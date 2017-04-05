Model 3 Demand Will Exceed 500,000 Units Per Year & Drive Tesla To $500 Per Share

With demand of 500,000+ Model 3's per year, Tesla will be worth $500+ per share.

With gross margins of 25%, the Model 3 will add $6.25B or $34/share in incremental gross profit to Tesla.

Global demand for the Model 3 appears likely to eclipse 500,000 units, with an average selling price of $50,000, that translates to $25B in incremental revenue for Tesla.

If the Model 3 grabs similar marketshare to the Model S in the small/mid-sized luxury sedan market, it will sell 250,000 units annually in the US alone.

Tesla had nearly 400,000 reservations for the Model 3 as of April 2016, by now they are likely 500,000+.

HyperChange TV - Moonshot Monday #7

This is the seventh edition of a new weekly vlog series where we pitch a Moonshot tech idea.

Intro

When Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) unveiled the Model 3 in March 2016, it was insanity.

Customers waited in line for hours just put down a reservation for Tesla's lower-priced model, without even driving it. Within a month after the unveiling, total reservations were nearly 400,000 for the Model 3.

Now, almost a year after the Model 3 unveiling, it looks likely that Tesla has well over 500,000 reservations on the books. Fan-made website Model3Counter.com is currently estimating that Tesla has over 530,000 Model 3 reservations.

Additionally, Tesla's 10K filiing shows that the company had $664M worth of customer deposits at the end of the year.

Now that the Model X has been selling for over a year, it seems safe to assume that at least 90% of these deposits are for the Model 3. Unlike it did for the Model S and X, Tesla made no signature reservations available for the Model 3. This means all of the Model 3 deposits are the standard $1,000 that Tesla has been charging since they unveiled the vehicle.

Based on this logic, Tesla has approximately 600,000 Model 3 reservations on the books.

History Repeats Itself

If I recall correctly, back in 2012 we were in a very similar predicament. Demand was off the charts. Tesla had 10,000 Model S reservations on the books, several months before production even began.

As of Q1 2017, Tesla is selling the Model S at a run rate of more than 50,000 cars per year. If history has taught us anything its that Tesla's vehicle reservations represent only a fraction of overall demand.

As I've written about before, the Tesla Model S is the best selling large luxury sedan in the US, with ~32% marketshare. The Model X is still early in its growth curve, but continues to gain ground in the SUV market, with deliveries of approximately 11,550 units globally in Q1 2017, a new record.

Small-sized luxury sedan sales in the US were ~516,000 in 2016. Mid-sized luxury sedan sales in the US were ~308,000 in 2016. This translates to a target market of ~824,000 units for the Model 3, in the US alone.

If the Model 3 can follow its cooler brother's (the Model S) marketshare trajectory and capture ~30% of its market segment, that would translate into US sales of 250,000 units annually.

On a global scale, this type of marketshare dominance in the small/mid-sized luxury sedan market, would equate to 500,000+ Model 3's sold per year.

Impact On Tesla's Valuation

Tesla's enterprise value at $298/share is $55B (using 162M shares outstanding and $7.1B in debt).

The Model S and X are now selling at a run rate of 100,000 units annually, and seem poised to continue their upward trend.

With an average selling price of $90,000, that puts Tesla's current automotive business at a $9B per year. With 25% gross margins, that will translate into $2.25B of gross profit. Tesla's operating expenses (SG&A + R&D) were $2.27B in 2016.

The beautiful thing about Tesla's business model is that at a certain level the operating costs are relatively fixed. The Model 3, solar roof, Powerwall & more can be plugged into an ever expanding retail/showroom footprint.

Every new product Tesla introduces increases its revenue per square foot significantly and will drop most of its incremental gross profit directly to the bottom line. This retail concept is eerily similar to Apple's (NASDAQ:AAPL) and it's no coincidence. George Blankenship, the mastermind behind Apple's retail strategy, happens to have developed Tesla's core retail concept.

Tesla's Model S and X are quickly approaching a run rate where they will cover the bulk of Tesla's operating expenses. Modeling 60% growth in Tesla's OPEX this year (to account Solarcity acquisition and Model 3 build-out), translates to $3.6B in overhead expenses.

For now (to be extra conservative), let's forget all revenue from solar and batteries but bear all the costs.

Even if we create a scenario where Model S/X sales max out at 100,000 units combined (I think this is very unlikely), they will generate $2.25B in gross profit (w/ 25% gross margins), accounting for 63% of Tesla's $3.6B in OPEX.

According to Elon Musk, as we exit 2017, Tesla will be building the Model 3 at a rate of 250,000 units per year. In 2018 Tesla plans to ramp to 500,000 units per year. At a 25% gross margin that is $6.25B in incremental gross profit for Tesla.

Now let's turn to 2018. If Tesla's OPEX grows another 40% to $5B, and Model S/X contribution stays flat at $2.25B in gross profit, with $6.25B from the Model 3, we have operating income of $3.5B. Keep in mind this takes into account $0 in revenue from solar or batteries.

Given Tesla's current enterprise value ($55B), that pegs the company's 2018 P/EBIT valuation at 15.7X. On a P/S basis, Tesla will only be trading for only 1.6X ($55B/$34B in Model S/X/3 revenue). However, I don't think any of these metrics matter for Tesla's business right now.

We are still so early in Tesla's growth that any profit the Model 3 generates will almost certainly be reinvested right back into further accelerating growth (Model Y, pickup, trucks, batteries, solar).

My metric to gauge Tesla's valuation is the company's normalized earnings power. Or in other words, how much operating income I think the business could earn if it decided to stop growing and maximize profitability tomorrow. With the Model 3 this looks like it could be $3.5B by 2018, if not much higher (if we were to take into account battery sales, and growing Model S/X revenue).

Buying Tesla at 15.7X my conservative 2018 normalized earnings power estimate, seems like a bargain. After all, the S&P 500's 2018 operating earnings multiple is even pricer, at 16.1X.

If the Model 3 can scale to sales of 500,000 units per year, I expect Tesla shares to reach $500. This would value the company at $87.6B. That is a 25X multiple on the company's 2018 normalized earnings power. Given I believe Tesla could grow its top-line at 30-40% for the following 3+ years, that seems like a very fair price to pay (PEG of 0.71 at the midpoint).

Conclusion

Tesla's unique business model will allow earnings power to grow exponentially with a successful launch of the Model 3 in 2018.

Elon Musk is an incredible CEO who has defied skeptics at every turn, and seems slated to do it all over again given initial Model 3 demand.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TSLA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.