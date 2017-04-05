Should You Worry About Snap? Academic Evidence

This post is written by Jim (Jiecheng) Huang for Integer Investments.

Introduction

Shareholder friendliness has always been an important factor for us in evaluating a company. In our recent article discussing risk factors for Under Armour (NYSE:UAA), we talked about potential agency problems with their "Tri-Class" share structure. Today, this article focuses on Snapchat (NYSE:SNAP). We will examine a few other companies such as Google (GOOGL) and Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) which hold a similar tri-class share structure. A recent Journal of Finance article accused dual-class share structure companies of agency problems. Today we will examine what these agency problems are.

What is a dual-class share structure?

A typical dual-class share structure consists of a superior class which holds more than one voting right per share, then there is an inferior class that holds only one vote (or no vote) per share. Both classes usually share the same cash flow rights but the former class provides control to the holder.

Share structure comparisons for Google, Facebook and Snapchat

Dual class share structures have not been popular with investors for years. Investors are concerned that companies incorporating complex voting rights and share structures are less responsive to investor demands. In fact, if the management (and usually founders) control the company, they face less pressure from minority shareholders to act in their interest. With this type of share structures, investors lose a protective market mechanism. When a controlling party exists, the market cannot correct management (opportunistic) behaviour, for example through management replacement or through an acquisition.

Despite these issues, since Google's IPO in 2004, there is a growing trend toward this dual or tri-share structure. These are mostly used by technology companies. Prominent examples are Facebook, Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) and most recently Snapchat. The percentage of companies with a dual-class structure increased from just 1% of U.S IPOs in 2005 to 15% in 2015. More than half of those in 2015 were for technology companies.

Under Armour, Facebook, Snapchat (SNAP) and Google (NASDAQ:GOOGL), have an even more complicated structure: a "tri-class" share structure.

However, in the case of Google, its founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin no longer hold majority ownership of the company's stock, but they still own majority of the voting rights. Class A shares are publicly traded and hold one vote per share, while Class B shares carry 10 times as many votes for the founders. In 2014, Google created an entirely new class of shares, Class C shares. Class C shares holds no voting rights, so Class A or B shares will not be diluted in terms of voting power. Hence the founders can still have control of the company with 56% of the votes.

Facebook followed a very similar structure for their IPO. Class A shares are publicly traded and hold one vote per share, while Class B shares carry 10 votes per shares and are owned by company insiders. Facebook also created Class C shares in 2016, these shares also hold the same economic rights but no voting rights. This would solidify Mark Zuckerberg's control of the company and ensures final say on every future decision.

Recent IPO Snapchat would take an even more extreme approach. Snap also has three class of shares, but only Class A is publicly available and they contain no voting rights. While Class B holds one vote per share, mostly owned by insiders. Class C holds 10 votes per share and are owned by their co-founders, Evan Spiegel and Bobby Murphy. Snap said the IPO would be the first to offer shares with no voting power.

Negative aspects of a multi-class structure

Multi-class structures face agency problems. A "Dual-Class" / "Tri-Class" structure, outlined in an academic paper published by Dr. Masulis, Dr. Wang and Dr. Xie in The Journal of Finance (a leading finance academic journal). They conducted a study that examines the financial consequences of a separation in ownership and control. The study looks at over 500 U.S. companies as a whole. Focusing on how divergence between insider voting rights and cash-flow rights affects the managerial extraction of private benefit of control. Results were obvious, insiders holding more voting rights relative to cash flow rights will extract more private benefits at the expense of outside shareholders.

The study showed that as the divergence increases:

- Marginal value of cash decreases by $0.08 when the divergence between cash flow rights and control rights increase (i.e. when some shareholders own particular classes of shares that give them disproportionate control of the company).

- CEO receives greater compensation: CEO compensation increases by $1.054 million when the divergence between cash flow rights and control rights increase.

- Managers make shareholder value-destroying acquisitions more often: Probability of an acquisition decisions that gives negative abnormal return will increase by 6.26% when the divergence between cash flow rights and control rights increase.

- Capital expenditure contributes less to shareholder value: Shareholder value will decrease by $0.27 when the divergence between cash flow rights and control rights increase.

Positive aspects of a multi-class structure

Multi-class structure has its advantages. Multi-class structures are decided at the time of an IPO. The most obvious characteristic is that, founders or others can maintain a higher level of control in comparison to ordinary shareholders. This allows founders to focus on their long-term value creation plans and not be distracted by short-term performance pressures from other investors.

A few prominent examples show the benefits of these structures. Here we will focus on two major claims mentioned in the Journal of Finance article: CEO receives greater compensation and managers make shareholder value-destroying acquisitions.

