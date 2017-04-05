Mexico's Wall Of Worry

By Ram Bala Chandran, Portfolio Manager and Rebecca Lohse, Portfolio Specialist Emerging Markets Debt

Uncertainty on U.S. trade and taxes has discounted Mexican debt-spelling opportunity for investors.

Mexico is an open economy that has become highly focused on international trade of manufactured goods, long ago ceasing to be reliant on the production and export of crude oil. This change, however, has been a mixed blessing. The emergence and growth of NAFTA, which stimulated the opening of the economy, has resulted in Mexico's exports becoming heavily concentrated in the U.S. market. In fact, no other country in the world besides Canada is as directly exposed to the United States (see Figure 1).

With the election of Donald Trump as U.S. president, the political landscape "north of the border" has changed dramatically given the prominence of trade and immigration rhetoric. Not surprisingly, Mexico, and more directly the Mexican peso, became the proxy for investors to express their concern regarding the likely impact of potentially protectionist U.S. trade and tax initiatives affecting emerging markets.

In our view, the story in Mexico requires, at the least, a closer analysis to understand whether the recent move in valuations is warranted. Based on our research, we believe that the answer is "no," creating a meaningful opportunity for investors.

Figure 1: The U.S. Is The Largest Export Market For NAFTA Members

Exports To U.S. As % Of Total Exports

Source: IMF, Bloomberg. Fiscal year 2015.

Trade Policy Uncertainty

The ongoing rhetoric from the new U.S. administration is of keen interest, given overall uncertainty around trade policy and NAFTA in particular. Sweeping statements about renegotiating the trade deal have provided Mexico with few details about what might be coming while leaving the markets in suspense. Comments from recent Trump appointees, including Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross and Peter Navarro, director of the National Trade Council, have been far more benign on Mexico than priced in by the markets. In the meantime, the Mexican policymakers we talked with say they have been able to assess and review the impact of NAFTA over the past 20 years, finding considerable benefits to both parties:

U.S./global companies that create jobs in Mexico are more competitive globally and create jobs in the United States.

The $60 billion trade deficit with the U.S. is 0.3% of GDP for the United States, and represents only about 12% of the total trade between the two nations; the lowest proportion by far that the U.S. has with any significant trade partner. (At the other extreme, the trade deficit with China is around $350 billion, representing more than 60% of the total trade between the U.S. and China.) A 0.3% boost in national income is hardly significant for the United States.

Every dollar of Mexican exports contains approximately 40 cents' worth of U.S. inputs.

Beyond these observations, the United States and Mexico have a number of integrated industries, particularly manufacturing. Regional production must compete globally. So, the argument goes that a U.S. protectionist stance emphasizing local manufacturing will likely make the country less competitive globally. Regional leaders using neighboring countries to support industry, such as China using Vietnam or Germany outsourcing to Poland and Hungary, will have an advantage over a standalone United States.

Of course, whether the Trump administration will pay attention to such ideas is another question. And Mexico's policymakers acknowledge that NAFTA is due for a review to avoid becoming outdated. Key areas they've identified include intellectual property, energy, rules on origins of goods, and e-commerce. Opening up trade negotiations does carry risks, including the extreme scenario that the United States would walk away from the table and withdraw from NAFTA.

This appears unlikely given the level of supply chain integration between the two economies as well as the dependence of several U.S. sectors and state economies on the Mexican market. Still, Mexico would be able to continue trade with the United States under the auspices of the World Trade Organization. In fact, some terms would be more beneficial, allowing Mexico to raise tariffs, which cannot happen under the terms of NAFTA. America can raise their tariffs on goods with all nations, which is at their discretion, but they cannot target any country specifically.

The possibility of the border adjustment tax being debated in the United States also poses a threat. If it occurred, Mexico might be obligated to cut taxes on its own companies to remain competitive with its northern neighbors. This, in turn, could cause it to pass its own border tax to compensate for lost revenues. At the moment, policymakers say that such moves are too speculative to anticipate, but they are engaged in scenario analysis to assess potential policy responses. Ultimately, we believe a more global response to address the U.S. idea of a border adjustment tax is likely.

