Peabody Energy Relists On The NYSE And Reasserts Its 'Kodak' Position

For those with a sense of irony, it is worth watching Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) CEO Glenn Kellow's upbeat introduction to the "new Peabody". The section where CEO Kellow talks about "building substantial returns for shareholders" might be a little hard to digest by Peabody's old shareholders, who have just experienced the "old Peabody" (OTCPK:BTUUQ) shares becoming valueless, while Glenn Kellow and fellow senior management have had a huge windfall on BTU being reinstated on the NYSE. Kellow personally has a lot to smile about.

The new byline "coal done right" beats "coal is good for humanity" (because it isn't).

Positioning Peabody Energy as the "only global pure play coal investment" emphasises the view of management that they are the best at coal and that is enough to ensure success of the company. This is a classic "Kodak" position, and just as it didn't work out well for Kodak when it chose to eschew going digital and stay with film, my view is that it isn't going to end well for a pure coal play, given the current headwinds.

In today's trading, the Nasdaq site has BTU falling 12.1% to $27.75. This is still above the notional $25 that Peabody management indicated was the starting share price, although few coal enthusiasts thought this would be where the initial share price would sit. It will take a week or so to get a clear picture of where BTU is going to trade, but I suggest this is a disappointing start for many in the coal industry.

What is the story on energy emissions intensity efficiency?

Peabody trumpets itself as being very focused on clean coal, but what does this mean?

An article linked to the company website claims that the average efficiency of US coal power plants is 37.4%, and the most efficient plant, the HELE (High-Efficiency Low-Emission) John W. Turk Jr. in Arkansas, has an efficiency of 42%... not even 5% better! Is this really the difference between "clean" and "dirty" coal? The article reports that this efficiency is comparable to a standard natural gas-fired combined cycle plant.

Peabody Energy talks a lot about CCS (Carbon Capture and Storage), and on its website, it provides a link to a project involving Veolia (OTCPK:VEOEY) and Carbon Clean Solutions. This project talks about a flagship project in Tamil Nadu in India, where CO 2 is being captured at a cost of $30/metric ton. It would be interesting to see an analysis of the economics of coal production/utilisation with this cost structure added. Peabody acknowledges that the CCS technologies are not commercially viable at this stage.

Benjamin Sporton, CEO World Coal Association, in an interview linked to the Peabody website, makes clear that currently the world is not going to meet the required emissions reductions to prevent dangerous global warming, but he says if the CCS issue gets resolved, then the emissions problem would be solved too. The problem is that CO 2 emissions are today's problem, not tomorrow's.

The Trump administration has to keep open some of the 50 GW planned for closure

I've indicated in an earlier story that the current Trump administration executive orders seem not to be effective in altering the progressive decline in the US coal industry.

Peabody CEO Glenn Kellow hits the nail on the head when he states that to slow the coal industry decline, some of the 50 GW of planned coal plant closures need to be reversed. On an interview with Bloomberg, CEO Kellow claimed that the Trump administration has made "bold and sweeping statements", sending a signal about coal industry revival. His take on this is that this will mean "delay, deferment or turnaround in the 50 GW coming off-line in the US in the next 5 years". Kellow also repeated a view that there is 50 GW of new coal power plants in train in the Asia Pacific. I suggest that careful analysis might make such new coal plant developments hard to identify.

The take-home message from Glen Kellow's assertions about the Trump administration is that President Trump is going to stop coal plants closing down. There are a number of critical closures foreshadowed, and one that I suggest is pretty important to Peabody is the 2.25 GW Navajo Generating Station, the largest western coal plant in the US. The Peabody Kayenta mine will close if Navajo closes, and the operators' plan is for that to happen in 2019. It is clear that there is urgent lobbying to prevent the closure, which seems to center on a subsidy to Peabody Energy to provide the coal at a price that is competitive. The problem is that the subsidy looks like it would be around $100 million/year, and some suggest it would be cheaper to give the Navajo nation a cash handout.

I think if President Trump decides to put up cash to keep this mine open, it will open the floodgates for many other pleas for subsidies. In another context, Tim Buckley, from the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis, has made the point that "... it is farcical that the coal industry, which has been around for 100 years, is seeking subsidies from the taxpayer".

The reality is that if President Trump goes down this path, he is going to need a very big cheque book, and he might get a lot of Republicans offside.

Peabody CEO Kellow thinks the problem is the price of gas. He seems to ignore the dramatic cost reductions in wind and solar PV power generation and the threat this poses to US fossil fuel-based power generation. This is not just about gas.

Peabody's coal assets

Of relevance to the Navajo Generating Station and Kayenta mine, in its business plan to exit bankruptcy, Peabody indicated substantial assets in its Western region and Colorado mines. The commentary I've seen today does not mention these mines, which were significant assets, with the Kayenta mine being highlighted on the company website as a long-term asset which would provide billions of dollars of revenue from 2020 to 2044 (now indicated as based on a 2013 study, which is ambiguous about whether this is still a reality).

At some stage, Peabody will have to address which assets (including a realistic view of the Powder River Basin production) are going to form the basis of the business going forward. It isn't clear that the Western and Colorado mines will be significant contributors, and if that is the case, it is important to understand how this impacts the business plan going forward.

These are substantial issues for potential investors to get clarity about, as they might make the difference between financial success and return to bankruptcy. Of note to new shareholders, given the old Peabody made the shares worthless by loading up debt, there are $2 billion of new debt facilities structured into the new Peabody. My jaundiced view of this is that this could become the basis for shares becoming worthless in the next bankruptcy.

Conclusion

I've written this article because new investors, seeing the upbeat introduction by CEO Glenn Kellow and reading positive articles about coal investment, might not realise some facts they need to confront about the coal industry and the track record of this management team in (not) supporting shareholders. It is your decision as to whether or not you invest in the new Peabody. I'm just presenting some facts you might not see in the euphoria of the new listing.

