Gap: Steady With Potential 40% Upside

Meanwhile, with an effective tax rate of nearly 40%, Gap would be one of the major beneficiaries of the Trump administration’s tax agenda.

Recent developments suggest that the likelihood that a border tax will be imposed on imports is low, relieving a potential pressure on Gap’s margins.

Gap has been a steady performer in the retail apparel sector, with comparable store sales rising at a faster pace than the sector as a whole.

Gap shares have risen by 28% (compared to 2.8% for the S&P Retail SPDR and around 14% for the S&P500) since we first wrote in June 2016.

Analysis

Does the Soft US Retail Market bode poorly for Gap's First Quarter?

US Retail Sales may have been up 3.7% in the first two months of 2017 - but clothing and accessories stores trailed the overall sector, reporting zero growth during the period as a delay in tax rebates kept shoppers of non-essentials on the sidelines.

Despite this seemingly poor forward indicator, Gap's (NYSE:GPS) own numbers for this past January were relatively strong. Its overall comparable store sales grew by 3% and 2%, respectively, at its Gap and Old Navy stores. Its recent performance compares favorably to the respective 3% and 8% contractions it witnessed at Gap and Old Navy in January 2016.

Negative headwinds at Banana Republic, where sales contracted by 4% (compared to a plunge of 17% a year earlier) kept Gap's overall sales growth at just 1% for the period - but the struggling division is headed for a shakeup with Gap appointing a new global headed who will join the company in May.

Dividend and Recent Performance

Gap's shares have had a fairly solid 2017 to-date, rising 8.24% in the first quarter and surpassing the return of the S&P500 during this period by about 270-basis points. It also trounced the performance of the S&P Retail ETF, which fell by 4.15% in the comparable period.

We wrote about Gap in mid-2016, setting a price target of $33 per share over the next 24 months - or approximately 70% upside at the time. In the intervening period, Gap shares have risen by 28% (compared to just a 2.8% return for the S&P Retail SPDR and around 14% for the S&P500), putting it on rough pace to achieve our 24-month target.

Even so, Gap still retains an attractive dividend yield of 3.79%, which is close to double the current yield of the S&P500 and is slightly better than the average yield of its peer group.

The driver behind Gap's relatively good share performance has been a lack of surprises - the company has met or slightly exceeded Wall Street's expectations in the last four quarters, unlike other retail stocks which have seen a lot of volatility around their guidance.

No Border Tax Could be Good News…

With the failure of the Trump administration to pass its repeal and replacement of the Affordable Care Act, observers are optimistic that this could give pause to another of President Trump's earlier pronouncements: A border tax meant to prevent US companies from shifting production of goods sold in the United States overseas.

The border tax would have been around 10% of the value of the goods imported and would have impacted Gap significantly, as the vast majority of the roughly $12 Billion in apparel it sells in the United States would have been subjected to this charge. Using Gap's Fiscal 2016 results, we estimate that a border tax would have resulted in a 340-basis point drop in its gross margin, translating into a decline of $0.14 per share in Gap's earnings.

Gap's guidance for its Fiscal 2017 is for non-GAAP earnings of $2.05 per share - for earnings growth of about 5%. In the event that a border tax is imposed, this could push Gap's EPS down to $1.90 per share, all things remaining equal or an earnings contraction of 6%. Fortunately for Gap, it appears that conservative opposition to a border tax has given the administration pause, particularly as it could scupper Trump's tax reform agenda.

… As Could Lower Taxes

Gap's effective tax rate for all of its Fiscal 2016 was nearly 40%, which translated to a charge of $1.12 per share. A lower tax rate of 20% could have brought Gap's effective tax rate to around 24% last year, for a $0.44 benefit.

It should be noted that Gap isn't anticipating a reduction in its effective tax rate - its guidance calls for an effective tax rate for 2017 at 39%. What this means is that any tax legislation introduced with effectivity for the current fiscal year could introduce earnings upside of $0.20 to $0.30 per share.

But the Onus is still on Execution

Ultimately, however, Gap still needs to execute - on the revenue front, its guidance is for flat to slightly positive growth. Investors should note that this was before the announcement of Banana Republic's leadership change, which saw a 7% decline in its same-store sales in fiscal 2016.

Parsing the press release of Mark Breitbard's appointment to run Banana Republic, it appears that he has a turnaround mandate - so Banana Republic reporting a 3% to 5% decline for the whole of Fiscal 2017 could be considered a victory. Even so, Gaps overall performance will still depend on comparable sales at its main brand stores. The early indications are positive, at least judging from the relatively good performance of Gap compared to the apparel store sector as a whole. Moreover, Gap appears to have improved on both the design and value fronts, which should attract more foot traffics in the spring and summer months.

All that being said, we don't see Gap posting runaway revenue numbers in the next year. As it has done in recent years, Gap will drive its per-share performance through a combination of operational deleveraging and share buybacks rather than strong sales growth.

Conclusion

Currently, Gap is trading at just 12-times its trailing earnings. Earnings are actually expected to contract this year to $2 per share but we anticipate that the company will deliver on around $2.03 this year, which implies a 12-times forward multiple. This is less than half the forward multiple of its peer group and over 6 points lower than the multiple for the S&P500. In short, even after rising 28%, Gap shares are still relatively cheap.

We therefore reiterate our $33 price target for Gap - at this price, Gap's multiple would translate to 16.3-times forward earnings - still a considerable discount to the retail apparel sector and a moderate discount to the broader market. In our view, Gap remains the steady performer amidst a sea of retail stocks that are being buffeted by intense competition, cost pressures and an uncertain tax environment.

Considering the foregoing, investors who are seeking exposure to the sector would do well to take positions in the stock today. They'll be reward: our price target together with Gap's dividend yield implies a 40% total return.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GPS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Black Coral Research, Inc. is a team of writers who provide unique perspective to help inform dividend investors. This article was written by Jonathan Lara, one of our Senior Analysts. We did not receive compensation for this article (other than from Seeking Alpha), and we have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article. Black Coral Research, Inc. is not a registered investment advisor or broker/dealer. Readers are advised that the material contained herein should be used solely for informational purposes. Investing involves risk, including the loss of principal. Readers are solely responsible for their own investment decisions.