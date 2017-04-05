AT&T: Is The High Yield Worth The Stagnant Stock Price?

In this article, I review the stock and compare several metrics to its closest competitor, Verizon, to determine if AT&T is a solid long term option for dividend growth investors.

Over the past decade, its stock price has been stagnant compared to the market in general.

Overview

In this article, I will be reviewing AT&T (NYSE:T) to determine if it is currently a good investment option for long term dividend growth investors. AT&T is a Dividend Aristocrat that has been increasing its dividend yearly since 1985. It is also the highest yielding aristocrat with a current dividend yield of 4.65%.

AT&T has been a pretty good performing stock overall, but looking at the chart below, you can see that its stock price appreciation has been fairly stagnant over the past decade, seeing just a 4.50% increase during that time compared to a 63% increase for the S&P 500.

Recently, this trend has not faired any better as AT&T is down over 2% year to date, while the S&P 500 is up over 5%.

Current Financial Metrics

In this section, I will be looking at several of AT&T's current financial metrics and comparing it to its closest competitor, Verizon (NYSE:VZ).

Looking at the charts below, you can see that AT&T underperforms Verizon when looking at Return on Assets, Return on Equity, and Return on Invested Capital.

One financial area where AT&T does appear better positioned is debt. AT&T has very little debt which can be seen when comparing debt to equity ratios with Verizon.

Growth

Anyone following AT&T realizes that it is not a growth stock, but looking at growth is still important to gauge the likelihood of future success for a stock.

Revenue/Earnings Growth

Looking at the chart below, you can see that AT&T has seen impressive revenue growth over the past 5 years, outperforming Verizon. The DirecTV acquisition played a large role in this performance.

Looking at earnings growth, the DirecTV acquisition doesn't appear to have made as much of an impact as Verizon still outperformed AT&T over the last five year period.

Dividend Growth

For dividend growth and income investors, perhaps the most important growth metric is dividend growth. Over the past five and ten years, Verizon has grown its dividend at a higher rate than AT&T.

Considering they both offer nearly identical yields, this is an important factor. Their most recent increases were nearly identical, with AT&T providing a 2.1% increase to its dividend and Verizon providing a 2.2% increase to its dividend.

Valuation

Verizon appears to be the more attractively priced stock when looking at trailing and forward PE ratios.

However, when looking at PEG ratios, it is AT&T that appears to be the more attractive option. AT&T maintains a 0.12x trailing PEG ratio compared to Verizon's 0.38x value and AT&T's forward PEG ratio of 0.36x is lower than Verizon's 0.65x.

AT&T also hold the more attractive price to free cash flow and price to book values.

Recent News

The biggest news regarding AT&T at the moment is the pending merger with Time Warner (NYSE:TWX). While hurdles still remain all signs point to this merger happening.

The other big news item related to AT&T is its recent win of the FirstNet contract.

Verizon also has had several recent news stories from changing their business structure to partnering with Warner Bros. for its streaming video service in addition to its recent deal with Yahoo.

Conclusion

A lot of changes are happening in the industry right now and a lot of changes specifically to both AT&T and Verizon. From DirecTV and Time Warner to Yahoo and Warner Bros. I have more faith in AT&T's future than I do with Verizon's, although I feel that both are great long term investment options.

Verizon has outperformed AT&T's stock price over the past ten years.

But that trend has changed dramatically with AT&T outperforming over the past 5 year, 3 year, and 1 year periods. So far this year, both stocks have declined, but AT&T has fallen at a far less significant level than Verizon.

I believe AT&T remains fairly priced and it has several areas of future growth in its operating business. I see no reason that the company will not continue providing long term returns and increased dividends to its investors for years to come. The company's payout ratio does appear high at 90%, but it is within range of its historical ratio over the past ten years.

For buy and hold investors, I think the choice is pretty clear that AT&T remains a solid investment option. For investors with a shorter time period in mind, waiting for a better entry point isn't a terrible idea. As always, I suggest individual investors perform their own research before making any investment decisions.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.