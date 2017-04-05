Fear And Greed Explorations: SLV Breaks Out From A 9-Month Downtrend

Silver Scoreboard: 5-day = 0.58%, 1-month = 4.6%, 3-month = 11.28%, YTD = 14.2%, 1-year = 20.91%

"Heads I win, tails I lose a little" - Mohnish Pabrai

Overview

It's a very interesting time to be a bull in the world of silver. On March 28th, we got a clean break and close above the top of a 9-month descending channel in the SLV (NYSEARCA: SLV). Furthermore, the very next day we got our first open and close above the downtrend line. Thus, the natural question to ask is whether or not it is the time to enter for a speculation. In my last article I said to wait for both an open and a close above the downtrend line and that's what I did. I bought at the open of March 30th around 17.2 a share.

I like this trade because silver showed resilience as gold moved lower last week, the break above a long term downtrend is significant, the technicals look good, I think some miscellaneous factors like the macro environment and political atmosphere are in silver's favor, and most importantly the reward to risk ratio looks appealing. Furthermore, the breakout is above a very significant level so this could very well be the beginning of a real push higher. If silver, not the SLV, can break above $18.75 then speculators will be looking towards $21 per ounce. My stop loss is at 16.95 and my first price target is at 17.88 a share. Thus, my reward to risk ratio is 2.72. I typically like swings that offer a reward to risk of 3 or better, but 2.72 is solid and that's only considering my first price target. I choose the level of 16.95 as my stop loss because that would put the SLV back in the descending channel, 17 is a significant level of support, and the 200-day moving average is at 17.14.

Last week I talked about how speculators were looking for silver to show resilience and it has thus far. Silver doesn't trade in lock step with gold but there is an undeniably strong correlation. Last week gold moved back down after being powered higher the week before by speculators and investors worrying about what the failed repeal of the ACA means for robust fiscal and regulatory policy. I mentioned in my gold article, 1 week ago, that I thought gold would probably see some pressure as investors rotated back into risk on assets after they have digested the failed ACA repeal. I stated: ""The only concern I have is knowing that much of the appreciation from last week was due to a risk off sentiment and that sentiment should start to fade, so gold could see some pressure in the week ahead as people move back to a more risk on sentiment." Gold did move down, but silver didn't and I find that interesting. In fact, the SLV ended the week higher than it began and the GLD closed out the week lower.

Silver is currently up 14.2% YTD and gold is only up 8.68%. A regression analysis shows that silver has historically amplified the move of gold by 45%, but it is currently magnifying the appreciation in gold by 63.5%. I think that the inverse of what gold and silver did during the first three months of 2016 is occurring. Silver lagged gold, during Q1 of 2016, because people were viewing silver more through an industrial metal lens instead of through a precious metal lens. Any long time silver trader, and I know two of them, will tell you that silver is at times viewed as gold's cousin and at times is more valued based upon its industrial uses. Silver lagged because Q1 of 2016 involved expansive talks about meandering world economies that were perhaps setting up to experience, or were experiencing depending on the economist that you asked, deflationary pressures. Also, China was a big concern and purely industrial metals like copper and nickel reflected the fact that investors were concerned about global growth. Well, we now live in an environment where growth is expected. This sort of narrative, if it continues, benefits silver.

I think silver will continue to outperform gold because of two primary factors. Firstly, it benefits from the narrative of an expanding US economy and a global economic environment which is improving. This is due to much of its value being dependent upon its industrial uses. Silver is extremely useful because it can attain a higher polish than any other metal and because of its electrical/thermal conductivity and reflectivity. Secondly, gold will do well during rotations to risk off assets, which will naturally benefit silver. There's certainly a great deal of political risk that is lurking, which is evident from the moves that we've witnessed in various markets over the past few months.

Lastly, I want to wrap up my overview with a brief discussion of the correlation that exists between the SLV and the GLD ETFs. I'm a speculator when it comes to the metal markets so my short term correlation is calculated over 10 days, mid-term is over 20 days, and my long term is 60 days. I use these periods because they are short term, but still meaningful. My short term works out to be two trading weeks, the mid-term is a month worth of action, and the long term is a fiscal quarter worth of action. The SLV is exhibiting a strong correlation to the GLD currently over the mid and long term time frames with a correlation above .9 for both. However, the correlation over the short term is weak. In fact, the correlation has only been lower than it currently is 13 times in the past 2 years. The current 10-day correlation is at .5. The square of the coefficient is equal to the percent of the variation in one variable that is related to the variation in the other, so only 25% of the variation of the two ETFs are related. This latest correlation reading has occurred as the result of gold and silver diverging over the past week and I expect the correlation, over the short term, to firm back up with the GLD narrowing in on its 200-day moving average.

