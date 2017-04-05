Where Do We Go From Here? A Probabilistic Look At The S&P 500 For The Last 3 Quarters Of 2017

But as we cannot predict such external influences very well, the only reliable crystal ball is a probabilistic one. - Benoit Mandelbrot

The C-J Monte Carlo Simulation Model

C-J is a Monte Carlo simulation model used to assess risk in the S&P 500. Traditional stock market models suffer from a number of problems including fat tails and serial correlation. The fat-tail problem arises because traditional finance theory uses the normal distribution. Fat tails, or leptokurtosis as it is called in statistics, recognizes that large market movements occur far more frequently than implied by the normal distribution. The practical implication for investors is that by using the normal distribution to explain movements in the stock market, traditional portfolio theory underestimates (and in some cases significantly underestimates) the downside risk in the market. In addition, many traditional stock market models assume that serial correlation doesn't exist. Yet ignoring serial correlation has the practical implication of failing to recognize that the movement in the S&P 500 in any one period depends, at least in part, on what happened in the previous periods. So estimating possible future movements in the index clearly needs to account for serial correlation.

With regard to C-J, it uses data on valuation, earnings, and short-term historical patterns in the stock market going back to 1950 to correct for the problems of fat tails and serial correlation. C-J does this by using a series of non-normal conditional distributions that are linked through time. If you have read former Yale mathematician Benoit Mandelbrot's book (with Richard Hudson), The (Mis)behavior of Markets: A Fractal View of Financial Turbulence, then you should note that there exists a fractal nature to the C-J model. In the model, C-J runs 2,000 simulations of the S&P 500 for periods as far as thirteen months into the future. My purpose is not to provide a single point estimate of where the S&P 500 will be at some future point in time; history has shown us that such "expert" predictions are usually wrong. As Nassim Taleb has written in Black Swan, "Most models, of course, attempt to be precisely predictive, and not just descriptive in nature. I find this infuriating". To that end, C-J is intended to be descriptive in nature by providing not only a model that corrects for the problems discussed above, but does so in a probabilistic manner.

The Market Through March 2017

In an article published on Seeking Alpha in early January 2017, I noted C-J simulations of the S&P 500 Index at various points for the year 2017. The first quarter has now come to a close with the S&P 500 ending March at 2362.72. That is up 5.5% from the December close at 2238.83. If you check C-J's simulations in the previous article you will note that the median simulation called for an increase of 2.3%, but an increase of 5% to 9.9% by the end of March had the highest probability (22.4%) of all the ranges I estimate. With that said, I now give you the most updated simulations. These simulations were conducted on March 31st and were used to derive not only the April results I published a few days ago in a separate article, but also the remaining nine months of 2017 discussed below.

Second Quarter 2017

A few comments on the second quarter table. While the first three months of 2017 delivered solid gains in the S&P 500, C-J simulations suggest gains will likely be more muted in the second quarter. Particularly noteworthy in this respect is that the median estimate for the end of June calls for an increase in the index of 2.85%. On the optimistic side, the simulation results estimate a 36.3% chance the index will have another robust quarter rising 5% or more. But on the pessimistic side, C-J's simulation results suggest an approximately 1 in 8 chance that the index will be down by 5% or more. Furthermore, the single worst simulation of the 2,000 called for the S&P 500 to fall to 1764.69, a decline of 25.3%.

Third Quarter 2017

You will note from these simulations that the median simulation calls for an increase from the end of March through the end of September of 5.22%. Combined with the second quarter table discussed earlier, that suggests the continued likelihood of market gains over the next six months, but at a more tepid pace. Furthermore, the estimated likelihood of a decline of 10% or more rises to 6.9% with a 18.8% chance that at the end of September the S&P 500 Index will be down 3 percent or more.

Fourth Quarter 2017

A number of interesting results come out of the simulations for the period March 31 through the end of December. First, note that the estimated probability of a decline of 5% or more rises only marginally from the September simulations. In this case, the estimated probabilities increase from 13.8% (end of September) to 14.6% (end of December). Second, the median simulation suggests a 7.57% increase through the end of December with an estimated 59.3% chance the index is up by 5% or more. While that is obviously a very positive result, I temper it with the following observation. With the increase in the index since the November 2016 election, and recent trends in corporate earnings, analysts have continued to raise questions about valuation and the degree to which this market can move higher. In the results through the end of December, in only 19.2 percent of the simulations did the index rise high enough that valuation impeded C-J's estimates of future movements in the index. Going forward, if the market continues to rise without sufficient gains in corporate earnings, I would expect a higher percentage of simulation results to be dampened by valuation. Given the nature of the C-J model, that will likely lower future estimates of movements in the market.

Disclaimer: This article contains model-based projections that are forward-looking and, as with any quantitative model, are subject to uncertainties and modeling assumptions. The C-J model is intended as a tool to assess risk in the S&P 500, and not as a forecast of the future value of the S&P 500 or any other market. The results of C-J are for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be construed as specific investment advice.

