-end 2016 closing price. With a gain in excess of 12%, technology was a huge gainer. Market stalwart Apple, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) led the charge, soaring a whopping 24.03% during Q1. However, while the Nasdaq index managed to maintain its momentum in March, rising 1.60% for the month, the Dow and S&P 500 both lost ground during that final month of the quarter.

With respect to the performance of my Vanguard Core Portfolio, here's a quick breakdown by asset class:

Domestic Stocks - VTI grew from $29,406.60 to $30,936.60, an increase of $1,530.00, or 5.20%.

- VTI grew from $29,406.60 to $30,936.60, an increase of $1,530.00, or 5.20%. Foreign Stocks - VEU grew from $14,137.60 to 15,305.60, an increase of $1,168.00, or 8.26%.

- VEU grew from $14,137.60 to 15,305.60, an increase of $1,168.00, or 8.26%. Bonds - BND grew from $8,886.90 to 8,918.80, an increase of $31.90, or .36%.

As can be seen from those numbers, international markets, which have consistently underperformed pretty much since the inception of the portfolio, roared to life during Q1, providing a solid boost to the overall results. This simply serves to reinforce one of the mantras I constantly preach, that of diversification. One of the reasons that VTI slightly underperformed the S&P 500, returning only 5.20% vs. 5.53% for the index, is that small stocks lagged during the quarter. Despite that, in addition to the 17% in cash and bonds, the performance of the international allocation was enough to lift the overall portfolio slightly above my selected benchmark.

Cumulative Performance Since Inception

Since it has now been some 21 months since its inception on June 30, 2015, I thought it was a fitting time to include a report on the cumulative performance of the portfolio. After all, while it is nice to review quarterly results, the real test is to evaluate how the portfolio performs over time.

Courtesy of Google Finance, on which I track the portfolio, here's a helpful 'big picture' overview. Take a look, and then I will offer some comments.

I might note that the picture is not 100% perfect. For whatever reason, the beginning point would not go any further back than July 7, 2015, so it did not perfectly capture the actual 6/30/15 inception point. Still, it offers a fairly accurate graphical overview.

Here are the actual numbers.

S&P 500 Index - The closing price of the S&P 500 index on June 30, 2015, the date of the opening purchase of all ETFs, was 2,063.11 . As featured above, this index closed the current period at 2,362.72. Therefore, over the life of this portfolio, the S&P has registered an overall increase of 14.52%.

- The closing price of the S&P 500 index on June 30, 2015, the date of the opening purchase of all ETFs, was . As featured above, this index closed the current period at 2,362.72. Therefore, over the life of this portfolio, the S&P has registered an overall increase of 14.52%. The ETF Monkey Vanguard Core Portfolio - The opening balance of the portfolio was $50,000. As featured above, the portfolio ended the current period with a value of $55,798.84. Therefore, the portfolio has generated a life-to-date return of 11.60%, or 2.92% less than its benchmark index.

Here is a quick high-level historical summary based on previous updates.

Inception through 2015 Year-End - As featured in my 2015 Year-End Update, the portfolio ended the year with a balance of $48,348.37, down 3.30% from its opening value of $50,000. Here is how I summed things up at a high level.

Slight weakness in small-cap U.S. stocks, continued turmoil in the international markets and a softening bond market combined for, well, a soft performance for the portfolio, still leaving us with an overall 3.30% decrease as we end the year. I am looking forward to see if we can turn this into a positive number in 2016.

Full-Year 2016

As featured in my 2016 Year-End update, linked at the beginning of this article, while the portfolio lagged during Q4 due to the powerful effects of the Trump rally, I was happy with its performance over the full year. Here is how I summarized things.

For the full year, the portfolio did much better, gaining 9.30% against its 12/31/15 closing value of $48,348.37 and trailing the S&P by a mere .24%. Since the portfolio holds roughly a 17% weighting in bonds, I have to say that I am very satisfied with these results.

Summary and Conclusion

I was extremely happy with the performance of my Vanguard Core Portfolio during Q1.

In closing, I'd like to share just a couple of thoughts as we move forward in 2017. While U.S. markets have risen sharply since Trump's election, cracks may be starting to show in the armor. As previously mentioned, while Nasdaq managed a small gain in March, both the Dow and S&P 500 actually declined slightly for the month. Several market commentators have discussed the stretched valuations in U.S. stocks, and some have pointed to troubling weakness in the small-cap sector. Additionally, a combination of increased utilization of technology, aging populations in the developed world, and the rise of globalization point to a high probability of muted returns for the remainder of the year, and indeed possibly several years into the future. With all of this in mind, I remain convinced that maintaining a balanced, diversified portfolio is the course of great wisdom in a very uncertain world.

Finally, my regular readers will recall that this simple portfolio is one of the benchmarks against which I measure The ETF Monkey 2016 Model Portfolio, a more comprehensive portfolio based on the 2016 investment outlook from several respected investment houses, as well as the retirement variant that I developed from the same basic foundation. I will report on the performance of those portfolios in a future article.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VTI, VEU, BND.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not a registered investment advisor or broker/dealer. Readers are advised that the material contained herein should be used solely for informational purposes, and to consult with their personal tax or financial advisors as to its applicability to their circumstances. Investing involves risk, including the loss of principal.