The COT Report

I think COT reports are much more useful when put into a historical context. Thus, I want to see how bullish or bearish the most recent reports are relative to the most bullish and bearish positioning over the preceding 5 years. A reading of 100 would represent a given group being more bullish than they have ever been over the past 5 years and a reading of 0 would mean that their current position is more bearish than they have ever been over the past 5 years. The most powerful readings, as far as predictive power, come when there are extreme readings and/or divergence.

The prior report had commercial producers and users in the 13th percentile and speculators in the 88th percentile. Last week I stated that the COT analysis should be a concern for bulls:

"Commercial producers/users are essentially saying that the current prices are expensive. Producers are looking to hedge at the current levels because they want to offload as much as they can at the current prices and users are not looking to lock in their inventory needs because they think prices will go lower. Speculators' positioning is in the 88th percentile, which implies a high level of bullishness. The majority of speculators that would go long on silver are likely already long."

The current reading has speculators increasing their bullishness to the 92nd percentile and commercial producers/users became more bearish with their current positioning registering in the 9th percentile. I think speculators are really looking for the break of $18.75 an ounce, which would be a sign that silver will ultimately make a strong push higher.

Ichimoku Cloud analysis

((The chart is of a 1-year time frame) - Tenkan-sen = yellow, Kijun-Sen = blue, Span A = yellow, Span B = blue, Chikou span = grey)

Overall, I see two out of three things that I look for lining up. The trend is bullish with the price above the Kumo. The Kumo is the green cloud area on the chart shown above. Furthermore, the Tenkan-sen, the fast-moving average, is above the Kijun-Sen, which is the slow-moving average. The only thing that isn't lined up is the Chikou Span, the grey lagging indicator, which is not confirming the trend with it currently being below the price of 26 periods past. However, the chikou span looks like it is about to confirm the trend.

Support/Resistance

Next level of major resistance - 17.50

Major support - 16.69

Minor support - 16.86

Moving Averages

((The chart is of a 1-year time frame) - moving averages: red = 5 days, orange = 9 days, yellow = 13 days, green = 20 days, blue = 50 days, purple = 125 days, grey = 200 days)

The chart depicts the bulls in full control with the current price being above all 7 of the critical moving averages. Currently the 5-, 9-, and 200-day moving averages stand in the way of the SLV breaking down through the critical support level of 17. Overall, the moving averages paint an extremely bullish picture. I will be watching to see how the SLV interacts with the 200 day moving average.

5-day moving average support: 17.24

9-day moving average support: 17.11

13-day moving average support: 16.94

20-day moving average support: 16.68

50-day moving average support: 16.76

125-day moving average support: 16.9

200-day moving average support: 17.14

MACD & RSI Provided For Further Context

MACD: The signal line is above the base line and both lines are above zero, which is very bullish.

RSI: A reading of 65.57 suggests that the SLV is fairly overbought, but overbought readings will always be seen during robust moves to the upside.

The Bottom Line

The technicals, sentiment, and a few other considerations suggest to me that we have a real shot of this breakout being the start of a nice push higher. I will be watching how silver handles the $18.75 an ounce level. $18.75 is significant due to the role that it played in the last rally to $20 an ounce which happened in June of 2016. Breaking $18.75 was a clear sign that $20 an ounce was around the corner and the $18.75 level acted as support until October of 2016.

Lastly, silver went on to rally 49% over the next 7 months following the rate hike in 2015 and 9.4% over the next two months after the 2016 hike, so perhaps we are looking at another post hike rally. No one knows where the metals are heading, so I firmly believe that you put your money at risk when you have a strong reward to risk ratio and when sentiment and technicals favor the move. As the quote at the beginning of my article states, "heads I win, tails I lose a little". Good luck.

Author's note: To get more investment ideas like this as soon as they are published, click on my profile and hit the big orange "Follow" button and choose the real-time alerts option. I write about various topics, but I have a particular passion for biotech equities and gold. If you found this article helpful then you may want to take a look on the analysis I just did on the GLD due to gold and silvers interwoven nature. Click here.

My latest activities: I will be posting brief notes on my Instablog when I see interesting speculations (day trades & swing trades). I'm doing this because big winners often develop so fast that I can't write and publish a detailed article in time for readers to be able to capitalize. I've only done three posts so far, but there's already been some big winners like Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: CATB), which went for up over 60% the day after I mentioned it. I enjoy the community on Seeking Alpha and I'm excited to continue to help people build their brokerage accounts. Thanks for reading and good luck.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SLV.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.