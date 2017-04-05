Our High-Yield REIT Portfolio Heading Into Q2 '17

2CHYP, our high-yield REIT portfolio, is managed with intent to outperform the index through careful stock selection and opportunistic trading. This portfolio has a P/FFO multiple less than half that of the REIT index and nearly double the dividend yield, while maintaining fundamental diversification and a conservative payout ratio. In this article, we will present the entirety of its holdings as well as our top pick heading into 2Q17 and discuss why we think it is positioned to outperform.

Let us begin with the nature of its opportunity.

Impetus for creation

In examining the spectrum of broad investment areas, returns may appear hard to find. Multiples are quite high relative to history and yields are low. Below, we can see that the ShillerPE Ratio is at its highest historic level with the exception of the Black Tuesday and .com anomalies.

With a high multiple comes low yield. Shown below is the long history of the S&P's declining dividend yield.

REITs look slightly better with a P/FFO multiple in the normal historical range and a yield of 3.86%

Source: SNL Financial

Both the S&P and the US REIT index contain deeply overvalued stocks as well as some stocks with junky fundamentals. These are destroying the return potential of the sectors and we think there is a better way.

A better way

Rather than just owning everything, we would rather exclusively own the undervalued stocks with strong fundamentals. This is precisely what 2CHYP is designed to do. While I can say with confidence that I will be wrong about some of the stocks, we believe that extensive research and vigilant opportunism can produce superior results over the long run. In the following section, I intend to demonstrate the vast differences between the 2CHYP portfolio and the broader index.

Portfolio Analytics

Without further ado, 2CHYP is below.

Source: company filings and SNL Financial

We believe 2CHYP is better positioned in 3 key ways:

Value

Dividends

Diversification

Value and dividends

I lump these together because it is the value that unlocks the bigger dividends. The only way a stock can pay a bigger dividend in a sustainable fashion is to have bigger earnings relative to its price. With a P/FFO of just 8.76X 2017 Capital IQ estimates, the stocks in 2CHYP have ample cash flows to support large dividends. This deep value is why 2CHYP actually has a lower FFO payout ratio of 66.6% compared to 73% for the SNL US REIT index despite having nearly double the yield.

Beyond supporting the 7.6% portfolio yield, value improves the safety of holdings with a substantial amount of pessimism already priced in, and it leaves more room for capital appreciation. In 2CHYP, we intend to grow the already large dividend over time. As of 3/31/17, 2CHYP had indicated annual dividends of $8,634, which shows 16% growth from indicated dividends of $7,394 at the end of 2016.

In the first quarter of 2017, four of 2CHYP's holdings raised their dividends and none cut.

Source: Company dividend declarations

Those following along would realize that these raises would not increase portfolio dividends by 16%, so where did the rest come from?

Well, 1Q17 was a highly volatile quarter that afforded opportunistic trading. We trimmed those that better handled the Fed related volatility and scooped up some bruised and battered names.

Diversification

How can an 18 stock portfolio be more diversified than the entire REIT index, which contains well over 100 stocks? Quite simply, the number of stocks does not accomplish much if they share fundamental factors and we can demonstrate that 2CHYP has a broader and more balanced fundamental exposure than VNQ.

On its website, Vanguard presents the weighting of VNQ as follows.

Source: Vanguard

I would argue that this is significantly over-exposed to retail with a 21.7% allocation, especially considering the fundamental difficulties the sector is facing. A similar argument could be made for its office exposure as vacancy remains reasonably high and same property NOI has been mixed.

The reason the VNQ is so concentrated is that it is market cap weighted, so the older, more established REIT sectors dominate. Recently, some fundamentally intriguing REIT sectors have emerged and VNQ has nearly zero exposure to these. Energy infrastructure and communications infrastructure offer high cap rates on very long contracts (15+ years), which could lead to superior returns, yet VNQ does not hold them in any meaningful quantity.

We do not see any advantage in matching index weights so 2CHYP owns these with roughly equal exposure to other REIT sectors. From a fundamental exposure standpoint, we are more diversified with our weights shown below.

Additionally, I would argue that our weights are tilted more toward what is fundamentally favorable rather than simply what is big. Each stock is carefully selected for its individual return potential along with its fit in the portfolio.

Performance

Our brokerage account commenced on 7/1/16 with $100,000.. In its first 9 months, 2CHYP generated 13.54% cumulative return versus -1.63% for the iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR). While there was about 15% points of alpha. This is far too short of a time period to constitute a track record, and there are no guarantees that 2CHYP will outperform going forward.

Since 2CHYP is a REIT portfolio, its performance could also be compared against the MSCI US REIT total return index (RMS) which was down 3.5% over the same 9-month time period (source: SNL Financial).

The individual stocks

Each position has a unique buy thesis which we describe in 2 page company profiles that we share with subscribers, but within this article, I would like to detail what I view as our top holding: Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW).

Medical Properties Trust has performed at every level and built a track record of uninterrupted success. Despite its fundamental strength, it trades at a multiple under 10X forward FFO. This has been the story since we've owned MPW, but its price has remained low due to a string of proximal news items.

Healthcare reform

Bundling

Adeptus

Each one of these has largely concluded or stabilized in a way that should unlock MPW's value. With the failure of the new healthcare bill, we get a bit of stability in the continuation of existing policy. Bundling has come in with minimal disruption to hospitals, with its impact felt more by the SNFs. Perhaps the biggest specter looming over MPW was the trouble at Adeptus (NYSE:ADPT), which is one of MPW's meaningful tenants at 7% of revenues.

Adeptus expanded too fast, had trouble collecting revenues, and appears to be failing. The most significant problems were announced in early November of 2016 and ADPT's stock reflects it.

