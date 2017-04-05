Hess's Bakken-Based MLP Finally Starts Trading On April 5th

I suspect given the rise in WTI back above $51, combined with the Dakota Access Pipeline coming into service, units in HESM will likely trade above the IPO range.

Shares in the MLP will start trading (April 5, 2017), but it's too late to get in on the IPO units (expected in a range of $19-$21).

Back in 2014, Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) announced plans to unleash shareholder value by contributing Bakken midstream infrastructure assets to the formation of an MLP. I reported on the prospective IPO in this Seeking Alpha article back in August of 2014. But the IPO never happened (until last week). Instead, faced with a deteriorating MLP market and declining oil price after Saudi Arabia's decision to "protect market share" by over-producing, Hess entered 50/50 joint venture with Global Infrastructure Partners ("GIP") for $2.675 billion in cash.

But last week Hess announced it had finally commenced the IPO of Hess Midstream Partners (Pending:HESM). It is too late to participate in the IPO shares because HESM will start public trading on April 5, 2017. However, let's take a look at HESM in order to inform investors who may want to invest in the MLP once trading begins.

Ownership Structure

The IPO of 12,500,000 common LP units are expected to go out at a price between $19 and $21 per common unit. The underwriters have a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,875,000 common units at the IPO price.

The LP units offered to the public represent a ~22.5% LP interest (25.8% if the full allotment is issued) in the partnership. Hess and GIP will each own 50% of the remaining LP interest in the Partnership, and Hess Infrastructure Partners LP, a joint-venture 50% owned by Hess and 50% owned by GIP, will own all of the equity interests in the Partnership's general partner ("GP") and all of the Partnership's incentive distribution rights.

The ownership structure is shown below:

Source: Hess Corp. SEC Filing S-1/A

Assets

Source: Hess Corp. SEC Filing S-1/A

The financial details of the initial assets are shown below:

According to the S-1/A filing, the total pro-forma adjusted EBITDA for full-year 2016 attributable to HESM's ownership stake in these assets amounted to $62.5 million. At the midpoint of the IPO price ($20/unit), a full-allotment issuance (14.375 million units) would reap proceeds of an estimated $287.5 million, or a 4.6x multiple on adjusted annual EBITDA. Generally, that is a very attractive multiple for midstream assets considering an ~8x ratio is typical for gathering, processing, storage, and terminal assets.

The MLP will have no debt to start with and an undrawn $300 million credit facility.

Distributions

The GP will own all of the incentive distribution rights and there will be a 50/50 top-split for quarterly distributions above $0.45/unit:

The partnership intends to make an initial distribution of $0.30/unit ($1.20 annually, or 6% at the midpoint of the expected IPO price).

Pro forma distributable cash flow generated during the year ended December 31, 2016 was $56.3 million. The amount of DCF HESM must generate to support the $0.30/unit minimum quarterly distribution for four quarters on our common units and subordinated units to be outstanding immediately after the offering, and the corresponding distributions for the GP's 2% interest, is approximately $66.8 million. That is, the partnership will start-out of the gate with an estimated annual DCF shortfall of $10.5 million (based on its initial distribution of $0.30/unit).

Outlook

There is no question the Bakken has had a tough time of it the last couple of years as oil production has dropped from over 1.2 million bpd to less than 1 million:

Source: EIA

However, the price of WTI seems to have found a home around $50/bbl. Better yet, the recent start-up of the Dakota Access Pipeline ("DAPL") this month will be a significant catalyst for GP (well, the 50% GP) Hess Corporation. John Kilduff said on CNBC yesterday that he expects DAPL will save Hess $5/bbl in transport fees for its Bakken production as compared to rail. As reported in this Reuters article, Hess plans to triple the number of rigs it will operate in North Dakota this year and will move 30% of its existing Bakken production from rail to DAPL.

Hess's current Bakken production is around 100,000 bpd. So a 30% move that saves ~$5/bbl could produce an estimated $50 million plus annual revenue uplift for Hess. And the lower transportation costs using DAPL will (finally) encourage production growth in the Bakken.

