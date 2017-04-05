GNC: Leap Options Opportunities

These two put options are like synthetically issuing your own zero coupon GNC bond and have more liquidity than GNC 1.5% 287.5 million August 15, 2020 convertible bond.

During my five years working an Investment Associate in Liberty Mutual Investment Grade Fixed Income Group, I attended and ultimately earned my evening MBA at Babson College. Despite the challenging of juggling work, life and an evening program, I did so, as I am intellectually curious and Liberty Mutual had/has a strict policy that in order to be eligible, for consideration, to make the leap from Associate to Investment Analyst, the individual, at a bare minimum, must have an MBA (many bosses there also require a CFA, but it isn't as written in stone).

The successful attainment of an MBA was a strict policy of the then Chief Investment Officer, Alex Fontanes. I left Liberty Mutual in 2011, so I have no idea if this policy is still in force. Anyway, as I result of completing my evening MBA in three years including taking grueling summer class for three years to stay on pace), I had the good fortune of taking an Investments Class with Professor Erik Sirri. Professor Sirri, who is was literally a Rocket Scientist by training and has had an interesting career. Besides being a great guy that everyone liked, I enjoyed his class. Given his high aptitude for mathematics, he shared a spreadsheet with us in excel format with the math behind the Black Scholes Model. For me, as an average IQ, at best, this math is way over my head, however, it is a great tool for options pricing.

With the back story out of the way, today's piece is about options and how compelling GNC Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GNC) leaps options are given the extreme pessimism currently reflected in GNC' stock price, as the hedge fund are actively questioning the mere longer term viability of GNC's current equity surviving as a going concern. With this extreme negativity, I am going to bring to readers' attention three GNC leaps that I find highly attractive for people intrigued by GNC, but still slightly skeptical.

As of last night, shares of GNC closed at $7.12. With 69.4 million shares outstanding, GNC's market capitalization is just shy of $500 million. Its net debt is call it $1.5 billion, giving GNC a current enterprise value of $2 billion. As I have chronicled in past articles, GNC's short interest has leapt from 6.13 million shares as of October 31, 2016 to 25.56 million, as of March 15, 2017, which is a elevated 37% short interest. So clearly, the hedge fund Masters of the Universe (MotU) are convinced that GNC's turnaround will fail and that its equity is worth zero, otherwise why on God's green earth would they still be short so many shares of a company that, on average, only trades 3 million shares per day?

As my readers are fully aware, I am perhaps the biggest GNC bull on the planet, notwithstanding its management team. Moreover, as I have stated on countless occasions, I simply think the MotU are exhibiting group think and myopically focused on rear mirror financials results of the Old GNC, which they then simply extrapolating prior weakness into perpetuity. Emboldening the Masters of the Universe is the widely held and now mainstream believe that the dominance and current unstoppable stock price of Amazon is a foregone conclusions and is the cherry on top of their bulletproof short thesis. Therefore, given this extreme negativity, investors are offered three very compelling leap option opportunities that I wanted to bring to readers' attention.

The first the opportunity is to sell GNC January 2019 $5 put options and receive a premium of $1.95. Given that GNC's bank debt (both $1.2 billion term loan and $300 million revolver (only $127 million outstanding as of 12/31/16)) are untouchable for retail investors, this only leaves GNC's 1.5% Convertible Bond that matures on August 15, 2020. The conversion price is so far out of the money, investors are simply buying this bond with the understanding/hope that in 40 months, they will get back par and earn some small coupon payments while they wait.

The face value of this bond is a healthy $287.50 million, however, it is my understanding that this convertible bond hasn't traded on TRACE since early February, and the last trade was roughly $0.60 on the dollar, so there is virtually no liquidity and you could probably drive truck through the bid/ask spreads on this bond, if you could even find them. Therefore, and I fully acknowledge that GNC's equity ranks lower in the capital structure than GNC's unsecured convertible bonds, that said, investors could synthetically write their own zero coupon bond by selling these GNC $5 Jan 2019 put options and receiving the $1.95 options premium. Essentially, if you sell these puts, you are betting that GNC simply survives by January 2019. In other words, you are getting paid a large premium to shoulder the risk of GNC's equity survival, in current form, which is similar to buying the 1.5% Aug 2020 GNC convertibles, albeit you are lower in the capital structure, but with better liquidity.

Here is a quote showing the liquidity in this put option.

From Professor Sirri's Black Scholes model, the implied volatility of these puts is 103%, hence the healthy options premium. And by the way, there are 14,085 (which represent 1.4 million shares for people new to options) of these put option outstanding, so the liquidity and bid/ask spreads are great.

My next favorite GNC option is the GNC January 2018 $5 put option, which also offers healthy options premium. As you can see, the middle of the bid/ask spread for these options is a $1 premium and there is plenty of liquidity with 13,193 options outstanding.

The implied volatility for the GNC $5 Jan 2018 Puts is 93.5%.

Finally, for uber GNC bulls like me, the GNC $20 Jan 2019 call options are an interesting proposition. They last traded at $0.55 on March 29, 2017 and there are currently 1,163 contracts outstanding.

Interestingly, the implied volatility for these options is only 63%.

Takeaway

I have only written about options, here on Seeking Alpha, on one other occasion, where I share one very unique opportunity. In fact one of my most loyal readers paid off his undergraduate loans because he bought these options as a result of reading my article. I am very proud of his fact and wear it as a badge of courage. Anyway, for reader unfamiliar, see my three options pieces on Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU). See Hedge Fund Have An Exposed Left Flank (written in February 26, 2016), Peabody Short Squeeze (March 10, 2016), and Catching Lightning in a Bottle (October 27, 2016).

Let me be clear, I am not suggesting that investors will earn the amazing they returns they did with my Peabody Energy options idea, but these GNC leaps are compelling. In other words, I would not waste readers' time on an options article, unless I felt it was worth sharing. As I said, if you write the Jan 2018 or Jan 2019 $5 puts, you are essentially collecting a healthy premium and betting that GNC either survives and/or merely muddles along. If you are a true believe in GNC's ability to successfully execute a turnaround then the GNC Jan 2019 $20 calls at $0.55 are interesting.

As always, please share your feedback. If you think I am off my rocker crazy, like most of my readers here, then by all means feel free to share it and express your view in the commentary stream.

