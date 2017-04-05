Can Wal-Mart Stay Profitable In A Major Price War Vs. Amazon?

Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT) has been one of America's greatest successful business. Revenue over the years has now grown to $485,873 billion as of the end of fiscal year 2017 on January 31, 2017. A battle for shopping supremacy between Wal-Mart and Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) has been going on for years now. Now Amazon is really getting aggressive on having the lowest possible price and by trying to get food vendors to skip shipping to the likes of Wal-Mart and Target (NYSE:TGT) and only sell online via Amazon. In this article we will look at if Wal-Mart can handle a all out price war.

Earnings Per Share Have Been In Decline

Wal-Mart has seen GAAP diluted EPS fall for two consecutive years - to $4.57 and $4.38 in 2016 and 2017, respectively. In fiscal year 2015, GAAP diluted EPS was $5.05. In 2015, Wal-Mart began a two-year, $2.7 billion pay increase to its store associates. The February 2015 pay increases for over 500,000 associates cost the company $1 billion alone. The pay increase that took effect for 1.2 million associates on February 20, 2016 was the largest single-day, private sector pay increase ever. It was a good thing for workers, but it increased labor costs significantly for the company. In fiscal year 2013, Wal-Mart (including Sam's Club) had 4,625 U.S. stores. At the end Fiscal Year 2017, Wal-Mart (including Sam's Club) operated 5,332 U.S. stores. A 15.3% increase in store count in that 4 year period. Over that same time period GAAP diluted EPS has fallen by 12.6%.

On January 31, 2017, Wal-Mart launched free two day shipping for orders of $35.00 or more on more than 2 million eligible online items with no yearly membership fee - a direct challenge to Amazon's more expensive $99.00 a year for its Prime membership. Wal-Mart has ended its ShippingPass program, which had a $49.00 yearly membership fee. We shall see soon if this helps Wal-Mart on the EPS front. To also help keep costs down Wal-Mart recently has been laying off workers at its Bentonville, Ark., headquarters. Most of the cuts have been in Human Resources. If Wal-Mart has to keep cutting prices, look for even more job cuts.

In 2016 and 2017, Wal-Mart has been busy on the ecommerce acquisition front. It purchased Jet.com for $3 billion, shoebuy.com for $70 million to be part of the jet.com subsidiary, and Moosejaw for nearly $51 million. Wal-Mart is looking to diversify its brands and offer more distinctive offerings.

Source: (Dividend Risk Metrics)

Dividend Growth has slowed to around 2%

With GAAP diluted EPS in a recent decline it is expected that dividend growth would slow also and it has. Since 2015, yearly dividend growth has slowed to 2.1%. The 2017, dividend increase was a even 2%. To Wal-Mart's credit they have bought back a good amount of stock so that dividend increases have not cost the company a lot more money than the previous year. Dividend cost actually went down from fiscal year 2016, by $78 million in fiscal year 2017.

Wal-Mart's dividend credibility is well-regarded and they want to keep their 42 year dividend growth streak alive and well. For the time being Wal-Mart still has the capacity to keep increasing its dividend at a slow pace. Look for Wal-Mart to keep to stock buybacks coming to keep the dividend increases from costing much more than current levels. Stock buybacks could come to a near halt if profits take a big hit.

Source: (Dividend Risk Metrics)

Dividend Payout Ratio Is Low, But May Not Be Able to Go Higher

By most standards Wal-Mart has a pretty low GAAP diluted EPS dividend payout ratio. Using full-year fiscal 2017 GAAP diluted EPS the dividend payout ratio is 46%. However, Wal-Mart has razor-thin profit margins, so that almost any increase in company cost can send company profits south in a hurry. In a all out price competition with Amazon, Wal-Mart probably can't afford to have the dividend payout ratio climb much higher. The dividend payout ratio has crept a little higher over the past one and two year time period.

For example, if Wal-Mart's GAAP diluted EPS were to fall 20% from $4.38 to $3.50, the dividend payout ratio would shoot up to 58%. A 25% drop in GAAP diluted EPS profits would result in a 62% dividend payout ratio. Drops this big would probably result in stock buyback freeze and maybe even a smaller dividend raise less than $0.01 per quarter.

Source: (Dividend Risk Metrics)

Net Profit Margin Is Barley There

Wal-Mart sells nearly 38 million SKUs online and in store combined. On any given day Wal-Mart sells roughly $1.329 billion a day in food and merchandise and nearly $38 million a day in profit. Such a small net profit margin leaves very little wiggle room for more price cuts, without cutting cost deeper or asking suppliers to take deep cuts also.

Since 2015, how much Wal-Mart keeps in profit for every one dollar in revenue has held very steady. From 1st quarter 2015 to 45th quarter 2017, Wal-Mart has been able keep nearly $0.03 for every one dollar in revenue. Not a whole lot is keeping Wal-Mart from being a unprofitable company.

Wal-Mart does have a sizable cash and cash equivalent hoard of $6.8 billion as of January 2017. It would hold over Wal-Mart in a short-term deep price war, but not enough to keep the share buybacks and dividend totally safe in a protracted undercutting price war.

Source: (Dividend Risk Metrics)

Conclusion

Wal-Mart is still the king of retail and won't be going out of business anytime soon. The dividend should be watched at this price war with Amazon plays out. Amazon is really giving Wal-Mart a run for its money and Wal-Mart is fighting back hard on many different fronts. With Wal-Mart fighting back, increased spending has caused profits to take a hit and could be dampened for the foreseeable future.

Amazon will try hard to get every single product that can be sold to be bought through their website. However, getting all those products shipped in the mail or by drone will be a challenge. Many items are still easier to pick up in person on the way home from work or on the weekend shopping trip. It's still fun to get out of the house to shop at brick-and-mortar stores.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I'm the founder and CEO of Dividend Risk Metrics Corporation. This article was written for informational purposes only. You must do your own research. Contact your financial advisor before you buy or sell any stocks.