Wall Street Breakfast: JAB Gobbles Up Panera Bread

Economy

Today's minutes from the Fed's last meeting "are likely to be a non-event, considering the Street has had several weeks to react to the dot plot, statement and numerous comments from Fed officials since the meeting," said Colin Cieszynski, chief market strategist at CMC Markets. Investors are still likely to focus on any discussion about the central bank's plans to unwind its $4.5T balance sheet.

Richmond Fed President Jeffrey Lacker's leak of confidential information may "very well be inadvertent," according to one of his former colleagues. "It could be something that is sort of a mind lapse," Dennis Lockhart told CNBC. Lacker tendered his resignation yesterday after admitting he had discussed market sensitive data with a Wall Street analyst in 2012.

Turkey's central bank has pushed interest rates to the upper reaches of its monetary framework. The bank's average interest rate is 11.47%, near the mathematical limit of its current funding mix. That leaves it almost maxed out should the lira come under renewed pressure before next Sunday's referendum, which could remodel Turkey's political landscape.

Greece and its bailout monitors are set to hold further talks in an effort to seal a deal on pension cuts and labor market reforms needed to unlock the next chunk of aid from Athens' €86B bailout program. Eurogroup President Jeroen Dijsselbloem said Tuesday night's negotiations in Brussels had "made good progress," but officials will continue discussions via teleconference later today.

Free movement of people from the EU to the U.K. could be extended after Brexit. "It will be necessary for there to be a period of time when businesses and governments are adjusting systems and so forth, depending on the nature of the deal," according to Prime Minister Theresa May. She also suggested Britain wouldn't finalize a trade deal with the union until after 2019.

A suspected Syrian government chemical attack has killed at least 83 people, including 25 children, as world leaders condemned the massacre in the northwestern province of Idlib. It "cannot be ignored by the civilized world," President Trump said in a statement. "President Obama said in 2012 that he would establish a 'red line' against the use of chemical weapons and then did nothing."

In its latest display of aggression, North Korea has fired a medium-range ballistic missile into the Sea of Japan. "The U.S. has spoken enough about North Korea. We have no further comment," Secretary of State Tillerson declared. The launch comes a day ahead of the summit between Trump and China's Xi in Mar-a-Lago, where they will discuss tackling Pyongyang's nuclear development program.