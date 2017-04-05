Barrick Gold - A Wasted Decade

Recently, I read a particularly interesting article about Barrick Gold's (NYSE:ABX) impressive recent free cash flow generation. The author of that piece (SomaBull), who probably knows more about gold and precious metals than I ever will, suggested that Barrick shares have "strong appreciation potential". My intention with this article is not to disagree with that statement, rather, I will look back at the last 10 year period and demonstrate how Barrick wasted it.

The most incredible chart in that article is this overview of Barrick's free cash flow over this period:

While the author looks at that chart and focuses on the record free cash flow generated in 2016, I look at it and think "wow, that is a lot of negative free cash flow". In fact, as per Morningstar, Barrick generated more than $2 billion in NEGATIVE free cash flow from 2007 through 2016.

However, the bulls will counter that resource companies should be valued on their reserves instead of ability to generate free cash flow. This is not an opinion I agree with, but let's briefly go back in time to the end of 2006 to investigate how well Barrick grew its reserves during this period.

As of the end of 2006, Barrick had the following reserves of gold, copper and silver (as per an Investor Day presentation):

Based on the company's 2016 Annual Report, we can compare the above figures from 2006 to the most current ones:

GOLD 2006 2016 Change P&P 123 86 -30.1% M&I 35 75 +114.0% Total 158 162 +2.5%

COPPER 2006 2016 Change P&P 6 11.1 +85.0% M&I 6.6 9.7 +47.0% Total 12.6 20.8 +65.1%

SILVER 2006 2016 Change Reserves 964 827 -14.2% Resources 48 267 +456% Total 1012 1094 +8.1%

Overall during this period, gold reserves remained almost unchanged, copper reserves increased meaningfully and silver reserves increased modestly.

It is no secret that Barrick's stock has been a miserable performer over the last decade. Like a number of large gold producers, its share price fell significantly during this period while gold had an impressive run:

While rising operating expenses and poorly timed acquisitions (such as Equinox) were two of the main culprits, the fact remains that Barrick's capital spending was higher than its operating cash flow for a decade. Even worse, the company's gold reserves barely increased during this period, despite all of the capital expenditures.

Those two factors represent Barrick's lost decade. While the company seems to be turning things around after two consecutive years of generating positive free cash flow, its history should serve as a warning to investors in other resource and precious metals companies.