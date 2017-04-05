Bespoke's Asset Class Performance Matrix

Below is a look at the recent performance of various asset classes using key ETFs that we track daily in our ETF Trends report. For each ETF in the matrix, we provide its percentage change since the end of February, since the close on Inauguration Day (1/20/17), and year to date so far for all of 2017.

The left side of the matrix contains mostly US equity related ETFs, while the right side contains international equity ETFs as well as commodity and fixed income ETFs. You'll notice that international equity markets have performed much better than US equities recently. Many country stock market ETFs are up 5%+ since the end of February, while US equity ETFs are mostly in the red. The Nasdaq 100 (NASDAQ:QQQ), the Consumer Discretionary sector (NYSEARCA:XLY), and the Technology sector (NYSEARCA:XLK) are the only areas of the US market that are up during this time period.

Year to date, the India (NYSEARCA:PIN) and Mexico (NYSEARCA:EWW) ETFs are up the most with gains of more than 17%, while natural gas (NYSEARCA:UNG) is down the most at -16.86%. Fixed income ETFs are up modestly year to date, but they're down slightly since the end of February.