Source: Hess February Credit Suisse Presentation (available here).

As shown in the graphic above, Hess has one of the best leaseholds in the Bakken. In addition, Hess has more DSUs in the core of the play than any other operator (~350). Increasing the rig count from 2 to 6 this year will certainly boost volume through the MLP's two major assets: the G&P segment and the Tioga gas processing plant. The effect of moving 30% of production from rail to the DAPL will have a less certain effect (likely negative) on the Tioga rail terminal asset, but that is a minor asset in comparison to the rest of HESM's infrastructure.

Meantime, note that Hess owns a 30% stake in the recently announced discovery made by operator Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) in the Stabroek block in offshore Guyana. That discovery was in addition to two prior discoveries in Guyana: Payara-1 and Liza, which kicked everything off back in 2015. Liza was a massive discovery that encountered 295 feet of high-quality pay dirt. In addition to the Payara discovery, appraisal drilling at Liza-3 identified an additional high quality, deeper reservoir directly below the Liza field, which is estimated to contain between 100-150 million oil equivalent barrels.

The companies are still evaluating the reservoir, but it is clearly a world-class discovery. While these discoveries will obviously not have a direct impact on the Bakken midstream assets, it is good news for Hess, improves its financial outlook, and will potentially reduce the cost of capital for it, and possibly the MLP as well.

From a growth perspective going forward, much of the growth in the Bakken will obviously depend on the price of WTI. That said, after working on efficiencies (drilling, completions, transport, etc.) in the play over the past two years, the recent firming of WTI, and the big catalyst - DAPL coming online, Hess Midstream Partners appears to be in an ideal position to benefit from increased activity in the Bakken.

In addition, from a drop-down perspective, the inventory consists of:

80% of the G&P segment.

80% of the Tioga Gas Plant.

80% of the Terminaling and Export segment.

In total, 100% of all these assets delivered $308.2 million in adjusted EBITDA last year. That means the MLP has a potential to grow EBITDA by ~4x just from drops. Production increases by Hess in the Bakken will only increase the growth potential, and could easily double the current inventory EBITDA were production to double over the next few years.

Risks

In addition to the typical risks with midstream MLPs (commodity price risk, volume risk, damage to pipeline, assets, regulatory, etc., etc.) there are two primary risks associated with HESM:

The ability of Hess Corp. to grow production in the Bakken, and as a result, increase the volumes through the MLP's assets.

The ability to grow DCF over the next 4 quarters to cover the targeted initial distribution rate ($16.7 million per quarter, or $66.8 million per year). That implies a $10.5 million increase (19%) over full year 2016 DCF.

Summary & Conclusion

Hess Midstream Partners was expected to price its IPO at between $19 and $21/unit. Given the expected 6% payout, it will likely trade up tomorrow, depending on the over-allotment and investor appetite. Not knowing what price HESM will open at tomorrow, I cannot give a buy or sell recommendation.

But one thing is clear: The attractive 4.6x multiple estimate (based on full-allotment and $20/unit) is somewhat offset by concerns of covering the initial quarterly distribution throughout the year. That will obviously depend on Hess growing Bakken production as the distribution obligations will require an approximate 20% uplift in the MLP's attributable EBITDA as compared to full year 2016. Considering that Hess will increase the active rig count in the Bakken from 2 to 6 this year, odds are that it will be able to come close, if not exceed, that goal.

Note: Given the uncertainty of the price HESM units will open at on April 5, 2017, the information in this article was meant to assist investors so that they can make an educated decision on whether or not they want to participate in the long-awaited availability of Hess's Bakken MLP.

Disclosure: I am/we are long XOM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am an engineer, not a CFA. The information and data presented in this article were obtained from company documents and/or sources believed to be reliable, but have not been independently verified. Therefore, the author cannot guarantee their accuracy. Please do your own research and contact a qualified investment advisor. I am not responsible for investment decisions you make.