Source: Seeking Alpha

ADPT fell from a 52-week high of $73.44 to bouncing around $1.00.

The market immediately interpreted ADPT's troubles as MPW's problem causing a massive drop in MPW's price.

Source: SNL Financial

MPW fell from $14.80 to around $12.00 on ADPT's announcement. MPW was already a good value at $14.80 and became extremely opportunistic after the fall. In my opinion, the opportunity was obvious as even in a worst-case scenario, the loss of revenue was only 7%, which should not translate to a 19% drop in market price.

Catalyst

We anticipate a rapid recovery in MPW's market price as the ADPT situation has been largely resolved in a highly favorable fashion. On 4/4/17, MPW announced that a majority of its ADPT master leases will be transferred over to the Deerfield Management Company L.P. With over $8B under management, Deerfield is well capitalized and seems likely to make good on lease payments. Another Adeptus facility will be leased to Ochsner Clinic Foundation with a 15-year lease term at a 9.2% cap rate on MPW's cost basis.

Only 15% of Adeptus' former leasing revenue remains under Adeptus which is to continue to pay rent until the facilities are transitioned to a new operator or 90 days to 1 year following bankruptcy exit. Note that this is 15% of what was 7% of MPW's revenues or only 1.05% of MPW's total revenue and MPW is to continue collecting rent for at least a year providing a cushion period in which to find new tenants.

The event which caused MPW's 19% crash is profitably resolved and MPW's revenues were entirely uninterrupted. We see no reason that the entire drop should not be swiftly reversed and view this as a catalyst for near-term returns.

Long-term value

MPW has proven itself to be the single best hospital owner in the US. Its underwriting standards are unmatched in that it has successfully recovered from nearly every sticky situation. We attribute the success to strict standards on property acquisitions in which MPW will only buy facilities that are essential to their communities. Such facilities must remain in operation so even if MPW loses a tenant, a new one will be installed quite rapidly.

Given a track record of reliable FFO/share growth and a very healthy balance sheet, we see no reason that MPW should not trade at a 15X multiple. Given 2017 FFO estimated at $1.37, our price target is $20.50 or about 55% upside from today's price of $13.18. MPW is the largest position in 2CHYP with a weight of 9.24% (as of 4/4/17).

Wrapping it up

Given the abnormally rampant mispricing in the market today, active stock picking has an enhanced opportunity to outperform as compared to ETFs or other passive means. I would encourage individual investors to consider actively investing their own money provided they have the skill set and risk tolerance to do so. Seeking Alpha and other such platforms are excellent sources of investment research, and for those who want extended analysis and continuous access to our portfolio, we offer our 2CHYP service.

Important Notes and Disclaimer

The holdings presented were the entire holdings of 2CHYP as of 3/31/17, but may not represent the holdings for other time periods. We do not intend presentation of 2CHYP's holdings as a recommendation, but rather as a statement of historical fact.

We cannot determine whether the portfolio holdings presented are suitable for any given reader. Readers are encouraged to contact their financial professional to discuss the suitability of any strategies or holdings prior to implementation in their portfolio.

The specific securities identified and described herein do not represent all of the securities purchased or sold for advisory clients of 2nd Market Capital Advisory Corporation (2MCAC). It should not be assumed that investments in the securities identified and described were or will be profitable.

A list of all prior purchases and sales made by the investment advisor representative (Dane Bowler) in the 2CHYP portfolio is available upon request. It should not be assumed that purchases and sales made in the future will be profitable or will equal the performance of the securities in this list.

Benchmark Comparison: 2CHYP is compared to the iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF because it is a common method for investing in a portfolio of REITs and we view it as a competitor or alternative to 2CHYP. IYR has fees that are factored into performance, while 2CHYP does not have a fee aside from trading commissions, which are factored into performance. 2CHYP's dividends are reinvested, while IYR's dividends are paid but not reinvested. We also compare 2CHYP to the RMS, which has no fees and reinvests its dividends.

Strategy and market conditions: 2CHYP uses a bottom up stock selection process, which may fare better in certain market conditions than in others. It may perform better when value is in favor or worse when value is out of favor.

Expenses: Returns reflect the deduction of any transaction expenses. There are no costs or management fees charged or deducted.

Past performance does not guarantee future results. Investing in publicly held securities is speculative and involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. Historical returns should not be used as the primary basis for investment decisions. Although the statements of fact and data in this article have been obtained from sources believed to be reliable, 2MCAC does not guarantee their accuracy, and assumes no liability or responsibility for any omissions/errors.

Calculation Methodology: Partial year return for the period 7/1/16 through 3/31/17, unaudited. Dividends in 2CHYP are reinvested.

Disclosure: 2nd Market Capital and its affiliated accounts are long HT, SOHO, OHI, MPW, AHH, CBL, CIO, UNIT, GNL, GPT, SNR, STAG, WPG, CORR, RUF.U, OLP, CTT, and KRG. I am personally long HT, SOHO, OHI, MPW, AHH, CBL, CIO, UNIT, GNL, GPT, SNR, STAG, WPG, CORR, RUF.U, OLP, and CTT. This article is for informational purposes only. It is not a recommendation to buy or sell any security and is strictly the opinion of the writer. Investing in publicly held securities is speculative and involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. The reader must determine whether any investment is suitable and accepts responsibility for their investment decisions. Commentary may contain forward-looking statements, which are by definition uncertain. Actual results may differ materially from our forecasts or estimations, and 2MCAC cannot be held liable for the use of and reliance upon the opinions, estimates, forecasts and findings in this article.