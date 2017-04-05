The Chemist's CEF Report - March 2017: CEFs Treading Water

This article was released to members of the Cambridge Income Laboratory 30 days ago.

For the inaugural issue of The Chemist's CEF Report (September 2016), describing the background and rationale of the Report, please click here.

The Chemist's CEF Report is a bi-monthly feature. The mid-month update is exclusive to members of the Cambridge Income Laboratory. This edition uses data taken from the close of March 3rd.

Methodology

A database of CEFs was obtained from CEFAnalyzer. All yields are quoted as the yield on price. All z-scores refer to the 1-year z-score, which I consider to be the most useful time duration for profiting from premium/discount reversion. For those new to CEFs, the 1-year z-score is calculated as the difference between the current premium/discount and the 1-year average premium/discount, all divided by the standard deviation of said premium/discount. Positive z-scores indicate that the CEF's current premium/discount is higher than its historical average, while negative z-scores indicate that the current premium/discount is lower than the historical average. Incorporating the standard deviation into the z-score calculation enables comparison between CEFs that may have different magnitudes of absolute premia and discounts.

In the tables, "distance" refers to the distance between the current premium/discount of the fund and its 1-year historical premium/discount. "Coverage" refers to the ratio between a fund's earnings and its distribution, with coverage ratios greater than 1.00 indicating that the fund is earning more than it pays out in distributions.

Note: due to issues with CEFAnalyzer's database some of the CEFs are showing, incorrectly, 0% leverage, 0% expense ratio and 0% coverage. These should be discounted.

Changes in March 2017 Report

1. Top 10 highest premia and top 10 highest discounts

(May interest arbitrage investors)

CEFs with the highest discounts are potential buy candidates, while CEFs with the highest premia are potential sell/short candidates. The following data show the 10 CEFs with the highest premia and 10 CEFs with the highest discounts. Yields, z-scores and leverage are shown for comparison.

Top 10 highest premia (equity):

CEF Premium/discount Yield z-score Distance Leverage Expense ratio Coverage (NYSEMKT:CRF) 20.5% 17.0% 1.26 5.0% 0.1% 0.9% 0.03 (NYSE:GUT) 18.7% 9.1% 0.28 1.2% 28.7% 1.3% 0.19 (NYSEMKT:CLM) 17.6% 17.4% 0.82 4.4% 0.0% 1.3% 0.06 (NYSE:FMO) 7.3% 10.4% 1.63 9.7% 37.3% 2.3% -0.08 (NYSE:DNP) 6.9% 7.3% -0.89 -1.7% 27.6% 1.9% 0.33 (NYSE:ETV) 5.7% 8.8% -0.04 0.0% 0.9% 1.1% 0.08 (NYSE:GOF) 5.5% 10.6% 2.06 3.3% 31.2% 2.4% 0.69 (NYSE:TYG) 5.4% 7.8% 0.84 3.2% 45.5% 4.2% -0.28 (NYSE:FEI) 4.9% 8.5% 1.39 4.4% 27.8% 1.9% -0.04 (NYSE:ETB) 4.7% 7.8% -0.91 -1.7% 0.9% 1.1% 0.15

Top 10 highest discounts (equity):

CEF Premium/discount Yield z-score Distance Leverage Expense ratio Coverage (OTCPK:FXBY) -31.7% 0.5% 0.93 2.9% 15.5% 2.9% -0.22 (NYSE:BIF) -18.9% 4.3% 0.99 1.3% 4.2% 1.4% 0.26 (NYSEMKT:CET) -18.7% 4.2% 1.54 0.9% 0.0% 0.9% 0.23 (NYSEMKT:RIF) -18.6% 6.2% 1.32 1.4% 28.2% 2.3% 0.64 (NYSE:DNI) -17.4% 4.9% -0.24 -0.3% 15.6% 1.6% 0.50 (NYSEMKT:ISL) -17.1% 4.9% -0.46 -0.6% 2.9% 1.8% 0.00 (NYSE:SRF) -16.5% 5.0% -1.23 -3.7% 7.2% 3.1% -0.33 (NYSE:CAF) -16.4% 5.1% 0.61 0.9% 0.1% 1.9% -0.03 (NYSE:GCH) -16.4% 1.0% -0.69 -0.4% 0.2% 2.0% 3.28 (NYSE:GDL) -16.1% 6.4% 0.51 0.3% 38.5% 2.0% -0.21

