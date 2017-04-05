Le Pen Victory Remains Very Unlikely

There may be some Euro currency and European asset selloff if Le Pen finishes first during the first round of voting. That could represent a buying opportunity.

Le Pen's National Front party typically has less than 30% base support and is the second choice for a limited number of other voters.

Betting markets have Marine Le Pen with a roughly 25% to 30% chance of becoming the next president of France. However, I believe this vastly overstates Le Pen's actual chances of winning. There is a tendency to cite Brexit and Trump as examples of where polling was wrong and the anti-establishment vote was stronger than anticipated. Even if similar polling misses happened in France though, Le Pen would still be on track to lose to Emmanuel Macron by around 13 points.

Le Pen has a decent chance of finishing first in the first round of voting, which may negatively affect the Euro, as well as European stocks and bonds. However, she needs to improve her second round opinion poll results by at least 10 points to have more than a minuscule chance of becoming president.

The situation can change over the next few weeks, and Le Pen may have a better chance of becoming president if Macron doesn't end up in the top two in the first round of voting. However, at this particular moment, Le Pen and Macron are well clear of the other candidates.

Current State Of Affairs

Current polling indicates that Marine Le Pen has a slight lead for first place in the first round of the French presidential election and is very likely to make it to the second round of voting. Emmanuel Macron is likely to be her opponent in the second round of voting.

Polls indicate that Le Pen has around 25% to 26% support while Macron has around 25% support and Francois Fillon has around 18% support, with the top two vote getters in the April 23 first round election going on to a head-to-head second round run-off on May 7.

Macron has maintained a strong 20 point lead over Le Pen in head-to-head polls, garnering around 60% support to Le Pen's 40%.

Notes On Polling Accuracy

Although confidence in polling accuracy has taken a hit after Brexit and the US election, it is important to note that the polling misses in those two cases were far smaller than Macron's current lead over Le Pen.

The final aggregation of Brexit polls indicated that Remain had a 2 percent lead. Leave ended up winning by around 4 percent, so the polls were off by around 6 percent. National polls for the US election put Clinton up by around 3 percent, while the final national results had Clinton up by around 2 percent. The national US polls were actually fairly accurate, being only off by 1 percent.

However, what the polls missed was some of the regional strength of Trump's support, which resulted in his Electoral College victory. Conventional wisdom was that Clinton would need to have a national lead of over 1 percent to win the Electoral College, but it turned out that over 3 percent would have been required due to Clinton's weakness in the Rust Belt.

One of the worst battleground state results for polling was in Wisconsin, which had Clinton up 6.5%, while Trump ended up winning by 0.7%. This was a 7.2% miss versus actual results. Thus even if French polling results were off by a similar magnitude to Brexit polls and Wisconsin polls, Macron would still beat Le Pen by a healthy 13% to 14%.

Political Systems

The US two-party system and the resulting polarised political atmosphere results in a high base level of support for anybody running as a Democrat or Republican.

For example, in the 2008 Louisiana 2nd Congressional District election, William Jefferson only lost by 3% running as a Democrat despite being indicted on 16 felony charges at the time (which eventually resulted in a 13 year sentence). This is a heavily Democratic district, so he did lose a substantial amount of support to actually lose the election. However, this is an extreme example of how many voters are able to overlook their preferred candidate's flaws to vote based on party affiliation. Other major US elections have seen other flawed Democrat and Republican candidates retain much of their respective parties' usual voters.

On the other hand, there are many political parties in France, resulting in a lesser amount of base support for any one party. While Le Pen's National Front party has been growing in popularity (winning the most votes in the first round of the 2015 French regional elections), its support has been stuck below 30%. Le Pen and Macron are combined expected to only get around 50% of the first round votes, leaving the other 50% up for grabs in the second round. Le Pen is at a major disadvantage there since she is not the preferred second choice for supporters of any of the other major candidates. She is slightly behind Macron among Fillon supporters (18% of first round voters), but is expected to get less than 10% of Hamon and Melenchon supporters (a combined 25% of first round voters).

Effect On The Euro And Stocks

As Marine Le Pen has campaigned on abandoning the Euro, a Le Pen victory would likely have serious negative consequences for European stocks, bonds and the Euro itself. Many economists expect the Euro to fall more than 10% against the dollar if Le Pen wins, while UBS estimates that European stocks may fall up to 35%, while high-yield European bonds may fall up to 17%. JPMorgan estimates that European stocks would fall close to 20% with a Le Pen victory.

On the other hand a Le Pen loss would be considered supportive of a stronger Euro, with UBS believing that the Euro could be worth $1.20 USD within a year. There would also be an expectation of significant buying interest in European assets post-election.

Conclusion

As it currently stands, Le Pen appears to have a minimal chance of winning the French presidential election. Polling has her down around 20 points to Macron, while even larger polling misses only are off by around 6 or 7 points. If the polling gap narrows to under 10 points, a Le Pen presidency can be considered a possibility, but the gap is much larger than that currently.

However, there is a significant chance that Le Pen finishes first in the first round of the election. If that happens (especially if she finishes first by a few percent), there could be a negative reaction with the Euro and European assets. As a result, based on where things currently stand, I'd take a modestly negative stance toward the Euro and European assets going into the first round of voting, and then a stronger positive stance towards the Euro and European assets going into the second round of voting.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.