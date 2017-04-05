J.C. Penney: Opportunity On The Crash

J.C. Penney's (NYSE:JCP) shares have been kicked to the curb this year as investors started to fear the impact of store closures on the company's sales and earnings trajectory. J.C. Penney has already said that it will close more than 100 underperforming stores in an effort to slash costs and boost profitability, but that announcement didn't have the desired effect on investor sentiment at all. J.C. Penney's shares have continued to drop in 2017, but they have fallen too far, too fast, in my opinion.

J.C. Penney is in a difficult spot: The retailer reported 4th quarter earnings and comparable store sales growth that were below expectations. J.C. Penney's 4th quarter comparable store sales actually declined 0.7 percent, pointing to continued weakness in the retail segment. The retailer's 2017 comp and margin guidance was not that great, too.

J.C. Penney said that it expects its comparable store sales growth rate to fall somewhere in a range of minus 1 and plus 1 percent in 2017, and that its gross margin is expected to tick up 20-40 basis points Y/Y. That was not enough to entice investors to buy into the retailer, and the announcement of store closures only helped to instill more anxiety into them. With comparable store sales declining, a rather weak guidance for the year, and the announcement of store closures appearing as a desperate attempt to turn things around, investors have largely stayed clear of J.C. Penney.

J.C. Penney's share chart speaks a clear language. So far in 2017, investors have shaved off ~32 percent of J.C. Penney's valuation.

Source: StockCharts.com

J.C. Penney Is Cheap And Oversold

While J.C. Penney's 2017 guidance is not spectacular in any way, it surely shouldn't have given investors a reason to dump the stock at any price. Thanks to the emotionally-fueled sell-off in the last several months and investors' desire to exit the retail sector, J.C. Penney's shares now have a rather compelling reward-to-risk ratio in my opinion.

For one thing, J.C. Penney's shares are oversold. Further, J.C. Penney is in the bargain after the latest drop in market price. The retailer's shares can be picked up for less than ~10x next year's estimated profits.

There is yet another reason to consider J.C. Penney on the drop, and this reason relates to the overall resilience of the U.S. economy. The U.S. economy is growing healthily, and unemployment sits below 5 percent. A strong labor market and gains made in terms of wage growth are poised to drive consumer spending, which in turn should make J.C. Penney's cash registers ring. I believe there is way too much negativity attached to J.C. Penney for the time being, and the company is not being valued fairly at all.

Your Takeaway

As far as I am concerned, this is not the worst time to buy into J.C. Penney as a spec. The retailer's guidance for 2017 was not great, but also not as much of a disaster as the market would want investors to believe, and the company is slashing costs and closing underperforming stores. J.C. Penney's shares are oversold and too cheap now, tilting the reward-to-risk ratio in favor of enterprising investors. Buy for capital appreciation.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JCP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.