Top 10 highest premia (debt):

CEF Premium/discount Yield z-score Distance Leverage Expense ratio Coverage (NYSE:PGP) 62.8% 10.1% -1.03 -22.0% 43.8% 3.4% 0.35 (NYSE:PHK) 32.5% 11.0% -1.87 -11.7% 0.0% 0.0% 0.00 (NYSE:PZC) 22.8% 6.0% 1.72 5.5% 43.1% 1.3% 0.74 (NYSE:RCS) 22.8% 9.2% 0.19 1.2% 27.6% 1.4% 0.62 (NYSE:NOM) 19.8% 4.1% 1.38 4.4% 36.5% 2.2% 0.85 (NYSE:PCQ) 15.7% 5.7% 1.50 3.5% 42.4% 1.3% 0.89 (NYSE:DMO) 14.9% 11.8% 2.37 5.8% 34.7% 2.6% 0.55 (NYSE:NMS) 14.4% 4.6% 1.96 7.4% 39.8% 2.5% 0.78 (NYSE:PCK) 14.4% 5.8% -0.12 -0.3% 39.1% 1.3% 0.93 (NYSE:PTY) 10.8% 10.0% 1.08 2.5% 0.0% 0.0% 0.00

Top 10 highest discounts (debt):

CEF Premium/discount Yield z-score Distance Leverage Expense ratio Coverage (NYSE:BWG) -14.7% 8.7% -0.40 -0.4% 38.2% 2.6% 1.01 (NYSE:MSD) -13.2% 7.4% 0.71 0.7% 3.2% 1.2% 1.03 (NYSEMKT:ECF) -12.9% 5.1% 1.05 1.2% 0.1% 1.1% 0.49 (NYSE:FT) -12.6% 5.5% -0.35 -0.6% 0.0% 0.0% 0.00 (NYSE:EMD) -12.2% 7.8% 0.20 0.3% 22.3% 1.6% 0.78 (NYSE:NXJ) -12.1% 5.3% -0.97 -1.8% 31.7% 1.7% 1.18 (NYSE:GIM) -11.9% 4.4% -0.97 -1.3% 0.0% 0.0% 0.00 (NYSE:NNC) -11.8% 4.1% -1.35 -2.7% 39.7% 2.1% 1.13 (NYSE:VPV) -11.7% 5.2% -1.28 -3.7% 0.0% 0.0% 0.00 (NYSEMKT:EVP) -11.7% 4.4% -1.21 -1.9% 37.4% 2.6% 1.34

2. Top 10 highest z-scores and top 10 lowest z-scores

(May interest arbitrage investors)

Similar to premia/discounts, CEFs with the lowest z-scores are potential buy candidates, while CEFs with the highest z-scores are potential sell/short candidates. The following data show the 10 CEFs with the highest z-scores and 10 CEFs with the lowest z-scores. Premium/discount, yields and leverage are shown for comparison.

Top 10 highest z-scores (equity):

CEF z-score Distance Premium/discount Yield Leverage Expense ratio Coverage (NASDAQ:QQQX) 3.99 6.4% 1.6% 6.7% 0.0% 0.0% 0.00 (NASDAQ:CGO) 3.54 4.1% -5.7% 10.2% 29.0% 2.1% 0.19 (NYSE:SPXX) 3.18 5.0% -1.7% 6.2% 2.8% 0.9% 0.21 (NYSE:AGC) 2.53 4.9% -7.8% 9.0% 42.2% 3.8% 0.47 (NYSE:AWP) 2.51 3.4% -13.3% 10.6% 2.7% 1.3% 0.33 (NASDAQ:FUND) 2.50 3.3% -11.0% 6.4% 8.8% 1.3% 0.31 (NYSE:AFT) 2.49 6.5% -1.4% 6.0% 33.4% 3.2% 1.17 (NYSE:RVT) 2.45 2.4% -12.8% 7.3% 5.2% 0.7% 0.13 (NYSEMKT:GLO) 2.42 5.1% -11.6% 10.4% 42.6% 4.3% -0.17 (NYSE:MFV) 2.40 3.4% -3.4% 10.2% 0.3% 1.4% 0.39

Top 10 lowest z-scores (equity):

