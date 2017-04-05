General Electric: Dividend Juggernaut

General Electric (NYSE:GE) lends itself to a dividend growth portfolio. The industrial company has sold off its financial assets held within GE Capital, and the company is on track to continue to return mountains of capital back to shareholders, resulting in a higher base dividend. General Electric's giant products and services portfolio translates into a high degree of diversification for investors. A growing yield on cost is the biggest reason for income investors to consider General Electric at today's price point.

I think investors would want to see General Electric as an income vehicle, first and foremost, rather than a bet on capital appreciation. General Electric has paid a quarterly dividend since 1899, supported by a cash flow-strong business network that spans the entire world. General Electric is a widely diversified industrial conglomerate that should continue to produce a lot of free cash flow for the company, which in turn backs the company's dividend. As a result, General Electric's dividend is of high quality, and will likely be paid whether the world economy as a whole is doing great, or not so great.

Significant Capital Returns And A Growing Cash Dividend

Almost two years ago General Electric said that it will sell its financial assets held within GE Capital in order for GE to become a simpler, more efficient, more manageable company. General Electric eventually sold hundreds of billions worth of financial assets, shrinking GE and returning a significant amount of cash to shareholders. In 2016, for instance, General Electric returned a total of $30.5 billion to investors of which $8.5 billion were spent on the company's dividend, and $22.0 billion were spent on share buybacks.

Without a doubt, share buybacks (and the expectation thereof) have fueled General Electric's rising share price in 2015 and 2016, but the dividend is where the real story is.

Dividends have great value for investors for obvious reasons, but this value is even higher when the stock market isn't doing all that well, and capital gains are much harder to come by. If you are invested in GE, for example, or any other high quality U.S. company with a significant earnings and dividend history, you don't have to worry about the daily ups and downs of the stock market at all. You make an investment today, sit back, collect the dividend paycheck, reinvest. It's that simple. Income and wealth generation on auto pilot.

General Electric's dividend has risen from $0.10/share in April 2010 to $0.24/share in April 2017, a total increase of 140 percent. General Electric's board of directors only recently hiked its regular quarterly cash dividend from $0.23/share to $0.24/share.

Importantly, General Electric is on track to return a boatload of cash to shareholders in 2017, too. Total projected capital to be spend on share buybacks and shareholder dividends this year: ~$20 billion.

Source: General Electric

Your Takeaway

I think it helps to see General Electric as an income vehicle, first and foremost, and not as a play on higher share prices. General Electric has paid dividends for a long period of time, and something especially catastrophic must happen for the company to stop paying dividends. In other words: GE is the perfect income vehicle for dividend investors that don't want to spend too much time monitoring their portfolio positions.

As a matter of fact, General Electric's dividend is of high quality, backed by sufficient cash flow produced by a highly diversified industrial enterprise. Further, General Electric is likely going to grow its dividend in the future which translates into a growing yield on cost for income investors, too. Management's commitment to GE's dividend has been extraordinary. Buy for income generation.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GE.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.