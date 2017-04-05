This Company Missed Its Mark And Now The Financial Sector Is Likely To Be Sold Even More

Interest rates may not go up as much with a possible selloff in the stock market.

I was asked by a friend to take a look at American Express (NYSE: AXP) to give my opinion since I watch the financial sector so closely. I am bullish on the economy. I am bullish on interest rates. However, I think the government is largely going to get in the way of the economy moving forward, and I also believe that the stock market is going to correct significantly. The fact that AXP missed their earnings now, before any real headwinds begin, may be telling. The overall market may have gotten ahead of itself, and there may be a correction in the near future, if not today. But, AXP is already greatly discounted to the general market and that may be the beginning of a trend to stay out of the stock for now.

First, what do I mean about the market getting ahead of itself? The overall market is priced at 28.93% EPS average. That is far higher than the historical normal where the average is roughly 15-times earnings. The Shiller chart shows the history of the price/earnings ratio:

As you can see, historically, the P/E ratio was much lower. Today, however, the thinking is that corporations are going to see significant profits with a Republican Party controlled government. The stock market has priced in the significantly elevated P/Es due to the potential of tax cuts, infrastructure spending and business friendly regulations. Personally, I do not see any way that this current administration can put together tax cuts. That type of legislation is far more difficult than health care. It will simply be far more complex and there just is no leadership for accomplishing this goal.

At the same time, while the market has moved higher than normal with P/E, as the chart above shows, the financial sector has remained relatively tame considering. The P/E ratio for the financial sector is 15.38. The market always discounts the financial sector over the rest of the general market. This is simply because of interest rates and how rates affect profits of financial companies versus companies in another sector.

Given that discount, AXP is discounted even more. American Express is trading at about 13.58-times earnings. This is close to the overall average and with a stock price of $78.51, it represents a small amount of increase in this stock should AXP get to the average with the rest of the sector.

Here is a listing of the earnings for the past four quarters, March, June, September, December, respectively, as well as the miss from the December quarter for American Express:

EPS Est. 1.35 1.95 0.97 0.98 EPS Actual 1.45 2.1 1.2 0.88

The decline was $0.10, but that was about 10% Off of consensus views. The latest analyst predictions do not show a stellar optimistic outlook.

I am bearish on the stock market in general. As I mentioned, I do not see the administration putting together the necessary leadership to even get close to putting a tax bill on the table. The market is going to reel from this. That will be heavily disruptive to the financial sector. That comes simply because any ability to raise interest rates on borrowers gets removed because the Federal Reserve is not going to be able to move forward with their own interest rate increases. The financial sector may be looking forward to those interest rate increases by baking in the profit potential from spreads on loans to savings. Interest rate increases may not materialize if there are headlines in the news that the stock market is tanking.

I have always been a big believer in American Express. I got my first card back in the very early 1990s. I even worked with a very famous restaurant company in Los Angeles that decided they no longer wanted to accept the cards because of the costs. Patrons revolted. The company had to back-pedal. That is how brand loyal the customers are to American Express.

However, today, the financials support a short on the stock. I believe the market is going to get messy. And, I believe the financial sector is heading lower. I would short at this level.

Once the stock hits about 10-times earnings, down from its current level of 13.51-times earnings, I would be a buyer of the stock. I would hold for a longer term holding. Today, however, is not the day to be long AXP.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.