CEF z-score Distance Premium/discount Yield Leverage Expense ratio Coverage (NYSE:HTY) -2.50 -11.1% 2.8% 9.6% 0.4% 1.3% 0.56 (NYSE:LDF) -1.99 -2.0% -13.6% 0.7% 0.2% 1.7% 1.12 (NYSEMKT:LAQ) -1.98 -1.5% -13.9% 1.4% 1.5% 1.4% 1.24 (NYSE:MSF) -1.35 -1.0% -13.0% 0.7% 3.2% 1.6% 2.16 (NYSE:MUC) -1.23 -3.2% -7.2% 5.2% 0.0% 0.0% 0.00 (NYSE:MXE) -1.19 -1.2% -14.7% 2.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0.00 (NYSE:BSD) -1.13 -2.7% -4.5% 5.8% 38.4% 2.0% 1.06 (NYSE:TTF) -1.08 -0.9% -15.2% 7.0% 5.9% 1.1% 0.33 (NYSE:SOR) -1.05 -3.0% -11.9% 3.7% 0.1% 0.9% 0.33 SOR^ -1.05 -3.0% -11.9% 3.7% 0.1% 0.9% 0.33

^Accidentally included twice

Top 10 highest z-scores (debt):

CEF z-score Distance Premium/discount Yield Leverage Expense ratio Coverage (NYSE:ARDC) 3.39 3.6% -10.0% 7.7% 30.1% 3.0% 1.12 (NYSE:PPT) 3.24 5.2% -4.1% 5.8% 0.0% 0.0% 0.00 (NYSE:ACV) 3.07 4.6% -6.7% 9.7% 0.0% 0.0% 0.00 (NYSE:FHY) 2.71 2.8% -9.8% 8.4% 27.5% 2.4% 1.12 (NYSEMKT:CIK) 2.66 3.3% -5.6% 7.8% 5.7% 0.7% 1.00 (NYSE:EVF) 2.54 5.5% -2.9% 5.2% 35.3% 2.4% 1.24 AGC 2.53 4.9% -7.8% 9.0% 42.2% 3.8% 0.47 AGC^ 2.53 4.9% -7.8% 9.0% 42.2% 3.8% 0.47 AWP 2.51 3.4% -13.3% 10.6% 2.7% 1.3% 0.33 FUND* 2.50 3.3% -11.0% 6.4% 8.8% 1.3% 0.31

^Accidentally included twice

*FUND is an equity fund and should not have been in this list

Top 10 lowest z-scores (debt):

CEF z-score Distance Premium/discount Yield Leverage Expense ratio Coverage (NYSE:PMF) -3.41 -14.2% 5.0% 5.4% 41.9% 1.3% 1.19 (NYSE:PNI) -2.65 -8.6% 7.4% 5.2% 40.0% 1.4% 1.06 (NYSE:MAV) -2.07 -11.1% -7.1% 5.2% 33.5% 1.2% 1.56 (NYSE:BFZ) -1.91 -4.5% -4.3% 5.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0.00 (NYSEMKT:BHV) -1.88 -11.8% 1.0% 4.8% 0.0% 0.0% 0.00 PHK -1.87 -11.7% 32.5% 11.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0.00 (NYSEMKT:EIO) -1.86 -5.6% -6.6% 4.7% 32.5% 1.6% 1.24 (NYSEMKT:SBI) -1.81 -3.1% -5.4% 4.6% 26.0% 1.4% 0.98 (NYSEMKT:NBW) -1.78 -5.8% -4.3% 4.3% 40.6% 2.4% 1.06 (NYSEMKT:EIV) -1.77 -3.8% -9.5% 5.0% 38.0% 1.5% 1.31

3. Top 10 highest yielding CEFs

(May interest buy-and-hold income investors)

Some readers are mostly interested in obtaining income from their CEFs, so the following data presents the top 10 highest yielding CEFs. I've also included the premium/discount and z-score data for reference. Before going out and buying all 10 funds from the list, some words of caution: [i] higher yields generally indicate higher risk, [ii] some of these funds trade at a premium, meaning you will be buying them at a price higher than the intrinsic value of the assets (which is why I've included the premium/discount and z-score data for consideration), and [iii] beware of funds paying out high yields from return of capital in a destructive manner.