Economic Progress, With Growing Pains

The bright side of this story is that Mexico is able to withstand the current trade uncertainty due to success in developing and liberalizing its economy. Structural reforms across a number of key areas, including energy, pensions and telecommunications, announced in 2013, are underway. An energy reform program has completed numerous "bid rounds" to attract private investment into previously closed sectors of the Mexican oil and gas industry.

For example, gasoline sales will be opened to competition with Pemex, the state-owned oil and gas company, over the course of the year. Elsewhere, the country enacted pension reforms to link benefits to CPI rather than minimum wage. This allowed the government to raise the minimum wage by 10%. Finally, the government passed regulations to break up the telecom monopoly held by America Movil, increasing competition in the industry.

In the short term, the effects of the ongoing reforms are slowly being felt across the economy. With the liberalization of the energy industry, in particular, the government must seek new sources of revenue. Its real expenditures have grown faster than GDP, leading to rising, though manageable, debt levels. Foreign direct investment (NYSE:FDI) has slowed, also affecting GDP growth, which we project will slip to 1.5% in 2017, down from an average of 2.2% over the past three years.

This could reverse as competition in the energy and telecommunications industries increases. As these reforms play out, we also anticipate a rise in inflation, which we estimate at 5% in 2017, up from 2% from last year.

Fortunately, Banxico is among the most respected central banks in the world, and its steering of Mexico through this volatile period is helping to instill confidence in the system. The bank has aggressively increased interest rates and has launched a peso swap program to supplement the direct intervention utilizing international reserves to help stabilize the currency in order to limit the negative impact of speculative investors. In addition, Mexico has established inflation expectations as the key driver of its monetary policy rather than in response to (or relative to) actions by the U.S. Federal Reserve.

Although Mexico's cyclical fundamentals have shown some deterioration (reflected in the widening of its spread levels in 2014 and 2015), we believe they are poised for improvement. The current account has been reduced from around $34 billion in 2015 to some $29 billion in 2016. We expect it to shrink to $27 billion in 2017, which should be easily financed by FDI (See Figure 2) and some portfolio flows.

Figure 2: Mexico's Current Account Is Improving

Source: Banxico, CEIC. Data through December 31, 2016. Figures in U.S. dollars. Represents past performance, which is not a guarantee of future results.

External debt levels remain low compared to other Latin American countries, while ample reserves and access to IMF flexible credit lines shield the country from the tail risk of sudden capital flight. This further supports a recovery in valuations. Mexican corporates have performed better than sovereign bonds given their strong fundamentals.

In the current environment, select industries, such as the petrochemical, base metal producers and REITs, are shielded from the trade policy uncertainty while offering value. Sectors with more tail risk include auto parts and financials as negotiations could have a large impact on their future stability and growth prospects.

Mexico has also been able to weather exogenous shocks to its system from speculators in its local markets. Actions by the central bank and its domestic investor base, including the pension funds and insurance companies, have helped stabilize the local market during these sell-offs. However, the current valuations across the investment landscape - hard currency, corporates, local currency and local rates - still appear attractive given that price adjustments have likely overshot to the downside (see Figure 3).

Figure 3: Mexico Offers Value Across The Debt Spectrum

Sovereign Spreads

Corporate Spreads

Real Effective Exchange Rates (OTC:REER)

Source: Bloomberg, JPMorgan. Data through February 28, 2017. Represents past performance, which is not a guarantee of future results.

Further Out, Prospects Look Better

While the Mexican economy faces challenges in the short term, we think the medium-term outlook is more positive. The coming months will provide clarity on U.S. trade policy and provide guidance for investors to assess the tangible impact of potential changes.

This should also temper current yield and currency exchange levels, allowing the central bank to address domestic pressures. With Mexico moving into presidential elections in late 2018, and the political noise related to the electoral cycle likely to grow louder as the event approaches, the current administration should have enough "runway" to take decisive action on managing debt levels and supportive growth policies.

With valuations at their current levels and given the medium-term catalysts we've discussed, we have a generally positive outlook for Mexican hard currency sovereign, local currency and corporate credit. As the country works through issues like the trade tensions, and, just as important, meaningful domestic reforms, we believe other investors will eventually agree.

