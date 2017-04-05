Apple Buying Tesla: A Strategic Fit

Thesis:

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) present a perfect synergy: Apple lacks growth and innovation and Tesla lacks financial stability.

One of the main assets that Apple has is a very overpriced currency; its stock. Using this currency now to fill holes or gaps in growth, innovation, talent, and leadership would be a better use of cash than buying back stock at all-time highs. The costs are minimal and the benefits to the medium term and long term are substantial.

Apple/Tesla: Cash flow vs. growth

Apple lacks growth and innovation while Tesla lacks financial stability.

As we see from this graph, the issue for Tesla is the enormous costs of running the company and the cash it requires. However, they have tremendous growth and innovative products.

Apple lacks growth and innovation, but has enormous financial stability.

Tesla has huge growth potential and massive cash flow losses. Apple has limited growth, but enormous cash flow.

TSLA Free Cash Flow to Equity (Annual) data by YCharts

This chart indicates the medium and longer-term issues for Apple. Big buybacks are nice in the short term, but as a technology company, they need to innovate or they will lose relevance.

AAPL data by YCharts

Apple: Buybacks at all-time highs:

Buybacks are a benefit to shareholders, but do little to enhance the future prospects of a company. As a value investor, I like to see a company buying back stock when it is clearly undervalued. Apple is using cash to buy back stock at all-time highs and premium valuations (16-17x earnings). The shareholders may like this in the short run, but there are better uses of cash that could enhance the company's strategic position in the future.

Issues: Tesla is overpriced:

Tesla is completely overpriced. I agree. But they've delivered an incredible technology product that consumers love and has exponential potential. That is unbelievably rare and the shares are priced accordingly.

As we see, compared to Ford (NYSE:F), the valuation of Tesla seems absurd. And perhaps it is. For a company that generates as much cash as Apple, and with a stock price at 5-year highs on valuation, it would be an exchange of one overvalued currency: Apple stock for another overpriced currency; Tesla stock.

TSLA Operating Revenue (Annual) data by YCharts

Apple is overpriced:

Apple has benefited tremendously from Samsung's (OTC:SSNLF) Problems.

Samsung is coming back and Apple shares have priced in a 28% gain since then, or some $150B in market cap gains. Currently, Apple sports a rich 16-17x P/E, which is the highest in 5 years.

Look at the incredible run Apple has had since the Samsung Note problems which began in September of 2016.

AAPL data by YCharts

Apple stock on fire from Samsung's flames

According to fresh statistics from IDC's Worldwide Quarterly Mobile Phone Tracker, Samsung shipped 72.5 million smartphones during the three-month period ending in September, good for 20 percent of the global market. The figure is down 13.5 percent from 83.8 million units shipped in the year ago quarter. The last time Samsung took only 20 percent of the global market was in the fourth quarter of 2014, back when Apple trailed the Korean tech giant by only 0.16 percent. (via Apple insider)

Slow growth:

Considering the extent of the good fortune Apple and the iPhone have received due to Samsung's problems, why weren't Apple's results stronger?

This is the best they can achieve when a major competitor is temporarily hobbled from competition? 3% growth.

Innovation:

The last product news from Apple was a clearance sale on slow-selling iPads and a "new" Red iPhone.

And Tesla is introducing the Model 3, which is loved by its customers in a way few companies can achieve.

Tesla crushes Consumer Reports Owner Satisfaction ranking again - 91% would buy again, 2nd and 3rd at 84% and 77% (via Electeck)

It's hard not to notice how the buzz and innovation of Tesla reminds one of the early days of Apple.

Short term vs. medium term:

The common caveat of bullish analysts on Apple is that there is little in terms of innovation that will move the needle. The product offerings of the iPhone, iPad, computers, and services are still good businesses that throw off nice earnings, margins, and cash flow.

How is the company innovating enough to keep these businesses viable and successful in the medium to long term.

For years, Apple has offered similar products with minor improvements. This has to improve in the medium term and long term or Apple will suffer.

Attracting talent:

Apple needs to keep getting the best engineering talent.

Ask yourself if you were a young tech engineer in silicon valley - who would you want to work for? Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Tesla, Uber (Private:UBER), Snapchat (NYSE:SNAP), Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), an AI company, or a robotics company.

Or would you want to work on the iPhone upgrade?

There is little debate that Tesla is incredibly innovative and Elon Musk would be a huge benefit in the war for recruiting talent in silicon valley.

Financial cost: Minimal

A Tesla acquisition by Apple would be minimal in terms of cash or stock as viewed by the enormous cash the company generates and the gains from the Samsung problems. The potential benefits of the deal for the medium and long term would be enormous.

Financial benefit: The car business is incredibly capital intensive. Tesla would benefit tremendously by having access to inexpensive capital. This would be a huge benefit to the company and allow management to focus on running the company and not worry about debt, stock sales, and funding of operations.

Valuation: I would expect at least a 30% premium for Tesla or about a $65B deal $390/share. I don't see money as the main motivation for Elon Musk, though. In my opinion, he would need to see the value of the merger or want to eventually be the CEO of Apple.

TSLA data by YCharts

Apple Car:

Rumors continue to swirl that Apple is working on a car dubbed "Project Titan."

A Tesla acquisition would create synergies with any existing Apple car program and the combined entity could have enormous cost benefits. This would also allow management to focus on its existing businesses and not have to risk the expensive launch of an Apple car.

Synergies:

Imagine all the synergies of talent, products, and vision that a combination could entail. There is no question a combination would create a dynamic innovative company with financial stability. Apple lacks serious innovation and Tesla lacks financial stability. Win. Win.

Diversify product line:

The future of smartphones is not certain.

Will a handheld device be obsolete in 12-15 years? It is possible with the speed of innovation and technology that we might not need or use smartphones in 12-15 years. This is another medium-term issue for Apple. We are starting to hear speculation and technologists predict a future with wearable screens and the like. The dominant Apple business could be vulnerable to this type of future without the need for a handheld device.

Problems and conflicts:

Tim Cook: The reason this deal won't happen even if it makes strategic sense is that Tim Cook stands to lose too much from the deal. Elon Musk would be an immediate threat to become CEO of Apple sooner or later, as he is much more of a visionary leader and Tim Cook is more of a manager of assets, in my opinion. Elon Musk would be a clear threat to overtake Cook as CEO and Tim Cook seems way too conservative to take that kind of risk, especially if it represents risk to him personally.

Elon Musk: I don't see this merger being attractive to Elon Musk unless he wants to be CEO of Apple and finds that possibility attractive.

Valuation: I would expect at least a 30% premium for Tesla or about $65B. I don't see the price as an issue. Tesla is expensive but it makes enormous sense for Apple in the long and medium term.

Complacency:

The reason Apple should consider doing this deal is because they are too complacent and lack innovation as a company. Buying Tesla is a bold and innovative move and it's unlikely to come from a complacent company.

Conclusion:

Apple and Tesla present a near perfect synergy: Apple lacks serious growth and innovation and Tesla lacks financial stability.

Using Apple stock to acquire Tesla and fill gaps in growth, innovation, talent, and leadership would be a better use of cash than buying back stock at all-time highs.

The costs are minimal and the benefits to the medium term and long term are substantial.