Top 10 highest yield (equity):

CEF Yield Premium/discount z-score Distance Leverage Expense ratio Coverage CLM 17.4% 17.6% 0.82 4.4% 0.0% 1.3% 0.06 CRF 17.0% 20.5% 1.26 5.0% 0.1% 0.9% 0.03 (NYSE:ZF) 12.9% -12.1% -1.05 -1.4% 26.5% 1.9% 0.16 (NYSE:ZTR) 11.7% -8.2% 0.72 0.8% 26.1% 1.6% 0.23 (NYSE:GPM) 11.4% -5.6% 0.56 1.5% 33.6% 2.1% 0.07 (NYSE:GGE) 11.3% -7.4% 1.71 2.5% 33.7% 2.2% 0.07 (NYSE:DSE) 11.0% -1.7% -0.86 -3.4% 28.9% 2.5% -0.12 (NYSE:GGT) 11.0% -9.5% 0.91 1.5% 15.1% 1.0% 0.17 (NASDAQ:CHW) 10.9% -9.9% 1.93 2.7% 30.1% 2.1% 0.37 (NYSEMKT:GGN) 10.8% -2.6% -0.55 -2.7% 20.6% 1.2% 0.05

Top 10 highest yield (debt):

CEF Yield Premium/discount z-score Distance Leverage Expense ratio Coverage (NASDAQ:OXLC) 14.0% 6.3% 0.02 0.2% 51.0% 15.8% 0.88 (NYSE:EDF) 13.7% 5.8% 0.99 5.3% 32.5% 2.2% 0.62 (NYSE:ECC) 12.4% 9.3% 0.16 1.7% 35.7% 10.2% 0.72 (NYSE:EDI) 11.8% 0.5% 1.54 7.0% 33.2% 2.5% 0.69 DMO 11.8% 14.9% 2.37 5.8% 34.7% 2.6% 0.55 (NYSE:VGI) 11.6% -5.8% 2.06 3.7% 27.1% 2.2% 0.53 (NYSE:NCV) 11.2% 1.3% 1.19 3.8% 0.0% 0.0% 0.00 (NYSE:NCZ) 11.2% 0.8% 1.79 4.9% 38.6% 0.9% 0.94 PHK 11.0% 32.5% -1.87 -11.7% 0.0% 0.0% 0.00 (NYSEMKT:FTF) 10.7% -6.2% 2.09 2.1% 21.8% 1.2% 0.59

4. Top 10 best combination of yield and discount

(May interest buy-and-hold income investors)

For possible buy candidates, it is probably a good idea to consider both yield and discount. Buying a CEF with both a high yield and discount not only gives you the opportunity to capitalize from discount contraction, but you also get "free" alpha every time the distribution is paid out. This is because paying out a distribution is effectively the same as liquidating the fund at NAV and returning the capital to the unitholders. I considered several ways to rank CEFs by a composite metric of both yield and discount. The simplest would be yield + discount; however, I disregarded this because yields and discounts may have different ranges of absolute values and a sum would be biased towards the larger set of values. I finally settled on the multiplicative product, yield x discount. This is because I consider a CEF with 7% yield and 7% discount to be more desirable than a fund with 2% yield and 12% discount, or 12% yield and 2% discount, even though each pair of quantities sum to 14%. Multiplying yield and discount together biases towards funds with both high yield and discount. Since discount is negative and yield is positive, the more negative the "D x Y" metric, the better.

Top 10 best D x Y (equity):

CEF D x Y Premium/discount Yield z-score Distance Leverage Expense ratio Coverage ZF -1.56 -12.1% 12.9% -1.05 -1.4% 26.5% 1.9% 0.16 AWP -1.42 -13.3% 10.6% 2.51 3.4% 2.7% 1.3% 0.33 (NYSE:USA) -1.38 -14.6% 9.4% 1.50 1.0% 2.1% 1.1% 0.10 (NYSEMKT:CH) -1.37 -15.8% 8.7% -0.23 -1.3% 0.3% 2.1% 0.10 (NYSE:FEO) -1.21 -12.9% 9.4% 0.09 0.1% 7.0% 1.8% 0.54 GLO -1.20 -11.6% 10.4% 2.42 5.1% 42.6% 4.3% -0.17 RIF -1.16 -18.6% 6.2% 1.32 1.4% 28.2% 2.3% 0.64 (NYSE:ADX) -1.15 -16.0% 7.2% 0.47 0.2% 2.1% 0.6% 0.23 (NYSE:TDF) -1.12 -12.0% 9.3% 2.53 1.9% 0.0% 1.4% 0.18 (NYSE:DPG) -1.11 -13.2% 8.4% 0.34 0.5% 27.0% 2.3% 0.55

