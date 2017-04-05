Retirees: The Best 3 Places To Look For Dividend Income

If you're looking for safe dividend income, you should check out these three places first.

Some of premium subscribers have asked for articles on retirement. The first two articles generated lively discussions with some great tips in the comment stream:

This article focuses on the best three places to look for safe dividends.

Since the majority of my subscribers who have responded to my survey are Canadians, I've decided to focus on Canadian stocks, though there is relevant information for Americans as well.

If history gives a hint about the future, it indicates that companies in certain industries tend to generate stable earnings or cash flows that lead to stable dividends.

If we choose the quality companies from these industries, we can then build a diversified portfolio that generates a secure, growing income stream. Below, I list some possibilities.

1. Utilities: A Must-Own Sector

The utilities sector is one of the best places to find decent dividends that are growing. Earnings generated by utilities are relatively stable because people need to use electricity, gas, and water, etc. no matter if the economy is doing well or not.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. [TSX:BIP.UN](NYSE:BIP) is a quality utility, which owns and operates a portfolio of infrastructure assets globally. Its diversified assets include toll roads, railroads, ports, pipelines, and transmission and telecom towers.

Its general partner and manager, Brookfield Asset Management [TSX:BAM.A](NYSE:BAM) owns 30% of the partnership. So, the management's interests are aligned with that of Brookfield Infrastructure's unitholders.

The management focuses on acquiring quality assets on a value basis and actively recycles mature assets for higher returns. This value investing mindset fits well with dividend investing.

Brookfield Infrastructure has a track record of growing its funds from operations ("FFO") and its distribution on a per-unit basis. In the last three years, it hiked its distribution by nearly 10.8% per year on average.

Brookfield Infrastructure will continue to grow as its sector is expanding. Both developed and emerging markets require investments in critical infrastructures.

Currently, the company offers an above-average yield of about 4.5%. Its annual payout is US$1.74 per unit, which is supported by a sustainable payout ratio of 67%. Management aims to grow its distribution by 5-9% per year.

Since 2009 Brookfield Infrastructure has been a five-bagger. Most recently, the company has had a tremendous run since 2016 while paying a yield north of 4%. On the NYSE, it returned about 60% in 15 months. On the TSX, it returned about 55%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. [TSX:AQN](NYSE:AQN) is a fast-growing North American utility that got itself listed on the NYSE last year. The utility has about C$10 billion of assets.

Algonquin delivers rate-regulated natural gas, water, and electricity generation, transmission, and distribution utility services to more than 783,000 U.S. customers, of which 218,000 were added via the successful acquisition of Empire District Electric Company early this year.

The utility also has more than 1,300 MW of installed capacity, primarily fueled by its wind facilities, though it also generates power from solar, hydro, and thermal energy. It will continue to increase its capacity and aims to reach 5,000 MW by 2022.

The management believes Algonquin's earnings and cash flow growth (on a per-share basis) can support a dividend growth rate of 10% through 2021. Investors can get started off with an almost 4.9% yield today.

2. Real Estate Stocks

Many retirees want income and real estate is one of the best places to get it. Some investors don't want to invest in REITs because their homes make up a big part of their net worth or they generate rent from other properties.

However, know that the option is there. There are different types of REITs, including residential, healthcare, industrial, retail, diversified, and office that can further diversify their real estate assets if they so wish since REITs typically hold a portfolio of properties.

Most Canadian REITs don't have a culture of increasing their distributions year after year. However, some offer juicy yields, including Northwest Healthcare Properties REIT [TSX:NWH.UN](OTC:NWHUF), which offers a yield of 7.5%.

Northwest Healthcare owns a global portfolio of healthcare properties, including medical office buildings and hospitals. It has a high portfolio occupancy north of 95% and a weighted average lease expiry of nearly 11 years.

Plaza Retail [TSX:PLZ.UN] is one of the rare Canadian REITs, which has increased its distribution for 13 consecutive years. Plaza Retail is invested in 298 properties and maintains a high committed occupancy of about 96%.

Notably, the retail REIT's largest tenant, Shoppers Drug Mart, contributes about a quarter of its base rent. However, unitholders don't need to be too concerned because Shoppers is a strong brand and its parent company, Loblaw [TSX:L](OTCPK:LBLCF), is investment grade with an S&P credit rating of BBB.

Plaza Retail offers a decent 5.5% yield. Further, it should deliver higher growth than its larger peers. Going forward, its distribution growth should keep pace with inflation in the 3-4% range.

For growing dividends and diversification, U.S. REITs such as Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) and Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) are good considerations.

Simon Property is the largest REIT in the U.S. and its quality portfolio is evident by its recent performance. Despite the challenging retail environment, it maintained a high occupancy of 96.8% at the end of 2016, which was 70 basis points higher than at the end of 2015.

As well, in 2016, Simon Property increased its net operating income ("NOI") and FFO per unit by 6.7% and 6.4%, respectively. If there were only one U.S. retail REIT that'd survive and thrive, it'd be Simon Property.

Store Capital is a truly diversified REIT. It has 1,660 properties across 360 customers in 48 states. Its customers operate in 106 industries. At the end of 2016, it had a high occupancy of 99.5% with a weighted average remaining lease term of about 14 years.

No tenant contributes more than 2.8% to Store Capital's base rent. So, the loss of any tenant would have little effect on the company's cash flow.

I should also throw Brookfield Property [TSX:BPY.UN](NYSE:BPY) into the mix. Like Brookfield Infrastructure, Brookfield Asset Management is its general partner and manager and owns 62% of the partnership.

Brookfield Property invests globally and has a core portfolio of office and retail properties. It also uses about 20% of its portfolio for opportunistic investments for higher returns.

Currently, it offers a yield of about 5.3%. Management aims to hike its distribution by 5-8% per year.

3. Energy Infrastructure Companies

Energy infrastructures are essential for energy flows. Altagas Ltd [TSX:ALA](OTCPK:ATGFF) has a diversified portfolio of gas-utility, midstream, and power assets. Its shares are depressed because there's uncertainty surrounding its C$8.4 billion acquisition of WGL Holdings (NYSE:WGL), which would be a quality addition to Altagas.

If it succeeds, management aims to increase its dividend by 8-10% per year through 2021. In the meantime, investors can get started with a nearly 6.9% yield.

Then, there's Enbridge Inc. [TSX:ENB](NYSE:ENB) which has merged with Spectra Energy and is now the largest energy infrastructure company in North America. Enbridge aims to grow its dividend by 10-12% from 2017 to 2024 while maintaining a payout of 50-60% of available cash flow from operations. Investors can get started with a 4.2% yield today.

Investor Takeaway

Retirees and near-retirees looking for safe dividend income should consider quality utility, real estate, and energy infrastructure companies first because these businesses tend to offer safe yields and growing distributions.