Google acquisitions and value creation

Beginning with Google, the company has been a prolific acquirer. Over the years, Google acquired many companies (see a list here). Although there is limited visibility on most acquisitions, a few acquisitions have been huge successes. YouTube is now probably worth 10 times or more the $1.65B in 2006. The price tag paid in 2006 seemed high at the time, but last year alone YouTube was estimated to have $10.4 billion in revenue. Android is also a powerful asset. The acquisition of Android helped Google become a global power house in mobile operating systems, with nearly 80% of the smartphones sold running Android.

The three worst acquisitions that analyst agreed on were ITA Software ($700 million), dMarc Broadcasting ($102 million) and Slide ($180 million). But they all created value of Google in some way, so they weren't necessarily value-destroying. In addition, the actual dollar amount of these "bad" acquisition were entirely covered by the "good" acquisitions. It is difficult to say whether the acquisitions of Motorola ($12.5B) and Nest ($3.2B) generated value.

In addition, Google does not pay dividend to their shareholders, so it is important that the earnings they are retaining are creating positive value. Hence, we will be using Berkshire's Modified Earnings Retention Test. It test whether the retained earnings had created value for the investors by doing two tests:

Book-value gain exceed the performance of the S&P 500. Stock consistently sell at a premium to book, meaning that every $1 of retained earnings is worth more than $1.

As shown above, with the exception of 2013, book-value gain for Google has consistently exceeded the performance of the S&P 500. In addition, the change in book value is always higher than the change in retained earnings, suggesting that the value $1 of retained earnings creates more than $1 in book value.

Facebook acquisitions

Next, we will examine some of the acquisitions done by Facebook. Again, we are unable to examine the actual probability of value-destroying acquisitions so we will focus on the effects of their major acquisitions.

A few notable acquisitions are, Oculus VR in 2014 for $2 billion, WhatsApp in 2014 for $19 billion and one of their most successful acquisition, Instagram in 2012 for $1 billion.

We will examine Facebook's share price movement in comparison to movements in the S&P 500. The first graph shows the negative market reaction to the acquisition of Oculus VR while the second graph shows positive market reaction to the acquisition of WhatsApp. It is important to understand that despite negative market reaction to the acquisition of Oculus VR, it may sill create long-term value. Further, acquiring Instagram for $1 billion when it was valued at $500 million seemed excessive and value destroying at the time. However, Instagram is now predicted by Credit Suisse to contribute over $3 billion to Facebook's revenue in 2016 and is probably worth $37B. This acquisition would have been much harder to complete if Mark Zuckerberg was not in full control. It really shows the advantage of a dual-class structure.

Would Twitter be better with a dual-class structure?

Unlike many media or tech companies, Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) only issued one class of shares, one vote per share. The 2013 IPO company was sending a message to their investor that they were more responsive to shareholder interests than many of their peers. But the results have been ugly. In comparison to Google and Facebook, the stock price of Twitter has performed poorly. Twitter is now trading at around $15, which is less than 60% of the IPO price of $26.

All this makes us wonder whether a dual-class structure would have been better for Twitter. This structure could allow the four founders to focus on the long-term plans and not be disrupted by the short-term mind-set of some investors.

Having no voting power can be beneficial

If we assume market efficiency, then these shares are actually priced lower than if they were non-dual class shares. So this "tri-class" structure is beneficial for investors who believe in the founder of the company and believe that the company will be headed to the right direction under leadership of the founder.

What does this mean for Snapchat?

With the recent IPO of Snapchat, it is difficult to say for certain whether listing shares with no voting power is a wise choice, and especially, whether investing in Snapchat despite the lack of voting rights is a good idea. There are definitely potential agency problems that investors need to consider. However, as shown by Facebook and Google, this could be a key driver for Snapchat success. One thing we can say for certain is that, with a valuation of over $25 billion, Snapchat co-founders Evan Spiegel and Bobby Murphy turning down Facebook's $3 billion offer is the best move so far.

Conclusion:

In general, academic articles show that there are agency problems with dual-class structure companies. However, if we focus on a selected group of high-flying technology companies such as Google, Facebook and SNAP, it may not necessarily be the case. With over 50% voting rights for all three companies, their founders can focus on long-term plans and not be restricted by short-term mind-sets of Wall Street investors. In addition, since these shares hold no voting rights, it will be traded at a discount in comparison to a single class share structure. Hence, investors with complete faith in the founders of the companies will benefit as they do not require the votes in the first place. However, careful scrutiny of the founders' plans and attitude is crucial when investing in this type of company.

As always, thank you for reading. If you wish to follow our future articles, just click the "Follow" button next to our name at the top. If you would like us to cover a company, please let us know in the comments. For information about Integer Investments, visit our website. Thank you for reading.