TherapeuticsMD Should Go Up - Cramer's Lightning Round (4/4/2017)

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Tuesday, April 4.

Bullish Calls

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN): The stock is up 34% for the year. Book profits partially and let the rest run. Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) is Cramer's favorite pick in the group along with MGM (NYSE:MGM), which has bottomed.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY): "A lot of people feel if we don't get two rate increases, the stock's going to go down. That just says more grist for the mill. I want to buy more Key. I think Key is terrific."

TherapeuticsMD (NYSEMKT:TXMD): Their Phase 3 data for vasomotor was good. The stock should come back.

(There were no bearish calls on Tuesday's show.)

