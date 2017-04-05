Sconnie's Portfolio Review Q1

Recap of Q1:

It has been a fairly quiet Q1 for my portfolio, I haven't added a lot of new money and have mostly been observing as prices continue to rise across much of the broader market. As you can see from embedded summary, my portfolio increased in value $4,356.50 since the end of December. During that time, I added $1,563.30 of new cash as part of my annual Roth IRA contribution. As alluded to in my prior article I decided at the end of December to move my Altria (NYSE:MO) holdings into my Roth IRA. I view this as a core holding and it provides a high current income which I would like to shelter from taxation. I also expanded this position using the cash I had contributed. Since re-buying in my Roth account on January 3rd the stock as returned 5.19%, which is not too shabby.

Unfortunately, like many investors, I am stuck at a bit of a crossroads right now. I intend to continue to fill out positions of my core holdings like Altria, Associated Bank (NYSE:ASB), AT&T (NYSE:T), and add new positions but I don't feel as though any of these stocks are particularly cheap at the moment. I do have a few near-term ideas though.

During the first quarter 2 stocks in my portfolio announced dividend increases: Realty Income (NYSE:O) announced an increase of .008 per share monthly or 3.9%, and T Rowe Price (NASDAQ:TROW) announced an increase of .03 per quarter or 5.6%. Its always nice to get a raise to start the year off right.

In the first three months, I received the $638.86 in dividends that were reinvested, broken out as follows.

Jan: $294.87

Feb: $140.55

Mar: $203.44

Overall, I am happy with this, and based on current dividend yields I expect to be solidly above the $3k mark for total dividends for 2017, about $1,100 of which will come from my Roth and the balance in my normal brokerage account. Obviously more dividend increasing will help pad this, as will future investments.

Plans going forward:

As of right now I am continuing to keep my ear to the ground and look for stocks that seem reasonably priced.

Of the stocks where I am continuing to build positions I believe AT&T is one of the better values currently - it has not yet exceeded its 52 week high, despite the sizable run up since November. Furthermore looking at its historical P/E ratio it doesn't seem bubbly.

From a fundamental standpoint, AT&T is seeing favorable trends in revenue and provides a good current yield (4.7%). Which can help temper volatility and pay me to wait if we see a downturn.

Another stock I am currently looking at as a new position is Coke (NYSE:KO). I am a fan of the product, and I think Coke is a solid brand that is not going anywhere. Also, one thing attracting to me Coke right now is that it does not appear to have benefited from the run up in stocks over the past few months. This may be because their revenues and profitability have decreased over the past year - I think the markets have overreacted to this decline, as much of it appears to be driven by restructuring/refranchising of their bottling operations to reduce their invested capital. It also is rare to see Coke trading at almost a 3.5% yield. If this trend continues as funds become available I will certainly consider Coke.

I am also considering biting the bullet and buying Visa (NYSE:V). I wouldn't call Visa cheap at the moment, but it never seems to be cheap, so I might have to just suck it up and start dollar cost averaging into a position. I sold Visa a couple years ago after a stock split and locked in a sizable gain, but in hindsight I should have just let it run and added to my position as it grew. But l guess we all have to learn these sorts of lessons in investing. Visa would also provide a little bit more of a growth oriented stock to my portfolio which I view as rather conservative.

Action items:

I am currently working through a bit of a transitional period (moving roles within my company) and am considering buying a house in the next year or so, so am piling up cash to cover any immediate needs while also keeping my eye out for bargains. Hopefully by the time summer rolls around I will have some additional money I will feel free to invest.

My first goal is as always to fill out my existing positions in core holdings.

My second goal is to find new stocks to buy and add as core holdings.

My third action item right now is to address an IRA I inherited at the end of 2016. There will be more to come on this but I have not yet had time to deal with the paperwork to move it out of the existing broker or consider reinvestment of the funds, so I have left them as is and just let the very merciful market of the past few months help me out.

As always, thanks for reading, please leave any comments, questions or suggestions below.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ASB, GE, HFC, KMI, MO, PG, PM, SJM, T, WEC, O, SPFF, TROW.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.