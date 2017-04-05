Why Not Buy 6% Yielding Stag Industrial For A DGI Portfolio?

If you like income-producing stocks that reliably pay a dividend on a regular basis, real estate investment trust Stag Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) may be for you. The commercial REIT has a diversified property portfolio and good dividend coverage stats that make the dividend pretty safe. Importantly, Stag Industrial is a good fit for a long term dividend growth portfolio as the REIT's dividend continues to grow. Though Stag Industrial's valuation has risen quite a bit lately, the dividend yield and growth potential make the REIT a buy regardless.

Real estate investment trusts are excellent long term income vehicles. Companies that run REIT business models assemble a portfolio of real estate properties that are leased to (commercial) tenants on the basis of long term lease contracts, many of which include rent escalators. The cash flow from the properties, after paying for operating expenses, is then distributed to shareholders in the form of a monthly or quarterly dividend. In the case of Stag Industrial, the company has a highly diversified industrial real estate portfolio that produces steady income for the REIT and very robust dividend coverage stats.

Stag Industrial's Core FFO Has Exceeded The REIT's Dividend Rate In Each Of The Last Six Quarters

Whenever an income vehicle is up for evaluation, income investors should look at the company's dividend coverage in order to determine whether it can grow its current dividend payout, or at least maintain it.

Stag Industrial has no problems at all covering its dividend with cash flow. The industrial REIT pulled in $0.40/share in core funds from operations, on average, in the last six quarters, handsomely exceeding the average dividend rate of ~$0.35/share. Stag Industrial's core funds from operations have also exceeded the REIT's cumulative quarterly dividend in each of the last six quarters, attesting to the high quality of Stag Industrial's cash flow.

Source: Achilles Research

Stag Industrial Is Not Cheap...For A Reason

Robust dividend coverage strongly tilts the odds in favor of continued dividend growth, even though Stag Industrial will likely continue to grow its dividend slowly...Just like it did in the past. The bad news, however, is that Stag Industrial is not as uncovered as we income investors wished it would be. Dividend investors looking for a good income deal have already caught on, buying into the industrial REIT and chasing the share price higher.

Based on the REIT's Q4-16 results, income investors have to pay ~15x run-rate core FFO, which is far from being a bargain. On the other hand, investors get access to a 5.56 percent yield, and a dividend that is likely to grow in the future.

Your Takeaway

Stag Industrial offers income investors a good deal, even though shares are far from being cheap. The industrial REIT has had very good dividend coverage and overearned its dividend rate in each of the last six quarters. Stag Industrial can exploit the resulting headroom by investing more money into the expansion of the REIT's industrial real estate portfolio, and/or by paying shareholders a higher dividend. Since Stag Industrial is also a monthly dividend payer, the REIT lends itself to a DGI portfolio. Buy for income generation.

Disclosure: I am/we are long STAG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.