Top 10 best D x Y (debt):

CEF D x Y Premium/discount Yield z-score Distance Leverage Expense ratio Coverage BWG -1.28 -14.7% 8.7% -0.40 -0.4% 38.2% 2.6% 1.01 (NYSE:EDD) -1.06 -11.3% 9.4% 0.67 1.2% 33.4% 1.8% 1.22 MSD -0.98 -13.2% 7.4% 0.71 0.7% 3.2% 1.2% 1.03 (NYSE:RA) -0.96 -9.3% 10.3% 0.00 0.0% 0.0% 2.2% 0.83 EMD -0.95 -12.2% 7.8% 0.20 0.3% 22.3% 1.6% 0.78 (NYSE:ACP) -0.94 -9.3% 10.1% 1.91 3.2% 30.8% 3.1% 1.12 (NYSE:JGH) -0.91 -10.5% 8.7% 0.64 0.9% 30.8% 2.1% 1.14 (NYSE:EHI) -0.88 -9.9% 8.9% 0.17 1.0% 25.5% 1.8% 0.87 (NYSEMKT:NHS) -0.86 -10.8% 7.9% 0.91 0.9% 32.9% 2.4% 1.08 FHY -0.82 -9.8% 8.4% 2.71 2.8% 27.5% 2.4% 1.12

5. Top 10 best combination of yield, discount and z-score

(May interest buy-and-hold income investors + arbitrage investors)

This is my favorite metric because it takes into account all three factors that I always consider when buying or selling CEFs: yield, discount and z-score. The composite metric simply multiplies the three quantities together. A screen is applied to only include CEFs with a negative 1-year z-score. As both discount and z-score are negative while yield is positive, the more positive the "D x Y x Z" metric, the better.

Top 10 best D x Y x Z (equity):

CEF D x Y x Z Premium/discount Yield z-score Distance Leverage Expense ratio Coverage ZF 1.64 -12.1% 12.9% -1.05 -1.4% 26.5% 1.9% 0.16 TTF 1.15 -15.2% 7.0% -1.08 -0.9% 5.9% 1.1% 0.33 SRF 1.01 -16.5% 5.0% -1.23 -3.7% 7.2% 3.1% -0.33 (NYSEMKT:GRF) 0.80 -14.6% 6.8% -0.81 -3.6% 0.1% 1.4% 0.03 (NYSE:EOS) 0.58 -6.7% 7.7% -1.13 -1.3% 0.4% 1.1% 0.00 SOR 0.46 -11.9% 3.7% -1.05 -3.0% 0.1% 0.9% 0.33 (NYSE:HQL) 0.46 -6.3% 7.5% -0.98 -2.3% 0.1% 1.3% -0.15 (NYSE:CII) 0.45 -8.9% 6.9% -0.73 -1.5% 1.6% 1.0% 0.14 (NYSE:EOI) 0.43 -7.8% 7.9% -0.70 -1.6% 0.6% 1.1% 0.14 (NYSE:PEO) 0.42 -15.3% 5.8% -0.48 -0.6% 0.3% 0.8% 0.42

Top 10 best D x Y x Z (debt):

CEF D x Y x Z Premium/discount Yield z-score Distance Leverage Expense ratio Coverage EIV 0.83 -9.5% 4.95% -1.77 -3.8% 38.0% 1.5% 1.31 (NYSE:PHT) 0.82 -6.7% 7.8% -1.59 -6.8% 31.6% 1.7% 1.63 (NYSEMKT:VFL) 0.79 -9.6% 5.1% -1.60 -2.3% 30.7% 1.7% 1.17 VPV 0.77 -11.7% 5.2% -1.28 -3.7% 0.0% 0.0% 0.00 MAV 0.76 -7.1% 5.2% -2.07 -11.1% 33.5% 1.2% 1.56 (NYSEMKT:EVY) 0.75 -9.6% 4.7% -1.68 -5.5% 39.3% 2.4% 1.23 (NYSE:AKP) 0.74 -10.1% 4.3% -1.72 -3.6% 36.7% 1.5% 1.27 (NYSEMKT:EIP) 0.71 -9.8% 5.2% -1.39 -4.4% 36.6% 1.7% 1.26 (NYSE:MIY) 0.67 -10.2% 5.7% -1.17 -2.2% 0.0% 0.0% 0.00 (NYSEMKT:MIW) 0.67 -10.7% 4.6% -1.37 -4.2% 36.2% 1.9% 1.33

