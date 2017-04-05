Darden: Has The Recent Run-Up Exhausted The Stock?

I provide various valuation estimates of Darden’s stock through discounted cash flow with output sensitized to various elements, including revenue, margins, and returns expectations.

Competing consumer costs with respect to healthcare and higher energy prices have been a drag on consumer spending, and higher minimum wage laws have cut into industry margins.

Darden Restaurants stock has been fast out of the gate in 2017, up nearly 16% year-to-date.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) has had a strong run over the past year, up 23.6% versus 14.2% for the rest of the market. However, its valuation may be starting to stretch to the point where it will need continued earnings beats to move the stock higher.

Margins and earnings have been steadily expanding in each of past three fiscal years, a pattern expected to continue over the next two (and perhaps beyond). Higher sales and robust cost management at its two flagship brands, Olive Garden and Longhorn Steakhouse, have pushed the company's financials beyond the market's prior expectations.

Darden also recently agreed to acquire Cheddars Scratch Kitchen for $780 million using a combination of debt and available cash reserves. The acquisition is projected to add around $75 million in annual EBITDA, upping its current total by about 8%. Around $15 million, or 10-12 cents per share, is expected to fall to the bottom line during the FY2018.

How Cheddars affects the top-line is uncertain, as there's limited financial data available given its private ownership (private equity firms L Catterton and Oak Investment Partners). Darden management has asserted that revenue growth has been at 12%-15% over the past ten years, which suggests its sales have increased 3x-4x since 2007 or so. They also stated that Cheddars' same-store sales have "outperformed the industry," though no additional clarity was provided. The deal is expected to close before the end of Darden's fiscal Q4, ending May 31, 2017.

Cheddars is Darden's first acquisition since its 2012 purchase of Yard House (upscale sports bar), and gives Darden another piece to penetrate the value space. It also provides strong geographical reach, with 165 locations in 28 states.

In terms of more overarching themes, consumer spending and higher minimum wages could represent headwinds to the restaurant sector generally. Healthcare and energy costs are proportionally taking up a higher percentage of spending than they did a year ago. This is especially meaningful to the under-40 crowd, who are more price-sensitive and have less brand loyalty. Higher minimum wages could also hamper the industry given its dependence on unskilled labor. Eighteen US states implemented higher minimum wages back on December 31 or January 1.

Convenience and value appear to be faring a bit better versus the high-end casual that populates a substantive fraction of Darden's restaurant portfolio. Exogenous sales drivers such as take-out and delivery are especially popular at drawing traffic, which tends to favor fast food over full-service chains.

Valuation

I use the following assumptions:

Revenue is expected to come in around $7,084 million for the FY2017, ending in May 2017

Year-over-year revenue growth is assumed at 3% going forward to match with approximate nominal growth expectations of the industry

EBITDA margins of 14%, which are above-trend but doable with its improved cost management

Depreciation and amortization expense of 4.3% of sales and set equal to capex in equilibrium

Effective tax rate of 25%

Cost of debt of 5.28% based on currently outstanding issuances

Long-run perpetual growth rate of 1.8%

Cost of equity adjustable based on personal returns expectations

Cheddars acquisition costs, synergies, and other financial add-ons are taken into account as best as possible. From the company's press release:

Darden expects between $20 and $25 million of annualized pre-tax run rate synergies by fiscal 2019.

Total acquisition and integration-related expenses are expected to be approximately $25 to $35 million.

The transaction is expected to be accretive to Darden's diluted net earnings per share in fiscal 2018 by approximately 12 cents, excluding any acquisition and integration-related expenses.

Darden will also pay $10 million for certain Cheddar's transaction-related tax attributes and reimburse its equity holders for pre-closing capital expenditures on new restaurants under development.

Overall, this provides a FY2017 non-GAAP EPS estimate of 3.99. Unlevered free cash flow margins would come down to around 7.3%, or around $515 million. Annual dividends of approximately $278 million would come to around 54% of this total.

How these set of assumptions would price the stock would depend on returns expectations. The following presents estimated share prices based on a range of return requirements from 7%-10% in increments of 50 bps.

(Source: author)

Darden is trading toward the lower-end of this return requirements range. The current share price backs out 7.24% forward nominal returns expectations specifically.

We can also value using a sensitivity table to year-over-year revenue growth and perpetual EBITDA margin attainments. I use year-over-year revenue growth patterns running from 0%-4% in increments of 100 bps and perpetual EBITDA margin attainments running from 11%-15% in increments of 100 bps.

First at a cost of equity of 8%:

(Source: author)

Based on relative change from today's share price at each respective point:

(Source: author)

If the cost of equity is reduced down to 7%:

(Source: author)

There is an argument to be made that Darden is fairly well priced at the moment, with its recent run up inherently reducing forward returns expectations. The stock is up 16% year-to-date alone. However, value is always in the eye of the beholder given each individual has different returns expectations, time horizons, volatility preferences, and various other such matters that determine investing decisions.

In terms of recent insider events, CEO Gene Lee sold 98,124 shares on March 31.

Conclusion

Darden has seen shares prices rise heavily in 2017. Earnings have impressed, tailwinds from the general market run-up have helped, and the market is mostly a believer that the Cheddars acquisition will be a positive addition to Darden's restaurants portfolio.

But one can also question whether the stock has more in the tank after this recent run. Consumer spending and minimum wages are headwinds to the industry as a whole. Forward returns expectations appear as though they've been bid down to the lower-7% range in nominal terms. I wrote in a separate article that the market's implied assumption of 11.5% year-over-year earnings growth over the next five years puts the market as a whole at 4.5% in terms of forward real returns expectations. With inflation anticipated at 2.0%-2.5%, this would seem to put Darden roughly in line with the remainder of the market.

Continued earnings beats and successful integration of the Cheddars acquisition without excessive cost or lag is likely required to push the stock higher.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.