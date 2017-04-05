Touchdown: Amazon

At first glance, Amazon's (NASDAQ:AMZN) new deal to live stream Thursday Night Football games next season is a massive win for the company. It should bring an influx of subscribers to their Prime service and a lot of additional advertising revenue. However, there are some negatives to consider and discussions on whether or not it is too late to get involved in the company's very inflated stock; I will now try and cover most of the key talking points.

(Source: SportsVideo)

Amazon is a very solid company, in 2016 it was able to generate $140 billion in revenues and it continues to innovate and expand across the tech industry; including attempted implementation of new drone technology and its Amazon Go store. However, in my opinion if you are not already on board with the stock then it is probably too late and too risky to join the rally - AMZN has grown around 70% already since last year and is now valued at over $900 per share with an incredibly inflated P/E of around 200. Their new deal may well add to the current stock price and due to the innovative and expansive nature of the company there will likely be other events within the next year to do the same but at this price the risk of buying in probably outweighs the potential rewards.

However, I do feel very bullish about the new deal. Last year, Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) won the Thursday Night Football package and it was a contestant for this year too; Amazon has paid $50 million for the rights which is an estimated 5 times larger than what Twitter paid for 2016. In my opinion, this price tag is probably a minority of what Amazon would have been willing to pay given the attention that it will bring to its Prime subscription service. Prime has a price tag of $100 per year, so, completely disregarding revenue made from advertisements, it would only take an additional 500,000 subscribers (on top of their current 66 million) for the package to completely pay for itself. This could prove to be the catalyst that they have needed to speed up the number of new subscribers again, and I think we can expect future expansions with this NFL-deal if it is to be a success next season.

Last year, the Twitter deal brought in an average of 2.7 million viewers across the 10 games streamed compared to the 15 million that watched it directly on CBS (NYSE:CBS), proving that the live streaming service is enticing a large audience but doesn't yet rival the number still watching on traditional television services. Twitter had secured the highest profile sports streaming package and many other leagues have tried to replicate this success since, with Twitter and Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) being the main mediums for this service. However, I believe that the nature of Amazon Prime as a video center leaves it in good stead to collect these sports packages and host the whole lot, if AMZN sees it as a profitable enough opportunity.

Potential pitfalls in the deal are the probable lack of high profile games that Thursday nights will receive and the increased price of the deal as competition heats up to become the number one online live streaming platform. Also, whilst the streaming service was readily available on Twitter last season, customers may not be as willing to have to pay to subscribe to Prime to get a service this year that they previously had for free.

To conclude, I see this deal as a wholly positive venture for Amazon with a lot of potential for future expansion into sports live streaming if this acquisition is a profitable enough idea. I have no doubt that the deal will pay for itself in terms of new Prime subscribers but we can expect the price to maintain streaming rights will grow exponentially over the years. I believe that the deal will be music to the ears of current shareholders, however, at the current price and P/E ratio I wouldn't recommend trying to get in on the rise from this announcement unless you have already bought in; in which case, enjoy the rally.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.