6. Summary statistics

The average premium/discount of all the CEFs in the database is -5.07%, down slightly from -4.87% in the previous month. The following boxplot shows lower quartile, median and upper quartile data (the mean is indicated as the "x").

The average distribution yield of all the CEFs in the database is 6.53%, a slight decrease from 6.60% in the month prior.

The average z-score of all the CEFs in the database is +0.32, a small decrease from +0.46 a month ago.

Commentary

In last month's commentary ("The Chemist's CEF Report - February 2017: Caution As CEFs Slightly Overvalued"), we noted that CEFs as a group had possibly entered slight overvaluation territory with average z-scores reaching +0.46. This month, the slight decrease in average z-score (from +0.46 to +0.32) and slight expansion of average discount (from -4.87% to -5.07%) indicates that CEFs were treading water or may have gotten slightly cheaper. The fact that premium/discount values were not raised higher on the back of the S&P 500's nearly 4% rise in February could possibly be understood on the basis of the fact that the stimulation of interest risk hikes under "Trumponomics" has provided continual headwinds for many of the fixed income CEFs in the database. The average yield decreased by 7 basis points (from 6.60% to 6.53%), which is probably due to a slew of distribution cuts last month, notably by PIMCO funds.

The spread of z-scores remains high (IQR rising from 1.84 to 2.01), and this high dispersion of z-scores could provide attractive opportunities for CEF arbitrage. Unfortunately, much of this dispersion has undoubtedly been due to the different fortunes of various classes of CEFs (for example, floating loan CEFs have done very well recently, while muni funds have lagged), making it difficult to execute arbitrage trades in the same space.

As for last month, the slight overvaluation of CEFs suggests that long-term investors might consider holding off on new CEF purchases right now until discounts fall back to their historical levels (see "Why Patience May Be Warranted In Today's CEF Market (And Remembering The -3 Club)"). Investors more willing to partake in active management may consider selling individual CEFs that have moved into extreme overvaluation territory (based on z-score and/or recent price action). CEFs may have been treading water this month, but any geopolitical shock could still cause them to sink.

I intend to give a list of my top 3 CEF picks each month, which is based on my consideration of the data as well as my qualitative judgment. Note that me designating a fund as a top pick does not mean I am encouraging subscribers to buy the fund, nor am I necessarily going to include the fund in the Cambridge Income Laboratory Portfolio. Moreover, note that some of the picks may have a narrow mandate (e.g. utilities stocks or MLPs), and therefore each investor should consider their own investment objective and risk tolerance before deciding to invest money into any of the picks.

For March 2017, my top 3 picks are:

Pioneer High Income Trust (PHT): 7.8% yield, -6.7% discount, -1.60 z-score, -6.8% distance, 31.6% leverage, 1.7% expense ratio.

(PHT): 7.8% yield, -6.7% discount, -1.60 z-score, -6.8% distance, 31.6% leverage, 1.7% expense ratio. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (MAV): 5.2% yield, -7.1% discount, -2.00 z-score, -11.1% distance, 33.5% leverage, 1.2% expense ratio.

(MAV): 5.2% yield, -7.1% discount, -2.00 z-score, -11.1% distance, 33.5% leverage, 1.2% expense ratio. Eagle Capital Growth Fund (GRF): 6.9% yield, -13.9% discount, -0.80 z-score, -3.6% distance, 0% leverage, 1.26% expense ratio.

For past performance of picks, see "The Chemist's CEF Report Picks Have Substantially Outperformed Over Benchmarks." Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

If you have enjoyed my article, please consider clicking the "Follow" button next to my name to be alerted to new content! Members of the Cambridge Income Laboratory (#2 on Marketplace for both ETF and CEF categories) are alerted of my best trade ideas in advance, can view my personal ETF/CEF income portfolio and have early access to my monthly CEF and ETN reports. For more details on what members receive visit here.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EOI, PTY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.